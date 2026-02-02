PPG introduces PPG STEELGUARD 652 coating for interior structural steel

Waterborne coating offers low certified thickness, up to two hours of fire protection
PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the launch of PPG STEELGUARD® 652 high-performance, water-based intumescent fire protection coating designed specifically for interior general-purpose structural steelwork. Available in North America, the product combines long-lasting protection and aesthetic appeal.
PPG Steelguard 652 cellulosic passive fire protection (PFP) coating delivers up to two hours of fire protection. Its United Laboratories (UL) 263 certification gives architects, engineers and building owners confidence in the coating's performance and compliance with industry standards. The low volatile organic compounds (VOC) waterborne formulation supports more sustainable construction practices.
Key features of PPG Steelguard 652 coating include:
- Long-lasting protection, offering up to 20 years of performance
- Proven for up to two hours of fire protection
- UL 263 certified
- Low VOC emissions allow efficient trade stacking at complex construction sites
- Easy on-site application with standard PFP airless spray equipment ensures smooth, consistent coverage
"PPG Steelguard 652 coating expands our range of certified solutions for North American projects and reflects our ongoing commitment to fire protection innovation," said Richard Mann, PPG global product development director, fire protection, Protective and Marine Coatings. "It stands out for its innovative fire performance and physical properties, including low certified thickness, high bond strength and high impact resistance, providing lasting durability for up to 20 years."
PPG's Protective and Marine Coatings business offers technical support and additional product options to meet diverse project demands. For more information about PPG Steelguard 652 coating and other fire protection solutions, visit ppgpmc.com .
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
Steelguard , the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
