PPG introduces end-to-end protective coatings solutions, application services for data centers

PPG introduces end-to-end protective coatings solutions, application services for data centers

Showcases full portfolio of corrosion, thermal, fire, electrical protection with application capabilities at Data Center World

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it will showcase its comprehensive protective coatings solutions and services for data center facilities at the Data Center World conference and expo, being held April 20-23 in Washington, D.C. PPG serves as a single-source supplier of specialized coating solutions and application capabilities for interior and exterior data center infrastructure, equipment and components.

PPG teams will be available in booth #457 to demonstrate the company's full range of pretreatment, electrocoat, liquid and powder coatings for data center applications, including solutions that are compliant to Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) standards. The company will also share information about its coatings application services, and custom paint line design and installation capabilities.

"We are the only company in the industry that combines end-to-end protective coating solutions with in‑house application expertise," said Juliane Hefel, PPG senior vice president, Industrial Coatings and Specialty Products. "This helps our data center partners accelerate construction timelines and strengthen long-term operational efficiency, reliability and sustainability."

PPG's precision-engineered solutions are supported by a global supply network and technical expertise and offer a range of performance properties vital for data center environments, including:

  • Electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding
  • Antistatic and fire resistance
  • Passive fire protection
  • Dissipative and conductive coating systems
  • Corrosion protection
  • Heat reflective performance for reduced cooling demand
  • Insulative, dielectric and thermal resistance
  • Enhanced durability to lower maintenance costs and improve operational continuity

"As the data center industry accelerates, owners, construction firms and fabricators are placing greater value on partners who can deliver performance, reliability and productivity for high-speed data," said Amy Ericson, PPG senior vice president, Protective and Marine Coatings. "Our portfolio combines all three, with comprehensive solutions for everything from the building envelope and HVAC to energy storage, flooring and power systems."

To learn more about PPG's data center solutions, visit the website .

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we market and sell in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

PPG Media Contact:
Alicia Cafardi
Industrial Coatings
+1 412-510-1907
acafardi@ppg.com
www.ppg.com/industrialcoatings

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PPG IndustriesPPGNYSE:PPG
PPG
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

- Cardiex Limited (ASX: CDX), a global health technology company focused on cardiovascular diagnostics and arterial health solutions, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study validating its innovative method for measuring central aortic pressure—an important indicator of heart... Keep Reading...
Cardiex Limited

Biomarker Technologies for Cardiovascular Health

Corporate Update Webinar - 6 Aug 2024

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation. June 2024 Quarterly Highlights Record annual company revenues – $12.4m.Initial Pulse units arrived in USA & Australia.Marketing and demand generation campaigns driving awareness and demand.New partnerships... Keep Reading...

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q1 2024

DICK'S Sporting GoodsWritten by Hilary Totin.Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline ReportToday we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to highlight the great work being done in support of our mission to help inspire and... Keep Reading...
Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (Cardiex, the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report. Highlights:On track for record annual company revenues (>$11m).Inventory/production update and marketing activities ahead of commercial launch of the Pulse biometric monitor.CONNEQT Pulse accepted for... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Announces C$25M Brokered Private Placement Financing

Numinus Wellness Responds to Trump Executive Order on Psychedelic Therapies

Aventis Energy Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project and Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

Related News

precious metals investing

NevGold Announces C$25M Brokered Private Placement Financing

energy investing

Aventis Energy Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project and Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

base metals investing

VVC Grants Options

energy investing

Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project; Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

gold investing

RUA GOLD Submits Fast-Track Referral Application for Auld Creek Project in the Reefton Goldfield, New Zealand

oil and gas investing

QIMC to Begin Drilling DDH-26-03 April 21, 2026; Expands Depth to 900 Metres; DDH-26-02 Extension to 700 Metres Planned

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Announces $205M Finance Package