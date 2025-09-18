POWER METALS PROVIDES PROJECT UPDATE FOR CASE LAKE CESIUM PROJECT

Major Highlights

  • Company advances development for mining phase at Case Lake
  • Confirms recent site visit with stakeholders and team from the Ontario Geological Survey (OGS)
  • Enters final stages of strategic negotiations for Case Lake

Power Metals Corp ( "Power Metals" or the "Company" ) (TSXV: PWM,OTC:PWRMF) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce a Company update for the Case Lake Cesium Project ("Case Lake").

With the exploration and resource foundations in place, Power Metals is turning our attention to the next stage of development to position the Case Lake Cesium Project to become a producing mining operation.

Our team has been hard at work advancing baseline studies, refining development plans and engaging closely with governments and Indigenous partners to ensure the path forward is both technically strong and socially responsible.

This engagement goes beyond consultation. It is about building genuine partnerships that create ongoing employment and contract opportunities for First Nations owned businesses. Most recently, we commissioned local Indigenous contractors to deliver drilling and environmental programs at the project.

These collaborations not only strengthen relationships but also ensure the communities closest to Case Lake share in the economic and social benefits of development.

On the technical side, we've achieved a major highlight with recent laboratory results that confirm the presence of additional critical minerals within our project area.

This not only strengthens the value of our primary resource but also opens up opportunities to supply materials that are central to the global energy transition.

Encouragingly, early conversations with potential offtake partners suggest there is strong appetite in the market for the diverse suite of minerals our portfolio possesses.

This combination of stakeholder progress and technical success is creating momentum as we advance towards development.

Our focus is on positioning the project as a next-generation mining operation that delivers sustainable economic value. We are equally committed to upholding the highest standards of environmental responsibility and community engagement.

We are in the final stages of extended conversations with strategic investors and industry participants, who recognise the importance of building new, reliable supply chains for critical minerals in North America .

With global demand growing and geopolitical factors reshaping trade flows, Case Lake is increasingly seen as a strategically important development with the potential to supply multiple markets.

The months ahead will see us continue work on permitting, while advancing studies that will form the backbone of our development plans with a very low capex that delivers Case Lake into production.

In parallel, our exploration and technical teams are committed to further field work, drilling and analysis, with the goal of adding new data that enhances both scale and optionality for the project.

Each of these steps builds confidence, not just in our ability to deliver, but in the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of the operation.

We recognise that this is not just about building a mine, it's about creating a long-term supply of minerals that are critical to new technologies, cleaner energy and modern economies.

With governments, industry partners and Indigenous communities behind us, our project is on track to deliver value that is both enduring and far-reaching.

I look forward to providing further updates as we progress through what will rapidly become an exciting era for the Company.

Power Metals CEO, Haydn Daxter

Case Lake Property

The Case Lake Property is located 80 km east of Cochrane in northeastern Ontario , near the Ontario Quebec border. It comprises 586 cell claims across Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships within the Larder Lake Mining Division. The Property is 10km by 9.5km in size with 14 granitic domes.

The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of six spodumene dykes known as the North, Main, South, East and Northeast dykes on the Henry Dome, and the West Joe dyke on a new dome, collectively forming mineralization trend that extends for approximately 10km (Figure 1).

Power Metals has completed several exploration campaigns leading to the discovery and expansion of new and historic spodumene bearing LCT pegmatites at Case Lake. The Company has drilled a total of 23,976 meters of core between 2017 and 2024 at the Property. The Case Lake Property is owned 100% by Power Metals Corp. A National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report has been prepared on Case Lake Property and filed on July 18, 2017 (Figure 1).

Decelles Property

The Decelles Property contains 247 claims, covering 14,229 hectares of LCT prospective ground near the mining centres of Val-dÓr and Rouyn-Noranda , approximately 600km from Montreal .

Power Metals acquired the Decelles and Mazerac properties from Winsome Resources in 2023 in a deal that increased Winsome equity stake to 19.59% (refer to press release announced on August 24, 2023 ), the transaction remains subject to TSXV approval. The geology of Decelles property is part of the Archean Pontiac sub-province where S-type LCT prospective, pegmatite bearing, granitic Decelles Batholith intrudes into metasedimentary units of the Pontiac Group.

Spodumene and Beryl bearing pegmatites have been reported historically within the Pontiac sub-province in association with S-type garnet-muscovite granite. The Decelles property is adjacent to Vision Lithium's Cadillac property where discovery of high-grade lithium pegmatites was reported in 2022 (Figure 1).

