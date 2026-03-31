PPX Mining Announces Grant Of Stock Options, Restricted Share Units And Deferred Share Units

PPX Mining Announces Grant Of Stock Options, Restricted Share Units And Deferred Share Units

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX,OTC:SNNGF)(BVL:PPX)("PPX" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,048,456 stock options (each, a "Stock Option"), 213,069 deferred share units (each, a "DSU") and 1,891,000 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") to certain executive officers, directors, consultants and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries. The Stock Options and the RSUs have a three-year vesting period, vesting in equal amounts on the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant. The DSUs will vest on the 20th business day after the holder ceases to be an eligible person under the Company' equity incentive plan, subject to a minimum vesting period of 12 months after the date of grant. Once vested, each Stock Option is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.29 per share until March 30, 2036. Once vested, each DSU and RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company, less any tax liabilities of the holder. The Stock Options, DSUs and RSUs were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's 10% rolling equity incentive plan, which was reapproved by the shareholders of the Company on March 20, 2026.

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX.V, BVL: PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

Ernest Mast
President and CEO
82 Richmond Street East
Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
Canada
416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.



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