PPG recognized in TIME Magazine's World's Best Companies list

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced its inclusion in TIME Magazine's World's Best Companies list . The list ranks the top 1,000 global employers that are forging a path into the future.
"At PPG, our 43,000 employees work every day to ‘protect and beautify the world' by providing our customers with innovative paints, coatings and specialty products," said Bryan Iams, PPG vice president and chief communications officer. "We are honored to be recognized by TIME Magazine for our workforce experience and strong business performance."
Presented in partnership with Statista, the World's Best Companies 2025 ranking is a comprehensive analysis conducted to identify the top-performing companies across the globe, evaluated on three primary dimensions:
- Employee satisfaction: Surveys were conducted in over 50 countries, with data collected from approximately 200,000 participants. The evaluation included direct and indirect recommendations of companies as well as evaluations of employers across the dimensions of image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, workplace and equality by verified employees.
- Revenue growth: Companies generating a revenue of at least USD $100 million in 2024 and demonstrating positive revenue growth between 2021 to 2024 were considered.
- Sustainability: Evaluated based on sustainability data among standardized key performance indicators from Statista's sustainability database and targeted data research.