Mazerac Property

The Mazerac Property is located approximately 30 km east of Power Metals' Decelles property near well-established mining camps in the Abitibi region of Canada and is accessible by network of mining-grade forestry roads. The Mazerac property contains 115 claims that cover 6,653 hectares of LCT prospective ground near the mining centre of Val-dÓr and Rouyn-Noranda . The regional geology of Mazerac is similar to Decelles where S-type LCT prospective, pegmatite bearing, granites of Decelles Batholith intrude into metasedimentary units of the Pontiac Group. Spodumene and Beryl bearing pegmatites have been reported historically within the Pontiac sub-province in association with S-type garnet-muscovite granite (Figure 1).

Pollucite and Cesium

Pollucite is a rare mineral that hosts high grade cesium and is associated with highly fractionated, rare element pegmatites. The main source of cesium known globally is pollucite (Cs,Na)₂(Al₂Si₄O₁₂)•2H₂O, ( https://www.gov.mb.ca/iem/geo/industrial/pollucite.html ). Currently there is no operational mining of high-grade cesium from pollucite occurring globally.

Scientific and Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Amanuel Bein , M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Power Metals, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) and a member in good standing with Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (3524).

Power Metals Corp (TSX-V: PWM)

Power Metals Corp (TSX-V: PWM) is a Canadian exploration company focused on developing high-quality critical mineral projects.

Its flagship Case Lake Property in Ontario – 100 per cent owned by Power Metals - is a high-grade cesium, lithium and tantalum asset, poised to become one of only four cesium mines globally.

Beyond Case Lake, the Company's portfolio includes the Decelles and Mazerac Properties near Val-D'Or , Québec. Together, these assets cover 947 claims spanning more than 330km² of lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) prospective ground.

As global demand for critical minerals continues to grow global, and particularly in North America , Power Metals is strategically advancing its projects to support the continent's growing supply needs.

Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com .

-ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD-

Johnathan More , Chairman & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No- securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States , or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Power Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/18/c8116.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Power MetalsPWM:CCTSXV:PWMBattery Metals Investing
PWM:CC
The Conversation (0)

POWER METALS COMPLETES AIRBORNE GEOPHYSICAL SURVEYS AT CASE LAKE

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce the completion of high-resolution airborne magnetic and LiDAR surveys on its 100% owned Case Lake Property ("The Property") in northeastern Ontario . The two surveys were completed in May 2023 and will be followed by field-based prospecting and mapping programs that are expected to start later this month. The Company has drilled a total of 15,700 meters of core between 2017 and 2022 and is fully-funded for an upcoming 15,000-meter drill program. The Company has in excess of $10 million in the treasury.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
POWER METALS SELLS ROYALTY INTEREST ON CASE LAKE PROJECT TO LITHIUM ROYALTY CORP

POWER METALS SELLS ROYALTY INTEREST ON CASE LAKE PROJECT TO LITHIUM ROYALTY CORP

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement to sell the 2% Gross Overriding Revenue royalty on the Case Lake Lithium Project to Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC") for $1,500,000 .

Ernie Ortiz , President and CEO of Lithium Royalty Corp. commented: "This transaction adds the 32nd royalty to the LRC portfolio, our third since our March 15th, 2023 IPO transaction, and our sixth royalty in Ontario . We are pleased to partner with Power Metals Corp at its prospective Case Lake Project in an established and supportive mining jurisdiction."

Johnathan More , Chairman of Power Metals Corp., commented "The funds from this transaction will be added to a very strong treasury with a current cash position in excess of $10 million .  We are fully funded for our upcoming summer exploration and drill program at Case Lake.  We welcome Lithium Royalty Corp.'s involvement and developing our discovery at Case Lake."

Currently, the Company is planning a large-scale drill program for summer 2023 with plans to drill upwards of 15,000 meters.  Upon completion of the program, the Company intends to conduct a mineral resource calculation in the next six to nine months.

About Power Metals Corp.
Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects.  We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More , Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States , or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering.  These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Power Metals CORP

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/04/c0315.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Recyclico Battery Materials (TSXV:AMY)

RecycLiCo’s U.S. Subsidiary and Alaska Energy Metals Corporation Enter Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Goal of Creating Domestic Critical Metal Supply Chain

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo”) (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a critical mineral refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, and Alaska Energy Metals Corp. (“AEMC”) (TSX.V: AEMC | OTCQB: AKEMF | FRA: V7F) are pleased to announce that RecycLiCo’s new wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, RecycLiCo US Mineral Recovery, Inc. (“RUMR”) and AEMC have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”), effective September 16, 2025, to assess the ways in which RecycLiCo’s hydrometallurgical processing technology could be used in the refining of metal concentrates derived from AEMC’s polymetallic Nikolai deposit in Alaska. The Nikolai deposit contains seven U.S. Government-designated Critical Minerals, including nickel, cobalt, copper, chromium, platinum, palladium, and gold (along with the non-critical mainstay metal iron).

