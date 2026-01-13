PPX Mining Announces Board Appointments And Management Transition

PPX Mining Announces Board Appointments And Management Transition

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ernest Mast and Mr. Diego Bellido as directors of the Company, effective January 12, 2026.

Mr. Diego Bellido is a senior Glencore executive with more than 15 years of experience in the global commodities trading sector. He currently serves as a Manager for Glencore Peru S.A.C. and Glencore Lima Trading S.A.C. Mr. Bellido is also President of the Board of Perubar S.A. and a board member of Transportadora Callao S.A. Previously, he represented Glencore on the boards of Sinchi Wayra Mining Company in Bolivia and Compañía Minera Antamina. Mr. Bellido holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Universidad del Pacífico (Peru) and an MBA from INSEAD (France).

Details regarding the background and qualifications of Mr. Ernest Mast were previously disclosed in the Company's press release dated December 22, 2025.

In addition, further to the Company's same press release, the Company confirms that effective January 12, 2026, Mr. Ernest Mast was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of PPX. Dr. John Thomas has transitioned from his role as Interim Chief Executive Officer and continues to serve the Company as Chief Operating Officer.

The Company also announces that Mr. Bruno Kaiser has resigned as a director of the Company, effective January 12, 2026. Mr. Kaiser will continue to support PPX in the role of Advisor to the Company.

Brian Imrie, Executive Chairman of the Company, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Ernest Mast and Diego Bellido to the Board of PPX. Their combined experience in mining operations, capital markets, and global commodities trading significantly strengthens our governance and strategic capabilities as we advance the Company's growth plans. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Bruno Kaiser for his valuable contributions as a director and look forward to his continued involvement as an advisor to PPX."

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX)(BVL:PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

Brian Imrie
Executive Chairman
82 Richmond Street East
Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
Canada
416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

PPX Mining Corp.PPX:CCTSXV:PPXGold Investing
PPX:CC
The Conversation (0)
PPX Mining Corp.

PPX Mining Corp.

Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
First Class Metals

FCM Secures Options over Two Ontario REE Properties

First Class Metals PLC ("First Class Metals", "FCM" or the "Company") the UK listed company focused on the discovery of economic metal deposits across its exploration properties in Ontario, Canada, is pleased to announce the successful completion of an option to purchase two properties with... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals (TSXV:BBB)

Brixton Metals: Diversified Exposure to Copper, Gold and Silver Projects in North America

Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals

Brixton Metals

Keep Reading...
doug casey, red globe, dollar sign

Doug Casey: Gold, Silver, Uranium, Oil/Gas — My Focus in 2026

Doug Casey of InternationalMan.com and the podcast Doug Casey's Take shares his thoughts on gold, silver and more heading into the new year. Casey, who is also a best-selling author, sees higher prices for both precious metals ahead."This gold bull market is coming from a whole different sector... Keep Reading...
Green pin on the map of Mexico

Accelerated Permitting Trends Send Positive Signal for Mexican Mining Projects

Mexico has a long history as one of the world’s leading mining jurisdictions, supported by strong geological endowment, established infrastructure and a skilled workforce. For years, regulatory uncertainty and permitting delays heavily weighted on project development timelines across the sector.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in Menzies

Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes R&D Lab Repositoned to Germany

Nine Mile Metals Announces Upsizing of LIFE Offering

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Related News

Silver Investing

Andy Schectman: Silver Price Breaking Out, Room to Run by Every Metric

Silver Investing

China's New Export Policies Boost Silver's Strategic Metal Status

rare earth investing

Rare Earths Stocks: 5 Biggest ASX Companies in 2026

Precious Metals Investing

Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in Menzies

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$89 to Hit New All-time High

Australia Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes R&D Lab Repositoned to Germany

Copper Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Upsizing of LIFE Offering