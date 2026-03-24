PPG introduces PPG InsightsNav analytics tool for marine seastock coatings data

PPG introduces PPG InsightsNav analytics tool for marine seastock coatings data

Provides visibility into spend trends, highlights cost-saving opportunities

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the launch of PPG InsightsNav, an analytics platform designed to help shipowners and operators analyze and optimize seastock coatings purchasing data for improved operational and strategic planning.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260324500704/en/

PPG InsightsNav analytics platform provides marine professionals with visibility into spend trends and highlights cost-saving opportunities.

PPG InsightsNav analytics platform provides marine professionals with visibility into spend trends and highlights cost-saving opportunities.

Marine operators often rely on fragmented or limited historical data, making long-term planning and cost control difficult. The PPG InsightsNav tool addresses this gap by presenting seastock coatings information in a standardized, user-friendly format that can be updated as new data becomes available. It also highlights opportunities to optimize purchasing, such as more informed port selection and strategic order consolidation, which helps save significant costs.

"Think of the PPG InsightsNav platform like a budgeting app for marine operators," said Steven Wolfendale, PPG global product owner, digital and AI, Protective and Marine Coatings. "It allows ship owners and operators to analyze their own data independently and forecast their future needs. Providing clear insight into costs helps them make more informed spending decisions, which help save money on their seastock coatings."

Marine teams from procurement to technical management can use the platform. Key benefits include:

  • Enhanced spend transparency, with a comprehensive view of seastock expenditures across a fleet for better financial oversight.
  • Improved forecasting and budgeting, using predictive insights built on historical trends.
  • Identification of cost savings by finding inefficiencies and helping optimize procurement and maintenance strategies.
  • Real-time, interactive dashboards that update as data evolves.
  • Global accessibility via a secure platform available to PPG marine customers worldwide.

"The PPG InsightsNav platform gives customers clear access to their own data," said Ewout Bosman, PPG seastock segment director, Protective and Marine Coatings. "By combining spend visibility with actionable insights, we're helping shipowners and operators make more informed decisions that support both operational efficiency and long-term cost management."

For more information, visit www.ppgpmc.com/marine/seastock/ppg-insightsnav . To learn more about the Protective and Marine Coatings business, visit ppgpmc.com .

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®
At PPG (NYSE: PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we market and sell in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

PPG Media Contact:
Zachary Madden
Protective and Marine Coatings
+1 412 328 1104
Zmadden@ppg.com
www.ppg.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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