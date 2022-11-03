Battery MetalsInvesting News

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) has been advised that the Canadian Federal Government, by Order in Council, has ordered that Sinomine ( Hong Kong ) Rare Metals Resources Co. divest itself of its past and ongoing investments in the Company. Sinomine made an equity investment of $1.5 million CDN into Power Metals. The order was made on national security grounds by virtue of the strategic importance of the Company's Case Lake lithium, cesium and tantalum deposits and Sinomine's alleged relationship with the Government of the People's Republic of China . Sinomine has made an equity investment in the Company and is in process of negotiating an offtake agreement with regard to the Case Lake Project. The Company is reviewing the matter with legal counsel, Sinomine and the federal authorities with a view to advancing development of the Case Lake Project by whatever means necessary.

Power Metals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

Johnathan More , Chairman & CEO of Power Metals states, "While we are surprised by Canada's stance towards Chinese investment into Canada's critical minerals industry, it clearly shows that they see the opportunity and assets of Power Metals as too valuable for such foreign investment.  Power Metals has made a substantial discovery of cesium, lithium and tantalum and this political gamesmanship demonstrates the extreme value of Power Metals assets. Sinomine will respond to the Canadian government shortly as they look at the appeal process.

Dr. Julie Selway , Power Metals' Vice President of Exploration previously stated in the press release dated October 13 th , 2022, "The drill core with 24.07 % Cs 2 O over 1.0 m is the highest and most impressive cesium assay in properties that I have worked on in my career. One of Power Metals' goals for the summer 2022 drill program was to follow up on the 14.70 % Cs 2 O over 1.0 m in drill hole PWM-18-126 from 2018. The 2022 drilling cesium results have surpassed the 2018 results and has further confirmed the economic value of the West Joe Dyke."

Drilling and exploration activities will continue as usual as we strive to increase the value of the property.

Case Lake Property

Case Lake Property is located 80 km east of Cochrane , northeastern Ontario close to the Ontario - Quebec border. Case Lake Property consists of 585 cell claims in Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships, Larder Lake Mining Division. The Property is 10 km x 9.5 km in size with 14 identified tonalite domes. The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of six spodumene dykes: North, Main, South, East and Northeast Dykes on the Henry Dome and the West Joe Dyke on a new tonalite dome. The Case Lake Property is owned 100% by Power Metals Corp. A National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report has been prepared on Case Lake Property and filed on July 18, 2017 .

Qualified Person

Julie Selway , Ph.D., P.Geo. supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Dr. Selway is the VP of Exploration for Power Metals and the Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Selway is supervising the exploration program at Case Lake. Dr. Selway completed a Ph.D. on granitic pegmatites in 1999 and worked for 3 years as a pegmatite geoscientist for the Ontario Geological Survey. Dr. Selway also has twenty-three scientific journal articles on pegmatites.

About Power Metals Corp.

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects.  We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More , Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States , or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering.  These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE POWER METALS CORP

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/03/c8597.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Power MetalsPWM:CALithium Investing
PWM:CA
Latin Resources Logo

Encouraging Rare Earth Element Results At Cloud Nine Kaolin Project

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the results from the recent rare earth element (REE) analysis at its 100% owned Cloud Nine Halloysite-Kaolin Deposit (“Cloud Nine”) in Western Australia. The results have confirmed REE mineralisation with anomalous concentrations in 38% of the samples.

Keep reading...Show less
two people at business meeting evaluating financial results

Livent Posts Q3 Results, Says Capacity Expansions Remain on Track

Strong demand coupled with higher lithium prices allowed top-producing miner Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to post a 124 percent increase in its year-on-year revenue in the third quarter.

Livent operates its lithium business in the Salar del Hombre Muerto in Argentina, where it has been extracting lithium for more than 20 years. The lithium carbonate produced serves as the feedstock for Livent’s downstream lithium hydroxide production. Livent is also currently producing qualified battery-grade lithium hydroxide in both the US and China.

Livent’s third quarter revenue hit US$231.6 million, up 6 percent from the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the company's adjusted EBITDA came in at US$110.8 million, 17 percent higher than the prior quarter.

