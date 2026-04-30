PPG IT team named 'Tech Team of the Year' by Pittsburgh Technology Council

PPG IT team named 'Tech Team of the Year' by Pittsburgh Technology Council

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that its Information Technology (IT) team has received the ‘Tech Team of the Year' award from the Pittsburgh Technology Council. PPG was selected among five finalists in recognition of its landmark cloud-only IT transformation.

The initiative allowed the company to close eight global company data centers and migrate or retire more than 5,000 workloads, delivering over $4 million in annual savings, lowering environmental impact and accelerating business agility. Through the system's features, the team increased developer speed and efficiency by up to 80% while strengthening security, compliance and cost transparency.

"Operating as a product-centric organization, our Cloud Platforms and Solutions team empowers PPG's global businesses to innovate faster, scale responsibly and confidently harness modern cloud and AI technologies," said Bhaskar Ramachandran, PPG vice president and chief information officer. "Through these efforts and others, we're positioning PPG as a first-choice coatings partner for its stakeholders globally."

To learn more about PPG's IT efforts, visit PPG.com .

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD ®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

PPG Media Contact:
Greta Edgar Borza
Corporate Communications
+ 1 724 316 7552
edgar@ppg.com
www.ppg.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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