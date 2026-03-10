PPG introduces PPG AQUACRON WSP shop primers series for structural steel

Waterborne formulation sets new benchmark for faster finishing, sustainability

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the launch of PPG AQUACRON® Waterborne Shop Primers (WSP) for structural steel. This breakthrough technology is suitable for all climates and combines rapid curing with a smooth finish and low volatile organic compounds* (VOCs), delivering a balance of properties unmatched in existing waterborne primers.

PPG Aquacron WSP primers feature a water-resistant layer that minimizes the need for sandblasting and surface preparation before top-coat application and installation, leading to substantial savings in time, labor and cost.

PPG Aquacron WSP primers are factory applied to protect steel beams, purlins, joists and framing against flash rust and corrosion that may occur on job sites, especially when materials are stored outdoors. They feature a water-resistant layer that minimizes the need for sandblasting and surface preparation before top-coat application and installation, leading to substantial savings in time, labor and cost.

"Developing a lower-VOC, faster-drying formulation with a smoother finish and adaptable across environmental conditions is a benchmark achievement in waterborne primers," said Brian Smith, PPG business manager, liquid coatings, Industrial Coatings.

Existing waterborne primers are slow drying, requiring 12-24 hours to fully cure, and prone to surface defects. With PPG Aquacron WSP primers, steel fabricators have a water-based, sustainably advantaged solution** that delivers a smoother finish and cures in just two minutes under standard heat. This represents an opportunity for high-volume operators to accelerate throughput and reduce space needed for drying and curing parts before shipping.

PPG Aquacron WSP primers have VOC emissions similar to those found in standard residential-grade paints and are stable under varying temperature and humidity. These features help steel fabricators comply with stringent emissions regulations and streamline product specification and sourcing by eliminating the need for climate-specific primers.

This innovation illustrates PPG's commitment to sustainably advantaged solutions that deliver on durability, performance and efficiency. Click here to learn more about PPG's sustainability initiatives.

For more information on the PPG Aquacron primer series, visit the website .

* Can be formulated to achieve less than 0.20 lbs./gal (24g/L)

** PPG defines sustainably advantaged products using PPG's internal methodology that validates product attributes and their contribution towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals. While many of PPG's products have sustainable attributes in their end-use that promote longevity of customer assets, the company considers products sustainably advantaged when they contribute to improved environmental outcomes or provide relative improvements over industry benchmarks.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we market and sell in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

Aquacron , the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

PPG Media Contact:
Alicia Cafardi
Industrial Coatings
+1 412-510-1907
acafardi@ppg.com
www.ppg.com/industrialcoatings

