PPG white paper highlights benefits of electrostatic coating application to marine industry

Novel method improves transfer efficiency, helps reduce environmental impact
PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the publication of a white paper, Electrostatic Application of Marine Hull Coatings , detailing how this advanced application technology can help ship owners and operators improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact.
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PPG issues white paper exploring how electrostatic application supports operational efficiency throughout the shipping industry.
Electrostatic application works by negatively charging paint particles at the spray gun nozzle while the substrate is grounded, causing the coating to be attracted to the surface like a magnet. Compared with traditional spraying, the process improves transfer efficiency and reduces overspray, resulting in a more uniform coating application. In one case study, the EDR Antwerp shipyard reported a 40% reduction in overspray.
"Electrostatic application is a breakthrough process innovation that, combined with our chemistry innovation, delivers improved productivity and sustainability for our shipyard customers," said Jan Willem Tegelaar, PPG global platform director, marine coatings. "It has already revolutionized the automotive and aerospace industries; building on this cross-industry expertise, we have adapted the technology and developed compatible fouling control coatings to save time and reduce waste without disrupting existing workflows for marine vessels."
The process supports reduced waste and Scope 3 carbon lifecycle savings compared to traditional application methods, as significant reduction in paint consumption means fewer raw materials need to be extracted, manufactured or transported. These reductions are in addition to the operational carbon savings achieved by vessels coated with low-friction solutions, which can help ship owners reduce Scope 1 emissions.
"Electrostatic application is just one piece of the puzzle. Combined with advanced hull coating performance, it contributes to a more effective sustainability solution," said Joanna van Helmond, PPG product development director, marine fouling control, Protective and Marine Coatings. "Friction caused by biofouling can account for 50% of a ship's total drag 1 , leading to higher fuel consumption. By applying solutions such as PPG SIGMAGLIDE® 2390 coating electrostatically, we can create a smoother, glossier film that reduces hydrodynamic resistance. This in turn leads to lower fuel consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions."
Topics covered in the white paper include:
- The history of electrostatic spray technology and how it works.
- Operational advantages of electrostatic application for shipyards and owners.
- The role of hull coatings in supporting the International Maritime Organization (IMO) decarbonization goals and improving vessel efficiency.
In addition, PPG will present its 360 degree approach to marine coatings, including low-friction hull coatings, electrostatic application and digital tools, at the Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition (Stand 3.104) under the theme Reach New Horizons of Sustainability and Performance .
The white paper is available for download here . To learn more about PPG's Protective and Marine Coatings business, visit ppg.com/pmc .
1) Youngrong Kim, Refik Ozyurt, Underestimated penalty of hull fouling: A scenario-based analysis of GHG emissions from global shipping , Applied Ocean Research, Volume 165, 2025, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.apor.2025.104870 .
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At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
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PPG Media Contact:
Zachary Madden
PPG Protective and Marine Coatings
+1 412 328 1104
Zmadden@ppg.com
www.ppg.com