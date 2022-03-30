PN-21-001 - 12.4 Metres 0.82% Ni, 0.36% Cu, 0.09% Co, 0.69gPd, 0.14g PtPN-21-004 - 3.6 Metres 1.05% Ni, 0.35% Cu, 0.07% Co, 1.08gPd, 0.28g PtPower Nickel Inc. and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation are pleased to announce results from the third and final set of drill holes from its recent drill program at its "NISK" Nickel Sulphate project near James Bay. These drill results confirm the presence of high-grade ...

PNPN:CA