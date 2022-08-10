Precious MetalsInvesting News

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") today announced that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of Prismo shares in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol PMOMF.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

About Prismo

Prismo Metals Inc. is junior mining company focused on precious metal exploration in Mexico.

Contact: Craig Gibson, Chief Executive Officer and Director
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6
craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications
jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the warrants exercise financing, the proceeds received from such warrant exercise financing, the use of proceeds of the warrant exercise financing, the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks, the availability of financing, the potential impact of COVID-19 on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133420

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo MetalsCSE:PRIZPrecious Metals Investing
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals

Prismo Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Receives Environmental Permit Extension and Mobilizes Crew for Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Receives Environmental Permit Extension and Mobilizes Crew for Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (OTCQB: PMOMF) (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an extension to its environmental permit which allows for drilling at its Palos Verdes project in Sinaloa State, Mexico to commence as planned in the first week of August. Crews have been mobilized to the project and preparation of the drilling sites is ongoing.

The agency responsible for environmental regulation in Mexico, Semarnat, has issued an extension to the original drill permit that allowed drilling on existing roads. Semarnat is also continuing its review of an additional application for a permit for new road construction.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals to Begin Trading on OTCQB Venture Market Today

Prismo Metals to Begin Trading on OTCQB Venture Market Today

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") today announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the OTCQB ® Venture Market ("OTCQB ®"), a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. Effective today, the Company will commence trading on the OTCQB ® under the symbol PMOMF.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PRIZ. Investors can find real-time quote and other information on the Company on the OTC Markets Group website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PMOMF/overview

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Selects Drill Contractor for Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Selects Drill Contractor for Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has selected a drill contractor for its upcoming drilling campaign on its Palos Verdes project, which is contiguous to Vizsla Silver Corp. Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The drilling campaign is expected to commence on or about the first week of August subject to the receipt of the extension of the Company's permit, which is expected shortly.

The drill program is designed to test the Palos Verdes vein and a structural intersection with a second vein at depths where it is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present, similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver on their adjacent land package. A minimum 2,000 meter program has been contracted. Previous shallow drilling has intersected high grade mineralization with the best intercept of 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g.t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (see Prismo's news release dated September 30, 2020).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Financing and Appointment of New Director

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Financing and Appointment of New Director

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced financing for gross proceeds of $682,125 through the exercise of warrants by certain warrantholders, including a number of insiders.

"The proceeds received by Prismo will be primarily used to drill a minimum of 2,000 meters of HQ core at the Company's Verdes property in several holes to test mineralization at depth under the high-grade intercepts from previous drilling campaigns," said Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of Prismo. He added: "Two of these holes intersected high-grade mineralization similar in grade and width to the results of Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA and NYSE: VZLA) in the Panuco district, whose property is contiguous to Palos Verdes. The best intercepts of these previous drilling campaigns were 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g.t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (see Prismo's news release dated September 30, 2020). The Company believes these intercepts indicate the presence of a potentially large Ag-Au shoot of the type being defined by Vizsla Silver."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Drilling at Palos Verdes Warrant Exercise Financing and Investor Update Call

Prismo Metals Announces Drilling at Palos Verdes Warrant Exercise Financing and Investor Update Call

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with certain of its warrantholders, including a number of insiders (collectively, the "Warrantholders"), to exercise a total of up to 6,821,250 outstanding founder warrants (the "Warrants") for gross proceeds of $682,125. The Warrants were issued to such Warrantholders in 2018 and 2019, prior to the Company's initial public offering. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of Prismo at a price of $0.10 per share.

The proceeds received by Prismo following the exercise of the Warrants will be primarily used to drill a minimum of 2,000 meters of HQ core at the Company's Verdes property in several holes to test mineralization at depth under the high-grade intercepts from previous drilling campaigns. Two of these holes intersected high-grade mineralization similar in grade and width to the results of Vizsla Silver Corp. in the Panuco district, whose property is contiguous to Palos Verdes. The best intercepts of these previous drilling campaigns were 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g.t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (see Prismo's news release dated September 30, 2020). The Company believes these intercepts indicate the presence of a potentially large Ag-Au shoot of the type being defined by Vizsla Silver.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Drilling program underway at Alianzas Klondike Copper Property, Colorado, new surface occurrences identified

Drilling program underway at Alianzas Klondike Copper Property, Colorado, new surface occurrences identified

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 10, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that a 1,000 metre (m) drill program is underway at the Klondike Property ("Klondike"), a property in Alianza's strategic alliance with Cloudbreak Discovery PLC ("Cloudbreak"), located in southwestern Colorado, United States. The drill is turning and most of the construction related to the drill pads and temporary road access to them is complete. Notably, construction of the access between pads L and N at the Northeast Fault target revealed numerous new occurrences of copper oxide mineralized sandstone.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Receives Shareholder Approval for the Spinout of its Canadian Projects

Nexus Gold Receives Shareholder Approval for the Spinout of its Canadian Projects

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - August 10, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to advise that its proposed plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement "), announced June 28, 2022, has received approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Arrangement, which involves the spinout (the " Spinout ") of the Company's Canadian projects (which include the McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario, and the 13,000-hectare Cyclone Gold-Nickel-Copper project, located in the James Bay region, Quebec) was approved at a special shareholders meeting held on August 4, 2022, by 99% of the votes cast at the meeting.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Grade Rock Chip Assays Returned From Arthurs Seat Gold-Silver Project, New South Wales

High Grade Rock Chip Assays Returned From Arthurs Seat Gold-Silver Project, New South Wales

CSE:ROO) (OTC PINK:JNCCF) (Frankfurt:5VHA) RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Issuer") is pleased to report that high-grade gold and silver assays have been returned from its preliminary rock chip sampling program at its 100% held Arthurs Seat Project (Exploration Licence 9144) in the highly prospective New England Orogen in New South Wales, Australia

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a right of exclusivity agreement (the "ROE") to acquire the Mallay Mine in Peru

The Mallay Mine is located five hours drive north of Lima and three kilometers from the community of Mallay. The 10,562 hectare Tres Cerros Au-Ag Project, mine and processing plant are currently in care and maintenance mode. The existing 600 tpd plant was constructed in 2010.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION BY SANDSTORM GOLD

NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION BY SANDSTORM GOLD

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSX: NSR) and (NYSE: NSR) (" Nomad " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

The resolution approving the acquisition of the Company by Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the " Purchaser ") by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the " Arrangement ") was approved by 99.73% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person (virtually) or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting and by 99.73% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person (virtually) or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, excluding the votes cast by certain persons required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Retransmission - Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

Retransmission - Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

This news release has been amended to reflect the correct estimate for the Company's 2022 All-in Sustaining Cost estimate of $20- $21 per ounce in the 2022 Revision to Guidance Section. Complete corrected text follows:

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company's strong operating performance, Management has raised its 2022 production guidance. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×