Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 3010 at PDAC 2024 in Toronto, March 3-6

Visit Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) at Booth #3010 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Prismo Metals Inc.

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is a mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Prismo Metals Inc.
Jason Frame
5872252599
jason.frame@prismometals.com
https://prismometals.com/

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals' Los Pavitos Gold Footprint Grows 2.5 km to the Northeast and Silver Footprint Also Grows 1 km

Prismo Metals' Los Pavitos Gold Footprint Grows 2.5 km to the Northeast and Silver Footprint Also Grows 1 km

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its ongoing exploration program at Los Pavitos, a 100% owned 5,300 ha Project in the well-mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. Exploration work reported here includes drilling of 4 new zones in an area of 1.5 by 3 km. Combined with earlier reported work (See Press Releases of October 17th and December 5th, 2023), positive results have been obtained from Las Auras, Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz Southeast, La Espanola and Oromuri structures in the northern half of the property (Fig. 1). The southern half of the property will be explored in 2024 with pioneering drilling throughout the property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals ZTEM Survey Identifies Priority Drill Target at the Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals ZTEM Survey Identifies Priority Drill Target at the Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the heliborne ZTEM geophysical survey undertaken at its Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona has identified a priority drill target. Hot Breccia is located in the heart of the prolific Arizona Copper Belt between Tucson and Phoenix (Fig. 1).

The ZTEM survey identified a large conductive body at depth below the surface exposure of a large dike swarm that hosts the namesake breccias. Anomalous copper and gold assays are locally present at the surface in this area (see press release of July 11, 2023), and high-grade copper and zinc assays are present above this anomaly in historic drill holes completed by major copper producers in the 1970's and early 1980's (see press release of January 29, 2023).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals To Resume Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals To Resume Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Samples 930 g/t Silver and 10.55 g/t gold at Palos Verdes (2,605 g/t AgEq*)

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for its exploration program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Mexico. Following the completion of its third drill campaign with 2,923 meters drilled in 15 holes, and in preparation of the upcoming expanded drill program to be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) ("Vizsla") concessions adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession, the Company completed an alteration and geochemical study over the Palos Verdes property. This study was recommended by the Joint PrismoVizsla Technical Committee which is comprised of Prismo's CEO Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Dr. Peter Megaw.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 612 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 21-22, 2024

Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 612 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 21-22, 2024

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #612 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 21 - Monday January 22, 2024.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Continues to Intersect Gold at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Continues to Intersect Gold at Los Pavitos

3.58 g/t gold over 1.15 meters within 3.65 m carrying 2.33 g/t gold and 87.6 g/t silver

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results for the second group of drill holes completed at Los Pavitos, a 5,300 ha Project in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The highlight hole is LP-AU-23-01, the first hole ever drilled at Las Auras (Fig. 1), which intersected 3.58 gt gold over 1.15 meters (core length) within a wider interval of 3.65 m (core length) with 2.33 gt gold and 87.6 gt silver. Adding these results to the high gold reported in the first drilling at the Mina Hedionda in the Santa Cruz zone (See Table 1 and Press Release of October 17, 2023) shows that significant gold grades are being encountered across the property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL URANIUM STAKING AND PROVIDES UPDATE FOR MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL URANIUM STAKING AND PROVIDES UPDATE FOR MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of two additional uranium projects through staking on the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, in proximity to the Company's recently announced Spruce Pine and Aspen Uranium Projects (Figure 1).

Gareth Garlick , Technical Director for Fortune Bay, commented "The acquisition of the Birch and Fir projects adds to our growing uranium portfolio of newly acquired, 100% owned projects on the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin. This extensive portfolio now totals five new uranium projects covering over 40,000 hectares and provides Fortune Bay with further opportunity to create value through exploration and/or transactional success. The Birch and Fir projects have known uranium endowment with historical occurrences of up to 55.1% U 3 O 8 , in addition to Rare Earth Element potential with historical outcrop grades of up to 2.4% Total Rare Earth Elements."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Filing of Annual Financial Statements for Year Ended August 31, 2023

Element79 Filing of Annual Financial Statements for Year Ended August 31, 2023

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire February 20, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") Vancouver is pleased to announce that today it has filed its annual financial statements in respect of its year ended August 31, 2023, its management discussion and analysis relating to its annual financial statements, and the CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the " Required Documents "). The Filings are available on SEDAR+ as well as the CSE website.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Trades on the OTCQB Market in the United States and Initiates Private Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Trades on the OTCQB Market in the United States and Initiates Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

  • QIM believes this listing is an important step for the Company and provides transparent trading for current and future U.S. investors
  • Provides improved accessibility and liquidity for a broad range of private and ‎institutional U.S. investors
  • Initiates private placement offering of units for gross proceeds of up to $2,025,000

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTC: QIMGF) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") to announce the Company's common shares have been accepted and qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Marvel Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FSE:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF) (the "Company") announces that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 2,525,000 non flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at $0.04 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $101,000 (the "Final Tranche

Each NFT Unit consists of one non flow-through share (an "NFT Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire an additional NFT Share at an exercise price of $0.075 per NFT Share for a period of five years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Top Gold Stocks for 2024

Top Gold Stocks for 2024

(NewsDirect)

Investing in gold stocks can often be considered a strategic move for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios and hedge against economic uncertainties. As global markets navigate volatile times, the allure of gold as a safe-haven asset remains robust, fueling interest in companies that explore, develop, and produce this precious metal.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold To Consolidate Common Shares

NV Gold To Consolidate Common Shares

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that it intends to consolidate of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated Shares held (the "Consolidation"), subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange

The effective date of the Consolidation will be announced in a separate news release once the Company receives approval from the Exchange. As a result of the Consolidation, it is expected that the 88,745,454 Shares which are currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 8,874,545 Shares, subject to rounding. No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional share interest of 0.5 or higher arising from the Consolidation will be rounded up to one whole Share, and any fractional share interest of less than 0.5 will be cancelled. The Company's name and stock symbols will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×