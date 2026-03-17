PPG's Laura Harshberger recognized on 2026 'Women of Influence' list by Pittsburgh Business Times

PPG's Laura Harshberger recognized on 2026 'Women of Influence' list by Pittsburgh Business Times

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Laura Harshberger, PPG global IT director, has been recognized on the 2026 Women of Influence list by the Pittsburgh Business Times. Women of Influence honorees are chosen through an independent editorial review, with selections based on merit, achievements and contributions to local organizations and the Pittsburgh community.

"Laura defines what it means to be influential within PPG and the broader Pittsburgh community," said Bhaskar Ramachandran, PPG vice president and chief information officer. "In addition to her deep expertise in information technology, she turns advocacy into action and fosters inclusive workplace programs. Her passion for empowering talent and expanding access to opportunity is inspiring."

Harshberger leads IT for PPG's operations and environmental health and safety functions, and the global Industrial, Automotive and Packaging businesses. Over her 20-year career, she has managed and implemented systems in the entire manufacturing value chain, resulting in a more modern user experience at over 100 manufacturing sites. She also heads up PPG's global IT internship program, which is the company's primary early talent pipeline.

Harshberger has championed initiatives that support employee well-being and is active in several external organizations committed to empowering women and expanding opportunities through her work as a 10-year member of PPG's Women's Leadership Network (WLN), the first global sponsor of the WLN, and co-chair of the Women's Leadership Council. She is also a member of the executive committee for Women United at the United Way of Southwestern PA.

Harshberger earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from Robert Morris University.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD ®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

PPG Media Contact:
Greta Edgar Borza
Corporate Communications
+1 724 316 7552
edgar@ppg.com
www.ppg.com

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