Preliminary Final Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Preliminary Final Report

Download the PDF here.

Superpowers for in-person service businesses using AI

Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

Download the PDF here.

Trial with Major Australian Retail Bank

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trial with Major Australian Retail Bank

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Strategic Investor

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Strategic Investor

Download the PDF here.

Tech 5: US Government Strikes Big Tech Deal, Perplexity Plots Expansion

Tech 5: US Government Strikes Big Tech Deal, Perplexity Plots Expansion

Tech stocks led Wall Street to a second consecutive week of gains as a series of data releases reignited optimism about a September interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve.

A strong consumer price index report was the catalyst, renewing anticipation that the Fed will lower rates when it meets next month. While Thursday's (August 14) less optimistic producer price index report caused a momentary pause, the tech sector's resilience — or defiance — mitigated losses and kept momentum alive.

Here's a look at the key moments that shaped the tech sector this week.

Tesla cars parked near a Tesla sign with "Tech 5" graphic overlay.

Tech 5: Tesla Pulls Plug on Dojo, Chipmakers Largely Exempt from Trump's Tariffs

This week saw tech stocks push the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) to its best week since June.

However, on Monday (August 4), multiple news outlets reported that various Wall Street firms were warning of a near-term drop in the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) after its strong rally. In a note to clients, Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) forecasts that tariffs, which went into effect this week, will lead to a 10 percent correction.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we have noted that investors should expect a modest pullback in the third quarter,” Wilson wrote. Julian Emanuel of Evercore (NYSE:EVR) anticipates a 15 percent drop. Additionally, Parag Thatte's team at Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) points to an overdue drawdown following three months of equity expansion.

ChatGPT logo overlayed on human profile.

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the latest technological breakthroughs in the artificial intelligence space. But what is ChatGPT, and can you invest in OpenAI?

This emerging technology is representative of a niche subsector of the AI industry known as generative AI — systems that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.

Precedence Research expects the global AI market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2 percent to reach US$3.68 trillion by 2034. Just how much of an impact OpenAI’s ChatGPT will have on this space is hard to predict, but Fortune Business Insights estimates that the total market revenue of generative AI will see a CAGR of 39.6 percent through 2032, increasing from US$67.18 billion last year to US$967.65 billion in 2032.

Skyscrapers with logos of Apple, Amazon and Microsoft; "Tech 5" text overlay.

Tech 5: Tesla and Samsung Strike Deal, Palo Alto to Acquire CyberArk

The stock market's momentum from earlier this week, which saw the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) reach new record highs, came to a halt on Friday (August 1).

Investors were reacting to a series of mixed tech earnings reports. Many were accompanied by cautious forward-looking guidance despite strong top-line numbers. This sentiment was further soured by fresh economic data out of the US showing that while employment remains strong, there are signs inflation is reaccelerating.

The most significant blow, however, came from geopolitical developments that reignited global trade tensions, prompting new fears of retaliatory tariffs and the potential for a renewed surge in inflation.

Robotic hand and human hand reaching out to touch glowing brain.

ASX AI Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve and advance rapidly, becoming increasingly integrated in the automation of everyday life and a focal point of growth in the technology sector.

According to a September 2023 report from IDC on worldwide AI spending, Australia is leading the Asia-Pacific region in spending on AI solutions along with Korea and India; the three countries are also leading when it comes to AI adoption in the area. Spending in the region, excluding Japan and China, is expected to reach US$28.2 billion by 2027.

Although the AI market is relatively small in Australia, it’s growing. To help investors understand the options available, the Investing News Network used TradingView's stock screener to find the top AI stocks on ASX by market cap. All ASX AI stocks data was current as of July 11, 2025. Companies whose businesses are focused mainly on AI were considered.

Microchip with American flag design on a circuit board.

White House Unveils 90 Point AI Strategy

The White House on Wednesday (July 23) released a sweeping national strategy for artificial intelligence (AI), outlining over 90 federal actions designed to strengthen America’s position as the global leader in AI development.

The document fulfills a mandate laid out in President Donald Trump’s January 23 executive order, which called for the removal of what the administration described as “barriers to American leadership” in the field.

Titled “Winning the AI Race: America’s AI Action Plan,” the plan sets priorities across three core pillars: accelerating innovation, building domestic infrastructure and leading on global AI diplomacy and security.

Latest News

