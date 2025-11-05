PPG sets paint stirring world record at SEMA 2025 to highlight benefits of new automated system for body shops

SEM MIX'N'SHAKE system cuts time, waste in refinish industry

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it achieved a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest simultaneous paint stirring challenge during a customer event at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. More than 275 participants stirred paint together to highlight the manual effort still common in collision repair before PPG unveiled its new SEM MIX'N'SHAKE™ automated stirring solution.

More than 275 participants simultaneously stirred paint at SEMA 2025 as PPG breaks the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest paint stirring challenge as it unveiled the SEM Mix'n'Shake™ automated stirring system.

The SEM Mix'n'Shake system produces a fully homogenized car paint mix in less than 60 seconds. By automating this step, body shops can reduce rework and recover up to 6% more productive work hours annually. The system also improves paint consistency, efficiency and workplace cleanliness and reduces sundry costs such as stirring sticks and disposable cups by up to 10%.

A GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS official verified the participant count and confirmed the record. Afterward, the crowd watched as a SEM Mix'n'Shake system mixed paint hands-free – a clear contrast to the manual effort that preceded it. The paint used during the stirring challenge will be donated to Dixie Technical College in St. George, Utah, to support hands-on learning and technical training for students in automotive and collision repair technology.

"This was more than a record-setting event – it was a symbolic moment for the industry," said Rodolfo Ramirez, PPG vice president, Automotive Refinish Coatings, Americas. "By showing how much time and effort shops still spend on mixing, we helped our customers see the value of automation."

The Mix'n'Shake system is part of a broader effort to transform the body shop through automation and digital integration. It connects with the PPG LINQ™ digital ecosystem and complements innovations, including the PPG MOONWALK® automated mixing system, helping shops reduce waste, increase throughput and free technicians to focus on higher-value tasks.

For more information, visit semmixnshake.com .

The system will be marketed and distributed under PPG's SEM brand as SEM Mix'n'Shake in its U.S. and Canada and Australia and New Zealand regions and as PPG Mix'n'Shake in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

PPG LINQ and Mix‘n'Shake are trademarks and MoonWalk, the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

PPG Media Contact:
Michelle Deemer
Automotive Refinish
+1 412 434 3419
mdeemer@ppg.com
www.ppg.com

