PPX Mining Delivers Record Share Price Performance On The BVL In 2025

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX)(BVL:PPX) (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that it finished the 2025 calendar year as the best price-performing listed company on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima ("BVL") across all sectors, representing a record share-price increase of approximately 600% during the year.

This milestone builds on the Company's July 31, 2025 press release, in which PPX reported that it was the best-performing mining stock on the BVL during the first half of 2025, with a share-price increase of more than 133% between January and June 2025, significantly outperforming the BVL mining sector during that period.

The Company's strong performance continued through the second half of 2025, resulting in a total share-price appreciation of approximately 600% for the full year, allowing PPX to conclude 2025 as the top-performing stock on the BVL overall, ahead of issuers from all other industry sectors.

PPX's exceptional market performance reflects growing investor confidence in the Company's execution and long-term strategy, driven by:

  • Significant advances in the construction of its processing plant,

  • Consistently high-grade exploration results at the Callanquitas deposit, and

  • The successful execution of multiple restructuring and financing initiatives, positioning the Company for the next stage of its growth.

Brian Imrie, Executive Chairman of PPX Mining Corp., commented:

"Finishing 2025 as the best-performing stock on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima, with an approximate 600% share-price increase, is a remarkable achievement for PPX and a strong validation of our strategy. This performance reflects disciplined execution, meaningful operational progress, and the resilience of our team as we advanced plant construction and strengthened the Company's financial position. We remain focused on responsible mining and delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders."

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Ernest Mast
President and CEO
82 Richmond Street East
Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
Canada
416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") as such terms are defined by applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding test results, future plans or management estimates. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend,", statements that an action or event "may," "might," "could," "should," or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors. Such uncertainties and risks include, among others, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals in connection with this transaction. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of today's date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

