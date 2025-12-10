Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 88 Day 2 on December 11; Register to live stream

Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 88 Day 2 on December 11; Register to live stream

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 88 th Emerging Growth Conference on December 10 & 11, 2025.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:
Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

For updates, follow us on Twitter

Presenting Day 1 – Today - December 10, 2025

8:45
Virtual Lobby opens.
Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click "Already registered" and enter your email.

9:00
Introduction

9:05 – 9:35
OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH)
Keynote speakers: Peter Hwang, CEO, Constance Höfer, CSO and Chris Bang, CFO

9:40 – 10:10
SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBC)
Keynote speakers: Yuya Yoshida, Executive Vice President & CFO, and Hikaru Fukui / Head of Investor Relations

10:15 – 10:45
Metavista3D Inc., (TSXV: DDD)
Keynote speaker: Jeffrey R. Carlson, CEO & Director

11:25 – 11:55
NioBay Metals, Inc. (TSXV: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF)
Keynote speaker: Ludovick Bernier-Michaud, Investor Relations Consultant

12:00 – 12:30
Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)
Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

12:35 – 1:05
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE)
Keynote speaker: Chris Baker, President & CEO, and Keefer Lehner, EVP & CFO

1:45 – 2:15
Realbotix Corp. (OTCQB: XBOTF) (TSXV: XBOT)
Keynote speaker: Andrew Kiguel Co-Founder, CEO

3:10 – 3:20
Brazil Potash (NYSE American: GRO)
Keynote speakers: Chris Naprawa VP Capital markets strategy

3:25 – 3:35
Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)
Keynote speaker: Lisa A. Conte, Founder, CEO, President & Director

3:40 – 3:50
Puma Exploration, Inc. (OTCQB: PUMXF) (TSXV: PUMA)
Keynote speaker: Marcel Robillard, CEO & President

3:55 – 4:05
22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII)
Keynote speaker: Lawrence D. Firestone, Chairman & CEO

4:10 – 4:20
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX)
Keynote speaker: Mark D. Gordon, Chairman & CEO

4:25 – 4:35
Clene Inc., (NASDAQ: CLNN)
Keynote speakers: Rob Etherington, President / CEO

4:40 – 4:50
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI)
Keynote speakers: Jerry Wang, Global President

Presenting Day 2 – Today - December 11, 2025

8:45
Virtual Lobby opens.
Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click "Already registered" and enter your email.

9:00
Introduction

9:05 – 9:35
Agnico Eagle Mines, Ltd. (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM)
Keynote speaker: Jean-Marie Clouet, Vice President of Investor Relations

9:40 – 10:10
Highland Copper Company Inc. (OTCQB: HDRSF) (TSXV: HI)
Keynote speaker: Barry O'Shea, CEO

10:15 – 10:45
Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: VOXR) (TSX: VOXR)
Keynote speakers: Kyle Floyd, Chairman, CEO & Chief Investment Officer

10:50 – 11:20
First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF)
Keynote speaker: John Passalacqua, CEO

11:25 – 11:55
Ucore Rare Metals, Inc. (OTCQX: UURAF) (TSXV: UCU)
Keynote speakers: Pat Ryan, CEO

12:00 – 12:30
Power Metallic Mines Inc. (OTCBB: PNPNF) (TSXV: PNPN)
Keynote speaker: Terrence Lynch President, CEO & Director

12:35 – 1:05
Intrepid Metals Corp. (OTCQB: IMTCF) (TSXV: INTR)
Keynote speaker: Mark Morabito, Chairman & CEO

1:10 – 1:40
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI)
Keynote speaker: Kaliste Saloom, Interm CEO

1:45 – 2:15
Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA) (ASX: NVA)
Keynote speaker: Christopher Gerteisen – CEO & Executive Director

2:20 – 2:50
Trigg Minerals Ltd. (OTCQB: TMGLF) (ASX: TMG)
Keynote speaker: Andre Booyzen, Managing Director

2:55 – 3:05
Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT)
Keynote speaker: Mike Sheikh, Executive Vice President Business Development

3:10 - 3:20
Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)
Keynote speakers: Jon Stenberg, President / CEO, and Jeff Conklin, CFO

3:25 – 3:35
Surface Metals Inc. (OTCQB: SURMF) (CSE: SUR)
Keynote speaker: Steve Hanson, President & CEO

3:40 – 3:50
StrikePoint Gold, Inc.'s (OTCQB: STKXF) (TSXV: SKP)
Keynote speaker: Michael Gregory Allen, CEO, President & Director

3:55 – 4:05
BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ: FUFU)
Keynote speaker: Charley Brady, VP Investor Relations

4:10 – 4:20
Vizsla Royalties Corp. (TSXV: VROY) (OTCQB: VROYF)
Keynote speaker: Michael N. Pettingell, President and CEO

4:25 – 4:55
Ionic Rare Earth, Ltd. (OTC: IXRRF) (ASX: IXR)
Keynote speaker: Tim Harrison, Managing Director

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:
Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

Replays: Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

If you believe or know of a company that might fit our audience, contact us here.

