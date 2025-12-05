Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 2–4 th are now available for online viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through December 12 th .

December 2nd


Presentation 		Ticker(s)

Metals One PLC 		(OTCQB: MTOPF | LSE: MET1)

PolarX Limited 		(OTCQB: PXXXF | ASX: PXX)

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. 		(OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR)

Cassiar Gold Corp. 		(OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC)

Blackrock Silver Corp. 		(OTCQX: BKRRF | TSXV: BRC)

Panthera Resources PLC 		(OTCQB: PATRF | LSE: PAT)

Harena Rare Earths PLC 		(OTCQB: CRMNF | LSE: HREE)

DynaResource, Inc. 		(OTCQX: DYNR)

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. 		(OTCQB: WLBMF | TSX: WM)

Cerrado Gold Inc. 		(OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT)

Grid Metals Corp. 		(OTCQB: MSMGF| TSXV: GRDM,OTC:MSMGF)

Spartan Metals Corp. 		(OTCQB: SPRMF| TSXV: W)


December 3 rd


Presentation 		Ticker(s)

European Lithium Ltd 		(OTCQB: EULIF | ASX: EUR)

Yellow Cake Plc 		(OTCQX: YLLXF | LSE: YCA)

Castile Resources Limited 		(OTCQB: CLRSF | ASX: CST )

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. 		(OTCID: KLKLF| TSXV: KLDC)

District Metals Corp. 		(OTCQX: DMXCF | TSXV: DMX)

Liberty Gold Corp. 		(OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)

DLP Resources Inc. 		(OTCQB: DLPRF | TSXV: DLP)

Ecora Resources PLC 		(OTCQX: ECRAF | TSX: ECOR | LSE: ECOR)

Beyond Lithium Inc. 		(OTCQB: BYDMF | CSE: BY)

Precore Gold Corp. 		(CSE: PRCG)

Heliostar Metals Ltd. 		(OTCQX: HSTXF | TSXV: HSTR)

LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc. 		(OTCQB: VLTLF | TSXV: LIB)

Banyan Gold Corp. 		(OTCQB: BYAGF | TSXV: BYN)

Astra Exploration Inc. 		(OTCQB: ATEPF | TSXV: ASTR)


December 4 th


Presentation 		Ticker(s)

Empire Metals Ltd. 		(OTCQX: EPMLF | LSE: EEE)

Elevate Uranium Ltd. 		(OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8)

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. 		(OTCQX: SLVTF| TSXV: SLVR)

STLLR Gold Inc. 		(OTCQX: STLRF| TSX: STLR)

Arras Minerals Corp. 		(OTCQB: ARRKF| TSXV: ARK)

Apollo Silver Corp. 		(OTCQB: APGOF| TSXV: APGO)

First Phosphate Corp. 		(OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS)

Galloper Gold Corp. 		(PINK: GGDCF | CSE: BOOM)

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company 		(OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU)

CUPANI Metals Corporation 		(OTCQB: CUPIF | CSE: CUPA)

OceanaGold (Philippines), Inc. 		(OTCQX: OGPIF| PSE: OGP)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