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Reports Net Sales Increase of 152% for Third Quarter 2022

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) today announced its results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

Third-Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights
(Unless otherwise stated, all percentage changes represent year-over-year comparisons)

  • Net sales of $2.1 billion , an increase of 152%
  • Net income of $897.2 million , or $7.61 per diluted share; Adjusted diluted EPS of $7.50 , an increase of 614%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion , an increase of 447%
  • Completed the acquisition of the Qinzhou lithium conversion plant in Guangxi China for $200 million on Oct. 25, 2022
  • Kemerton II lithium conversion plant achieved mechanical completion and transitioned to commissioning phase
  • Awarded U.S. Department of Energy grant for US-based lithium concentrator facility to support domestic EV supply chain
  • Concluded strategic review of the Catalysts business; to be retained as wholly owned subsidiary branded as Ketjen
  • Realigning core Lithium and Bromine businesses into Energy Storage and Specialties segments expected to be effective Jan. 1, 2023
  • Tightened full-year 2022 guidance including net sales of $7.1 - $7.4 billion (>2x 2021) and adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 - $3.5 billion (3.7x 2021)

"We had an outstanding quarter driven by strong demand for lithium-ion batteries," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters . "As one of the world's largest producers of lithium, we are well positioned to enable the global energy transition. With our acquisition of the Qinzhou lithium conversion plant in China and mechanical completion of our Kemerton II expansion in Australia , we are on track to more than double our lithium conversion capacity compared to last year. Our new segment structure is designed to support our ability to deliver volumetric growth in the energy storage arena as well as enable long-term growth in the lithium and bromine specialties markets."

Outlook

Full-year 2022 outlook remains strong, with net sales expected to be more than double and adjusted EBITDA expected to be nearly four times 2021 results. Ongoing strength in lithium pricing and end markets offsets slightly lower expectations due to bromine-related weakness in key end markets, including consumer and industrial electronics and building and construction. Adjusted EBITDA guidance has been tightened towards the higher end of previous expectations, and the company continues to expect to be free cash flow positive in 2022.



FY 2022 Guidance

as of Aug. 3, 2022


FY 2022 Guidance

as of Nov. 2, 2022

Net sales


$7.1 - $7.5 billion


$7.1 - $7.4 billion

Adjusted EBITDA


$3.2 - $3.5 billion


$3.3 - $3.5 billion

Adjusted EBITDA Margin


45% - 47%


46% - 47%

Adjusted Diluted EPS


$19.25 - $22.25


$19.75 - $21.75

Net Cash from Operations


$1.4 - $1.7 billion


$1.45 - $1.65 billion

Capital Expenditures


$1.3 - $1.5 billion


$1.3 - $1.4 billion

Third-Quarter 2022 Results

In millions, except per share amounts

Q3 2022


Q3 2021


$ Change


% Change

Net sales

$    2,091.8


$       830.6


$    1,261.2


151.9 %

Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$       897.2


$      (392.8)


$    1,290.0



Adjusted EBITDA (a)

$    1,190.0


$       217.6


$       972.4


446.9 %

Diluted earnings per share

$         7.61


$        (3.36)


$       10.97



Non-operating pension and OPEB items (a)

(0.03)


(0.04)





Non-recurring and other unusual items (a)

(0.08)


4.42





Adjusted diluted earnings per share (a)(b)

$         7.50


$         1.05


$         6.45


614.3 %

(a)

See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details.

(b)

Totals may not add due to rounding.

Net sales of $2.1 billion increased by $1.3 billion compared to the prior-year quarter primarily due to increased pricing driven by strong demand from diverse end markets.

Net income attributable to Albemarle of $897.2 million increased by $1.3 billion from the prior-year quarter. Note that prior-year net income attributable to Albemarle includes a $657.4 million ( $504.5 million after income taxes, or $4.29 per share) expense related to the settlement of a prior legal matter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion increased by $972.4 million from the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher net sales, partially offset by inflationary cost pressures including natural gas prices in Europe and raw materials.

The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 22.7% compared to 22.2% in the same period of 2021. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 23.2% and 19.2% for the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Business Segment Results

For stronger focus and better execution on its multiple growth opportunities, the company is realigning its core portfolio into Energy Storage and Specialties. Energy Storage will focus on the lithium-ion battery evolution and the transition to clean energy. Albemarle Specialties combines the existing Bromine business with the Lithium specialties business. These businesses share complementary competencies in complex chemistry, applied knowledge, and process technology, and their combination is expected to strengthen Albemarle's ability both to serve its specialties customers and to develop new products. The company expects the new structure to be effective January 1, 2023 .

