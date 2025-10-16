PPG Board of Directors announces quarterly dividend of 71 cents per share

The Board of Directors of PPG (NYSE:PPG) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 71 cents per share, payable Dec. 12 to shareholders of record Nov. 10.
This payment will mark 54 consecutive years of annual increases in the company's dividend and is the 509th consecutive dividend payment. Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, the company has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.
