PPG introduces end-to-end protective coatings solutions, application services for data centers

Showcases full portfolio of corrosion, thermal, fire, electrical protection with application capabilities at Data Center World
PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it will showcase its comprehensive protective coatings solutions and services for data center facilities at the Data Center World conference and expo, being held April 20-23 in Washington, D.C. PPG serves as a single-source supplier of specialized coating solutions and application capabilities for interior and exterior data center infrastructure, equipment and components.
PPG teams will be available in booth #457 to demonstrate the company's full range of pretreatment, electrocoat, liquid and powder coatings for data center applications, including solutions that are compliant to Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) standards. The company will also share information about its coatings application services, and custom paint line design and installation capabilities.
"We are the only company in the industry that combines end-to-end protective coating solutions with in‑house application expertise," said Juliane Hefel, PPG senior vice president, Industrial Coatings and Specialty Products. "This helps our data center partners accelerate construction timelines and strengthen long-term operational efficiency, reliability and sustainability."
PPG's precision-engineered solutions are supported by a global supply network and technical expertise and offer a range of performance properties vital for data center environments, including:
- Electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding
- Antistatic and fire resistance
- Passive fire protection
- Dissipative and conductive coating systems
- Corrosion protection
- Heat reflective performance for reduced cooling demand
- Insulative, dielectric and thermal resistance
- Enhanced durability to lower maintenance costs and improve operational continuity
"As the data center industry accelerates, owners, construction firms and fabricators are placing greater value on partners who can deliver performance, reliability and productivity for high-speed data," said Amy Ericson, PPG senior vice president, Protective and Marine Coatings. "Our portfolio combines all three, with comprehensive solutions for everything from the building envelope and HVAC to energy storage, flooring and power systems."
To learn more about PPG's data center solutions, visit the website .
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we market and sell in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260420609219/en/
PPG Media Contact:
Alicia Cafardi
Industrial Coatings
+1 412-510-1907
acafardi@ppg.com
www.ppg.com/industrialcoatings