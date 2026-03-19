PPG selects Colours, Inc. as 2025 Automotive Refinish Platinum Distributor of the Year

PPG selects Colours, Inc. as 2025 Automotive Refinish Platinum Distributor of the Year

Recognition marks third time Colours, Inc. has received title

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has selected Colours, Inc. of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., as its Automotive Refinish 2025 Platinum Distributor of the Year. The award recognizes a distributor with exceptional service, loyalty, product knowledge and support as part of the PPG PLATINUM DISTRIBUTOR ® program. Colours was also awarded the title in 2003 and 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319527259/en/

PPG's Automotive Refinish business selects Colours, Inc. as the 2025 PPG Platinum Distributor of the Year.

PPG's Automotive Refinish business selects Colours, Inc. as the 2025 PPG Platinum Distributor of the Year.

Shefali Cromer, PPG director, PPG Platinum Distributor program, U.S. and Canada, Automotive Refinish, presented the award to Ali Mahalak, president and CEO of Colours, Inc., during PPG's annual Platinum Distributor Celebration of Excellence awards ceremony, held last month in Las Vegas. Mahalak joined the leadership team in 2010 alongside her father, Tim Evans, who founded Colours in 1986.

"The Platinum Distributor of the Year award is reserved for those distribution partners who exemplify excellence, exceptional growth and leadership," said Cromer. "Ali, Tim and the team at Colours have done exactly that. Their deep technical expertise and unwavering commitment to customers are the hallmarks of its success. We are proud to recognize Colours for its outstanding contributions and steadfast partnership. Congratulations to the entire organization on this prestigious and well-deserved honor."

Colours operates more than 50 locations across the central and eastern U.S. and offers a full line of PPG's Automotive Refinish products. The company joined the PPG Platinum Distributor network during its inaugural month in December 1994.

"Being named Platinum Distributor of the Year is an incredible honor, but what makes it so meaningful is knowing that it represents the collective effort of our entire team," said Mahalak. "This recognition belongs to every single person at Colours. From our store teams and drivers to our salespeople and support staff, this award reflects the daily commitment, pride and care our people bring to serving customers. I am proud to accept this award on behalf of our entire Colours team."

The PPG Platinum Distributor program is a loyalty and support initiative for PPG single-line distributors, aiming to provide outstanding performance, service and benefits to customers of PPG's automotive refinish business. The program delivers competitive advantages to participants by aligning PPG's technology, training and customer support with entrepreneurship, customer awareness, local market knowledge and the service capability of independent distributors.

To learn more about PPG's Automotive Refinish business and the PPG Platinum Distributor program, call 1 800 647 6050, or visit www.ppgrefinish.com .

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

PPG Platinum Distributor, the PPG Logo and We Protect and Beautify the World are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

PPG Media Contact:
Samantha Allen
Automotive Refinish
+1 440 334 3164
samantha.allen@ppg.com
www.ppg.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PPG IndustriesPPGNYSE:PPG
PPG
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

- Cardiex Limited (ASX: CDX), a global health technology company focused on cardiovascular diagnostics and arterial health solutions, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study validating its innovative method for measuring central aortic pressure—an important indicator of heart... Keep Reading...
Cardiex Limited

Biomarker Technologies for Cardiovascular Health

Corporate Update Webinar - 6 Aug 2024

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation. June 2024 Quarterly Highlights Record annual company revenues – $12.4m.Initial Pulse units arrived in USA & Australia.Marketing and demand generation campaigns driving awareness and demand.New partnerships... Keep Reading...

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q1 2024

DICK'S Sporting GoodsWritten by Hilary Totin.Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline ReportToday we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to highlight the great work being done in support of our mission to help inspire and... Keep Reading...
Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (Cardiex, the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report. Highlights:On track for record annual company revenues (>$11m).Inventory/production update and marketing activities ahead of commercial launch of the Pulse biometric monitor.CONNEQT Pulse accepted for... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Heliostar Presents Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Management Change

Streamex Corp. to Present at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

Bold Ventures Announces Partial Results of First Phase of Drilling at Burchell

Related News

gold investing

Heliostar Presents Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

oil and gas investing

Oil Prices Near US$120 as Global Supply Fears Grow

energy investing

IPO ETFs in Focus as Renaissance Fund Adds New Listings

battery metals investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Management Change

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Announces Partial Results of First Phase of Drilling at Burchell

precious metals investing

NevGold Intercepts 11.42 g/t AuEq Over 7.7 Meters Within 4.91 g/t AuEq Over 27.4 Meters ; Initial Antimony-Gold Mineral Resource Estimate On Schedule For Q2-2026 With Focus On Near-Term Antimony Production

energy investing

Standard Uranium Executes Exploration Agreement with Kineepik Métis Local Inc.