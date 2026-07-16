PPG Board of Directors approves dividend increase to 74 cents per share

The Board of Directors of PPG (NYSE:PPG) today approved a 3-cents-per-share increase in the company's dividend, declaring a regular quarterly dividend of 74 cents per share, payable Sept. 11 to shareholders of record Aug. 10.
This marks the company's 512th consecutive dividend payment. Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, the company has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.
"We are proud of our heritage of rewarding shareholders and pleased to increase our dividend per share," said Tim Knavish, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. "This increase reflects the strong confidence that our Board has in the resiliency of our business, the strength of our balance sheet, and our ability to generate and grow operating cash flow in the years ahead."
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we market and sell in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
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Media Contact:
Greta Edgar Borza
Corporate Communications
+1 724 316 7552
edgar@ppg.com
Investor Contact:
Alex Lopez
Investor Relations
+1 412 424 3466
alejandrolopez@ppg.com
investor.ppg.com