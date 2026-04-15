PPG announces global price increase of up to 20% already in progress

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced a global price adjustment across its paints, coatings and specialty products portfolio, reflecting the company's continued commitment to maintaining reliable supply of its high-performance products to customers amid a rapidly evolving global cost environment.
In recent weeks, the global petrochemical, energy and transportation markets have experienced significant volatility and supply constraints driven by factors outside the control of individual suppliers or manufacturers. This is resulting in higher costs for raw materials, energy, logistics and packaging across the coatings value chain.
To ensure continuity of supply and service for customers worldwide, PPG has begun implementing price increases of up to 20% across all product lines and services on a customer-by-customer basis or as existing contracts allow. Certain product categories, technologies and regions may require higher price adjustments to fully offset current cost inflation, and additional price increases may occur in the future as market conditions continue to evolve.
"Our top priority remains supporting our customers with consistent quality, dependable supply and technical expertise, even as market conditions remain highly dynamic," said Tim Knavish, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. "This pricing action allows us to ensure availability of supply as we navigate unexpected and increased cost pressures."
PPG's global sourcing, manufacturing and logistics teams are actively leveraging the company's diversified production footprint and supplier network to mitigate disruptions and maintain service levels.
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we market and sell in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements relating to the magnitude of price increases and the ability of PPG to maintain continuity of supply and offset cost inflation. Actual events may differ materially from current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including future geopolitical events, raw material and energy prices, transportation constraints, and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in PPG's periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
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