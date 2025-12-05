Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 2–4 th are now available for online viewing.
REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company's resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through December 12 th .
Please schedule 1x1 meetings here
December 2nd
|
Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|
Metals One PLC
|(OTCQB: MTOPF | LSE: MET1)
|
PolarX Limited
|(OTCQB: PXXXF | ASX: PXX)
|
Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.
|(OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR)
|
Cassiar Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC)
|
Blackrock Silver Corp.
|(OTCQX: BKRRF | TSXV: BRC)
|
Panthera Resources PLC
|(OTCQB: PATRF | LSE: PAT)
|
Harena Rare Earths PLC
|(OTCQB: CRMNF | LSE: HREE)
|
DynaResource, Inc.
|(OTCQX: DYNR)
|
Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.
|(OTCQB: WLBMF | TSX: WM)
|
Cerrado Gold Inc.
|(OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT)
|
Grid Metals Corp.
|(OTCQB: MSMGF| TSXV: GRDM,OTC:MSMGF)
|
Spartan Metals Corp.
|(OTCQB: SPRMF| TSXV: W)
December 3 rd
|
Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|
European Lithium Ltd
|(OTCQB: EULIF | ASX: EUR)
|
Yellow Cake Plc
|(OTCQX: YLLXF | LSE: YCA)
|
Castile Resources Limited
|(OTCQB: CLRSF | ASX: CST )
|
Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.
|(OTCID: KLKLF| TSXV: KLDC)
|
District Metals Corp.
|(OTCQX: DMXCF | TSXV: DMX)
|
Liberty Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)
|
DLP Resources Inc.
|(OTCQB: DLPRF | TSXV: DLP)
|
Ecora Resources PLC
|(OTCQX: ECRAF | TSX: ECOR | LSE: ECOR)
|
Beyond Lithium Inc.
|(OTCQB: BYDMF | CSE: BY)
|
Precore Gold Corp.
|(CSE: PRCG)
|
Heliostar Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQX: HSTXF | TSXV: HSTR)
|
LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc.
|(OTCQB: VLTLF | TSXV: LIB)
|
Banyan Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: BYAGF | TSXV: BYN)
|
Astra Exploration Inc.
|(OTCQB: ATEPF | TSXV: ASTR)
December 4 th
|
Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|
Empire Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQX: EPMLF | LSE: EEE)
|
Elevate Uranium Ltd.
|(OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8)
|
Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|(OTCQX: SLVTF| TSXV: SLVR)
|
STLLR Gold Inc.
|(OTCQX: STLRF| TSX: STLR)
|
Arras Minerals Corp.
|(OTCQB: ARRKF| TSXV: ARK)
|
Apollo Silver Corp.
|(OTCQB: APGOF| TSXV: APGO)
|
First Phosphate Corp.
|(OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS)
|
Galloper Gold Corp.
|(PINK: GGDCF | CSE: BOOM)
|
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company
|(OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU)
|
CUPANI Metals Corporation
|(OTCQB: CUPIF | CSE: CUPA)
|
OceanaGold (Philippines), Inc.
|(OTCQX: OGPIF| PSE: OGP)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com