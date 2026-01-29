PPX Mining Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units and Deferred Share Units

PPX Mining Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units and Deferred Share Units

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX,OTC:SNNGF)(BVL:PPX) ("PPX" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 1,167,567 deferred share units (each, a "DSU") and 778,378 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") to Ernest Mast, the President, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company. The RSUs have a three-year restricted period, vesting in equal amounts on the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant. The DSUs will vest on the 20th business day after the holder ceases to be an eligible person under the Company' equity incentive plan, subject to a minimum vesting period of 12 months after the date of grant. Once vested, each DSU and RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company. The DSUs and RSUs were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's 10% rolling equity incentive plan, which was approved by the shareholders of the Company on December 18, 2025.

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX,OTC:SNNGF)(BVL:PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

Brian Imrie
Executive Chairman
82 Richmond Street East
Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
Canada
416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

