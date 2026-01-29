PPX Mining Announces Filing of 2025 Audited Financial Statements and MD&A

PPX Mining Announces Filing of 2025 Audited Financial Statements and MD&A

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX,OTC:SNNGF)(BVL:PPX) is pleased to announce that its audited financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX.V, BVL: PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

Ernest Mast
Chief Executive Officer
82 Richmond Street East
Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
Canada
416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

ppx-mining-corpppx-cctsxv-ppxgold-investing
PPX:CC
The Conversation (0)
PPX Mining Corp.

PPX Mining Corp.

Keep Reading...
Don Durrett, gold and silver bars.

Don Durrett: Gold, Silver Prices Going Higher, Watch These Stocks

Don Durrett of GoldStockData.com explains why gold's record-setting price run isn't over. "The reason gold is at US$5,000 (per ounce) and going higher is because the US bond market is fragile and becoming more fragile every day," he said. "But not only that — I've said this — it's going to fail,... Keep Reading...
First Development Resources

Selta Project - Gold Exploration Update

First Development Resources plc (AIM: FDR), a UK-based, Australia-focused mineral exploration company with interests in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, is pleased to provide an update on its gold ("Au") focused exploration at the Selta Project ("Selta" or the "Project"), located in... Keep Reading...
Flow Metals Provides Structural Interpretation Update from Sixtymile Gold Project

Flow Metals Provides Structural Interpretation Update from Sixtymile Gold Project

Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a technical update on its Sixtymile Gold Project, Yukon. Recent re-logging of historic drill core has resulted in a revised structural interpretation of gold mineralization.The revised interpretation supports a... Keep Reading...
Tectonic Metals (TSXV:TECT)

Tectonic Metals Drills 4.50 g/t Au over 48.77 metres with 7.79 g/t Au over 24.38 metres at New Target, Flat Gold Project, Alaska

First-Ever Drilling by Tectonic at Black Creek Intrusion Delivers High-Grade Gold Six Kilometres North of Chicken Mountain, Validating Multi-Intrusion Gold System Across 99,800-Acre Flat Property VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic" or the... Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Provides Update on the Minas Visca Silver Project in Northern Peru and Announces Financing

Peruvian Metals Provides Update on the Minas Visca Silver Project in Northern Peru and Announces Financing

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's Minas Visca Silver property (the "Property") located in Northern Peru. Peruvian Metals acquired the Property in 2021 by submitting a superior offer... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Appoints Sean Thompson as Head of Investor Relations

Blackrock Silver Appoints Sean Thompson as Head of Investor Relations

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Thompson as Head of Investor Relations for the Company.Mr. Thompson is a seasoned capital markets professional with over 17 years of experience in... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

precious-metals-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

battery-metals-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

uranium-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

uranium-investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

precious-metals-investing

Harvest Gold Discovers Significant Gold-Silver-Copper Halos In The Northern Part Of The Mosseau Property

silver-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?