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth
Phone: 1-305-330-1985
Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle MinesAEMTSX:AEMNYSE:AEMGold Investing
AEM
The Conversation (0)
Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines

None Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced the expansion of its district-scale Sybella-Barkly REE and uranium project (the "Project"), where the Company is currently drilling for district-scale rare earth elements ("REE") and uranium targets (refer... Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced an overview of activities for the period ending 30 September 2025 ('Quarter', or the 'Reporting Period') and an accompanying Appendix 5B. Key Highlights - Entered into agreement to acquire NeoDys Limited,... Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of NeoDys Limited ("NeoDys"), a privately held critical minerals explorer with a dominant landholding in the... Keep Reading...
Structural Monitoring Systems

AEM’s MTP136D Radio Gains Full U.S. Forest Service Approval

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (“SMS” or “the Company”) (ASX: SMN) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. (“AEM”), has received full approval from the United States Forest Service (USFS) and Department of the Interior (DOI) for its... Keep Reading...
Impact Minerals

World-Leading Low-Carbon Credentials for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA

A preliminary study into the potential carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) project in Western Australia has shown that Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO2 emissions will likely be significantly lower than incumbent processes that... Keep Reading...
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Provides an Update on its Marketing Activities

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Provides an Update on its Marketing Activities

TSX-V: WLR Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL) "Walker Lane") announces that it has engaged Stockhouse Publishing Limited, Marcus Brummell, and Baystreet.ca to conduct marketing and publishing services. The purpose of these marketing activities is to increase market... Keep Reading...
Gary Wagner, gold bar.

Gary Wagner: Gold, Silver Price Calls for 2026, Plus Key Drivers to Watch

Gary Wagner, executive producer at TheGoldForecast.com, shares his gold and silver outlook, commenting on this week's US Federal Reserve meeting as well as what could happen in 2026. While large corrections can occur, he has a bullish long-term outlook for both precious metals.Don't forget to... Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets on dark ground.

Top 5 Junior Gold Mining Stocks on the TSXV in 2025

Both major and junior gold stocks are seeing heightened interest in 2025 amid a surging gold price, which has climbed more than 50 percent since the start of the year and set dozens of new record highs along the way.The yellow metal's staggering rise has been fueled by numerous factors,... Keep Reading...
Gold bars on financial charts and a notebook.

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2025

The gold price soared in 2025, reaching a new all-time high above AU$6,700 per ounce in October. The gold bull market has been fueled by a number of factors. Among them is economic uncertainty brought on by a chaotic US trade and tariff policy, which has prompted investors to seek the stability... Keep Reading...
Golden bull figurine on stock market chart.

Why Juniors Gain in a Soaring Precious Metals Market

The precious metals market is in the midst of a powerful upswing. The gold price continues to surge, silver has reached its highest levels in over a decade and copper has seen renewed investor interest on the back of long-term supply deficit forecasts. These moves have set off a chain reaction... Keep Reading...
The super pit, or Fimiston open pit.

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

With the gold price continuing to hover near all-time highs and major producers scouring the globe for new large-scale deposits, one type of gold system is emerging as a potential game changer. Intrusion-related gold systems (IRGS) have already yielded multimillion-ounce mines, like Kinross... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Torrent Capital Announces November Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Provides an Update on its Marketing Activities

Strongly Supported $65m Placement to Advance Mandilla

Expandable Graphite Facility techno-economic evaluation

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Strongly Supported $65m Placement to Advance Mandilla

Battery Metals Investing

Expandable Graphite Facility techno-economic evaluation

Precious Metals Investing

Antimony Canyon Drill Permit Approved, Contractor Appointed

Base Metals Investing

Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect

Silver Investing

Steve Barton: Silver Breakout Confirmed, Next Price Target to Watch

Copper Investing

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends for Copper in 2026

Uranium Investing

Uranium Price 2025 Year-End Review