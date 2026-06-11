Precigen and the Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation Recognize International RRP Awareness Day by Elevating Patient and Community Voices

Precigen and the Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation Recognize International RRP Awareness Day by Elevating Patient and Community Voices

  • Third annual RRP Awareness Day highlights the experiences of people living with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis and marks the next era following the first FDA-approved treatment for adults with RRP

Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the advancement of innovative precision medicines to improve the lives of patients and the Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation (RRPF), today announced continued collaboration in recognition of the third annual International RRP Awareness Day.

Precigen Logo

Observed each year on June 11, RRP Awareness Day is dedicated to raising awareness and recognition of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP), a rare, chronic, and debilitating disease caused by chronic human papillomavirus (HPV) 6 or 11 infection leading to the growth of recurring benign tumors in the respiratory tract.

RRP can significantly affect a person's voice, breathing, daily life, relationships and sense of normalcy. For many patients, the disease has meant years of repeated surgical procedures and the challenge of living with a condition that remains poorly understood by the broader public. RRP affects both children and adults, yet awareness of RRP remains limited. An estimated 27,000 adults in the United States and more than 170,000 adults worldwide are living with the disease.

"This year, we heard clearly from the RRP community that the most important stories to share are their own," said Kim McClellan, President of the Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation. "RRP Awareness Day is about helping patients and families feel seen, heard, and supported. By sharing the voices of people living with RRP, we hope to increase understanding of the real burden of this disease and remind every person affected by RRP that they are not alone."

This year's RRP Awareness Day centers on the voices of the RRP community, highlighting experiences from patients, caregivers, families, and healthcare providers affected by the disease. The campaign hub, rrpawareness.org, features community quotes, videos, and reflections that underscore the daily realities of RRP and the continued need for greater awareness.

In August 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Precigen's HPV-specific immunotherapy for adults with RRP, the first and only approved therapy for RRP. This historic milestone in RRP's more than 100-year history ushered in the next era for adult patients who have long had no approved treatment options.

"RRP Awareness Day is a powerful reminder that scientific progress begins with listening to patients and understanding the burden they carry every day," said Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen. "We are proud that Precigen's HPV-specific immunotherapy is the first approved treatment for adults with this devastating disease, marking an important milestone for the RRP community. Precigen is honored to collaborate with RRPF and the broader RRP community to help amplify patient voices and support continued progress for people living with RRP."

Precigen and RRPF invite the RRP community and its supporters to visit rrpawareness.org to learn more about RRP Awareness Day and hear directly from those affected by the disease.

About RRP
RRP is a rare, debilitating, and potentially life-threatening disease of the upper and lower respiratory tract caused by chronic HPV 6 or HPV 11 infection. RRP can lead to severe voice disturbance, compromised airways, and recurrent post-obstructive pneumonia. Although rare, RRP has the potential for transformation to malignant cancer and can be fatal. Management of RRP has primarily consisted of repeated surgeries, which do not address the underlying cause of the disease and can be associated with significant morbidity as well as significant patient and health system burden. As the number of lifetime surgeries increases, the risk for irreversible iatrogenic laryngeal injury increases with each surgery, and patients may undergo hundreds of these surgeries over their lifetimes. RRP can impact patients' work and social lives, financial stability, and mental health. Patients with RRP can experience substantial impacts to daily living with decreased quality of life and high health care utilization. Based on an internal analysis of claims data and electronic health records, there are approximately 27,000 adult RRP patients in the US.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision®
Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the advancement of innovative precision medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases with high unmet patient need. Precigen is dedicated to advancing scientific breakthroughs from proof-of-concept through commercialization. With a strong commitment to innovation, Precigen is developing a robust pipeline of differentiated therapies across its core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube.

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation
The Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation (RRPF) was created to provide family support; promote public awareness; and aid in the prevention, cure, and treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP), a rare disease that affects the voice. The most common symptoms of RRP are a hoarse or strained voice, dysphonia (difficulty in speaking), or aphonia (loss of voice). The organization focuses primarily on networking within the RRP community, including patients, families, medical practitioners, and researchers. Its goal is to stimulate more RRP-related research that may lead to more effective treatments and, ultimately, a cure for this disease. For more information about RRPF, visit www.rrpf.org.

Precigen Investor Contact:
Steven M. Harasym
+1 (202) 365-2563
investors@precigen.com

Precigen Media Contact:
Donelle M. Gregory
press@precigen.com

RRPF Media Contact:
Kim McClellan
info@rrpf.org

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precigen-and-the-recurrent-respiratory-papillomatosis-foundation-recognize-international-rrp-awareness-day-by-elevating-patient-and-community-voices-302797644.html

SOURCE Precigen, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Precigen Inc.PGENnasdaq:pgen
PGEN
The Conversation (0)
Precigen Inc.

Precigen Inc.

Keep Reading...
Precigen Announces Groundbreaking Pivotal Study Data for PRGN-2012 in Patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis in Which More than Half of Patients Achieved Complete Response

Precigen Announces Groundbreaking Pivotal Study Data for PRGN-2012 in Patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis in Which More than Half of Patients Achieved Complete Response

Phase 12 pivotal study met the primary safety and efficacy endpoints – – 51% (18 out of 35) of patients achieved Complete Response, requiring no surgeries after treatment with PRGN-2012; complete responses have been durable beyond 12 months with median duration of follow up of 20 months as of... Keep Reading...
Precigen to Host a Webcast on June 3rd to Detail Pivotal Study Results of PRGN-2012 in Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Precigen to Host a Webcast on June 3rd to Detail Pivotal Study Results of PRGN-2012 in Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced that the Company will host a webcast on June 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM CT 7:00 PM ET following the late-breaking oral... Keep Reading...
Precigen Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

Precigen Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

Pivotal Phase 2 study data of PRGN-2012 for the treatment of patients with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis to be presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting as a late-breaking oral presentation on June 3 rd – – Company to host a conference call on June 3 rd following the PRGN-2012 ASCO... Keep Reading...
Precigen to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 14th and Host a Conference Call on June 3rd following the Late-breaking Oral Presentation for PRGN-2012 at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Precigen to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 14th and Host a Conference Call on June 3rd following the Late-breaking Oral Presentation for PRGN-2012 at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced the Company will report first quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 . No... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

QIMC Appoints Enbridge Gaz Québec President Jean-Benoît Trahan to Board of Directors

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Court Dismisses Judicial Review Challenging Record Ridge Project

Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling on the Steller Gold Project, Yukon; Second Drill Mobilizing to Site

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0044 to R-0046 with Intercepts Including 58.33% Fe2O3, 8.78% TiO2, 0.415% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Related News

QIMC Appoints Enbridge Gaz Québec President Jean-Benoît Trahan to Board of Directors

critical minerals investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Court Dismisses Judicial Review Challenging Record Ridge Project

precious metals investing

Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling on the Steller Gold Project, Yukon; Second Drill Mobilizing to Site

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0044 to R-0046 with Intercepts Including 58.33% Fe2O3, 8.78% TiO2, 0.415% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Commences 2026 Thorn Project Exploration Program

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Conversion of Amended and Restated Convertible Loans

base metals investing

Nuvau Expands Its Exploration Program Targeting Key Base Metal and Never-Before-Drilled Gold Targets in the Matagami District