Praxis Precision Medicines to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, May 7, 2026, and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Praxis Precision Medicines to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, May 7, 2026, and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and provide a corporate update before the financial markets open on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call and a live webcast to review the first quarter financial results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 8:30 am ET, which can be accessed by visiting this registration link. The live webcast will also be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company's website www.praxismedicines.com.

In addition, Praxis will be attending and presenting at the Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference. A corporate presentation will take place on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 7:20 pm EDT (4:20 pm PDT) at the Encore at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event for approximately 90 days.

About Praxis  
Praxis Precision Medicines is a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four late-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn and Twitter/X.


Investor Contact:  Praxis Precision Medicines  investors@praxismedicines.com  857-702-9452 Media Contact: Dan Ferry Life Science Advisors Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 617-430-7576

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