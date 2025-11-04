PPG introduces ultrafiltration antifouling membrane for water treatment

Engineered for difficult-to-treat industrial wastewater applications
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the introduction of an ultrafiltration (UF) antifouling membrane for industrial water purification and treatment to its portfolio of spiral-wound filter elements. Developed to meet growing demand for sustainable UF filtration solutions, the new membrane is engineered to handle extremely hard-to-treat water containing a wide range 1 of oily waste and other contaminants, enabling safe and economical disposal or reuse.
The new UF membrane features a super-hydrophobic (water-repelling) surface that resists fouling from trace amounts of oil, grease and other tough-to-remove contaminants. By reducing fouling, the technology can extend membrane service life, lower maintenance costs and minimize downtime for some of the most challenging industries. Unlike other UF and microfiltration (MF) membranes currently on the market, PPG's entire portfolio is produced using a proprietary composite material that does not contain intentionally-added polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
"Our customers face increasing pressure to reduce costs and operate more sustainably," said Lisa Walters, PPG strategic market manager, filtration, Specialty Products. "This new membrane delivers on both fronts, providing exceptional performance in oily, high-fouling environments such as bilge water treatment, while reducing maintenance requirements and extending membrane life. It also supports cost-effective water reuse, helping customers reduce reliance on external water supplies but also supports efforts to address global water scarcity challenges."
Applications for the UF membrane include offshore and onshore oil-water separation, dry dock and in-water marine ship treatment, industrial process water and wastewater, automotive and industrial paint lines, and graywater treatment. PPG has invested in equipment and technology to produce the membrane at its Barberton, Ohio, facility to meet growing market demand.
PPG's high-performance microfiltration (MF) and UF membranes separate oil, grease and emulsified contaminants from industrial process water at higher throughputs than conventional membranes. This reduces the number of filters and the amount of floor space needed to recover the water for reuse while improving cleanability and ensuring long-term durability.
1 Single digit percentage versus trace parts per million (ppm) amounts.
