Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSX VENTURE: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTC: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that it has received approval to upgrade from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the " OTCQB ").

Power Metals will commence trading on the OTCQB effective at market open today, July 6, 2022, under the symbol "PWRMF" and investors can find quotes for the Company's common shares on www.otcmarkets.com . The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange (" TSX.V ") under the symbol "PWM".

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group and is the leading marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. The elevated compliance and quality standards required of OTCQB listed companies provides investors with increased confidence in the companies in which they invest and is anticipated to provide the Company improved visibility in the US markets.

About Power Metals Corp.

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More , Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States , or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