Keep reading...Show less
$14M Placement to Fund Acquisition & Exploration

$14M Placement to Fund Acquisition & Exploration

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced $14M Placement to Fund Acquisition & Exploration

Download the PDF here.

Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Download the PDF here.

SAGA Metals Expands Radar Ti-V-Fe Project Vision with Preliminary Metallurgical Insights and Major Exploration Milestones

SAGA Metals Expands Radar Ti-V-Fe Project Vision with Preliminary Metallurgical Insights and Major Exploration Milestones

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to report dual advancements in its 2025 program: the completion of a detailed mineralogical and geological study prepared by Dr. Al Miller, that sets the stage for comprehensive metallurgical testing, and significant on-site exploration progress at the 100% owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron (Ti-V-Fe) Project near Cartwright, Labrador. Together, these developments underscore Radar's potential as a strategic critical metals project in North America.

Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Altech Batteries Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("IKTS") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY Sodium Chloride Solid State (SCSS) Battery. CERENERGY batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY battery, with plans to construct a 120MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

Altech has executed sales offtake Letters of Intent with three companies that covers the full first five years of production from the 120MWh production facility. Altech is now forging forward with securing the finance to construct the production facility, envisaged to be a combination of debt, equity from the sale of a minority interest in the project, and grants and subsidies.

The CERENERGY battery has achieved the highest possible dark green rating from Standard & Poors, due to its non-reliance on critical minerals as well as its expected 50% less greenhouse gas emissions to lithium-ion battery technology.

Altech has licenced its proprietary high purity alumina coating technology to 75% owned subsidiary Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG), which has finalised a Definitive Feasibility Study for the development of a 8,000tpa silicon/graphite alumina coating plant in the state of Saxony, Germany to supply its Silumina Anodes product to the burgeoning European electric vehicle market.

The Company patented its game changing technology of incorporating high-capacity silicon into lithium-ion batteries. Through in house R&D, the Company has cracked the "silicon code" and successfully achieved a 55% higher energy battery with improved cyclability or battery life. Higher density batteries result in smaller, lighter batteries and substantially less greenhouse gases, and is the future for the EV market. The Company's proprietary silicon graphite product is registered as Silumina Anodes.

The Company is in the race to get its patented technology to market, has finalised the construction of a Silumina Anodes pilot plant at AIG's industrial site within the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park in Saxony, Germany. The European silicon feedstock supply partner for this plant will be Ferroglobe. The project has also received green accreditation from the independent Norwegian Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO). The pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site will allow the qualification process for its Silumina Anodes product. AIG has executed NDAs with German and American automakers as well as a European based battery company.

The pilot plant to produce commercial samples of the product has now been completed and is operational. Altech is working to ramp up production of the pilot plant in order to provide the commercial samples to the prospective companies for their independent testing within their product range.

*To view the full Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/35XEX5O2



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
A.I.S. Resources Signs Earn-In Agreement with Riversgold on the New Copper/Gold/Antimony Discovery at Saint John, New Brunswick

A.I.S. Resources Signs Earn-In Agreement with Riversgold on the New Copper/Gold/Antimony Discovery at Saint John, New Brunswick

A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS,OTC:AISSF, OTC-Pink: AISSF) ("AIS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an earn-in agreement with Riversgold Ltd. (ASX: RGL) ("Riversgold"), granting AIS the right to acquire up to a 75% interest in the new Saint John IOCGPorphyry Project located in New Brunswick, Canada.

AIS CEO Marc Enright-Morin commented, "We are excited to partner with Riversgold on this very exciting newly discovered Saint John Project. The combination of very high-grade mineralisation, excellent infrastructure, and district-scale potential provides AIS with a unique opportunity to advance a possible IOCG/porphyry system in one of Canada's most mining-friendly jurisdictions. Saint John is exploration and drill ready with two drill programs already approved. Its unique location near the coast means we can explore here in a meaningful way all year round and we look forward to getting the drills turning and come up with the discovery hole."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

rare earth investing

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

uranium investing

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Gold Investing

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Base Metals Investing

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project