PPG named in Newsweek's America's Most Charitable Companies 2026 list

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced its inclusion in the inaugural Newsweek America's Most Charitable Companies 2026 list, presented in partnership with Statista. Being recognized in this list signifies industry leadership in corporate philanthropy, supporting communities, championing causes, and giving back in ways that create real and lasting impact.
"This recognition puts a spotlight on the commitments we make every day to protect and beautify the communities where we live and work," said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility. "At PPG, we believe we have a responsibility to build brighter, more vibrant places for people to thrive, and support the next generation of leaders in STEM and skilled trade fields."
PPG and the PPG Foundation invest in building the next generation of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) leaders, deliver community transformations through the COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® program and activate the talent of PPG people as volunteers. From helping students learn to aiding neighbors in times of need, the company's community engagement activities support its purpose to protect and beautify the world. The PPG Foundation is celebrating 75 years of community impact in the U.S. this year.
In 2025, the company invested a total of $18.1 million in communities globally, focusing on education, community sustainability and employee engagement. PPG also marked a decade of revitalizing and beautifying communities through its award-winning Colorful Communities program. Since 2015, more than 33,300 PPG employee and community volunteers have completed 635 Colorful Communities projects, positively impacting over 10.3 million people in more than 50 countries.
To learn more about PPG's community engagement efforts, visit ppg.com/community .
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD ®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
Colorful Communities , the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260311683228/en/
PPG Media Contact:
Greta Edgar Borza
Corporate Communications
+ 1 724 316 7552
edgar@ppg.com
www.ppg.com