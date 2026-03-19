PPG selects Colours, Inc. as 2025 Automotive Refinish Platinum Distributor of the Year

Recognition marks third time Colours, Inc. has received title
PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has selected Colours, Inc. of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., as its Automotive Refinish 2025 Platinum Distributor of the Year. The award recognizes a distributor with exceptional service, loyalty, product knowledge and support as part of the PPG PLATINUM DISTRIBUTOR ® program. Colours was also awarded the title in 2003 and 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319527259/en/
PPG's Automotive Refinish business selects Colours, Inc. as the 2025 PPG Platinum Distributor of the Year.
Shefali Cromer, PPG director, PPG Platinum Distributor program, U.S. and Canada, Automotive Refinish, presented the award to Ali Mahalak, president and CEO of Colours, Inc., during PPG's annual Platinum Distributor Celebration of Excellence awards ceremony, held last month in Las Vegas. Mahalak joined the leadership team in 2010 alongside her father, Tim Evans, who founded Colours in 1986.
"The Platinum Distributor of the Year award is reserved for those distribution partners who exemplify excellence, exceptional growth and leadership," said Cromer. "Ali, Tim and the team at Colours have done exactly that. Their deep technical expertise and unwavering commitment to customers are the hallmarks of its success. We are proud to recognize Colours for its outstanding contributions and steadfast partnership. Congratulations to the entire organization on this prestigious and well-deserved honor."
Colours operates more than 50 locations across the central and eastern U.S. and offers a full line of PPG's Automotive Refinish products. The company joined the PPG Platinum Distributor network during its inaugural month in December 1994.
"Being named Platinum Distributor of the Year is an incredible honor, but what makes it so meaningful is knowing that it represents the collective effort of our entire team," said Mahalak. "This recognition belongs to every single person at Colours. From our store teams and drivers to our salespeople and support staff, this award reflects the daily commitment, pride and care our people bring to serving customers. I am proud to accept this award on behalf of our entire Colours team."
The PPG Platinum Distributor program is a loyalty and support initiative for PPG single-line distributors, aiming to provide outstanding performance, service and benefits to customers of PPG's automotive refinish business. The program delivers competitive advantages to participants by aligning PPG's technology, training and customer support with entrepreneurship, customer awareness, local market knowledge and the service capability of independent distributors.
To learn more about PPG's Automotive Refinish business and the PPG Platinum Distributor program, call 1 800 647 6050, or visit www.ppgrefinish.com .
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
|
PPG Platinum Distributor, the PPG Logo and We Protect and Beautify the World are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319527259/en/
PPG Media Contact:
Samantha Allen
Automotive Refinish
+1 440 334 3164
samantha.allen@ppg.com
www.ppg.com