Lithium Results

In millions

Q3 2022


Q3 2021


$ Change


% Change

Net Sales

$        1,501.1


$           359.2


$        1,141.8


317.9 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$        1,111.2


$           125.4


$           985.8


786.0 %

Lithium net sales of $1.5 billion increased $1.1 billion (+318%) due to higher pricing net of FX (+298%) related to renegotiated contracts and increased market pricing. Volume was also higher (+20%) related to the La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile and higher tolling volumes to meet growing customer demand. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 billion increased $985.8 million as higher pricing and volumes more than offset higher costs. Lithium also benefited from a spodumene shipment from Talison originally expected in the fourth quarter that occurred in the third quarter resulting in a $100 million benefit in the company's equity income.

Lithium Outlook

The company is reaffirming its full-year 2022 outlook for Lithium. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow 500-550% year over year. Average realized pricing growth is expected to be 225-250% year over year resulting from previously renegotiated contracts and increased market pricing. Full-year 2022 volume growth is expected to be 20-30% year over year primarily due to new capacity coming online as well as higher tolling volumes. The current outlook ranges for Lithium reflect the potential upside for additional spot price improvements and the potential downside of volume shortfalls (e.g., delays in commissioning and production ramp up at expansion sites and qualifications for tolling) for the remainder of the year.

Albemarle continues to progress the expansion of its global portfolio of conversion capacity and utilization of its world-class resource portfolio:

Chile

–      La Negra III/IV conversion plant has completed commercial qualification and is now generating revenue and running as expected
–      The Salar Yield Improvement Project is on schedule for mechanical completion by the middle of next year

Australia

–      Kemerton I conversion plant is ramping through commissioning and expected to produce qualification samples by year end
–      Kemerton II conversion plant has achieved mechanical completion and transitioned to commissioning

China

–     The acquisition of the Qinzhou lithium conversion plant in Guangxi China was completed on Oct. 25, 2022
–      Construction is progressing on schedule at the Meishan greenfield project

United States

–      New wells and expansion projects at Silver Peak continue to progress ahead of schedule
–      Site selection for the mega-flex conversion facility is underway
Kings Mountain mine studies continue to progress positively

Bromine Results

In millions

Q3 2022


Q3 2021


$ Change


% Change

Net Sales

$           354.9


$           277.8


$             77.1


27.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$           107.0


$             86.0


$             20.9


24.4 %

Bromine net sales of $354.9 million increased $77.1 million (+28%) primarily due to increased pricing net of FX (+18%) and higher volumes (+10%). Tight market conditions continue to drive strong demand and favorable pricing across the product portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA of $107.0 million increased $20.9 million as higher net sales were partially offset by higher costs for raw materials and freight.

Bromine Outlook

Adjusted EBITDA growth for full year 2022 is expected to be at the low end of the previous outlook for 25%-30%, reflecting emerging softness in some end markets such as consumer and industrial electronics and building and construction. Full-year volume is also projected to be at the low end of the previous outlook for 5-10% volume increase.

Catalysts Results

In millions

Q3 2022


Q3 2021


$ Change


% Change

Net Sales

$           235.8


$           193.6


$             42.3


21.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$               4.6


$             33.1


$           (28.5)


(86.0) %

Catalysts net sales of $235.8 million increased $42.3 million (+22%) compared to the previous year due to higher volumes (+17%) and higher pricing net of FX (+5%). Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million declined $28.5 million as higher sales were more than offset by continued cost pressures from increasing natural gas prices and raw materials.

Catalysts Outlook

Albemarle's Catalysts segment continues to experience natural gas pricing pressure related to the war in Ukraine and rising raw material costs. The company has tightened the Catalysts segment outlook for the full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA expected to be down 45-65% year over year within the lower-end of the previous outlook range.

In the third quarter of 2022, the company completed the strategic review of the Catalysts business. During the review, the company considered a wide range of value creation opportunities for the Catalysts business including a joint venture with a partner, a spin-off or sale, or Albemarle retaining the business. The company determined that the business will be held as a separate wholly owned entity with a separate brand identity. The business will be named Ketjen, after the business' original founder, which draws on the entrepreneurial heritage of Catalysts.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2022, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of approximately $3.1 billion , including approximately $1.4 billion of cash and equivalents, the full $1.0 billion under its revolver, $500 million remaining under its amended delayed draw term loan and $238.6 million available on other credit lines. Total debt was $3.4 billion , representing net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 0.9 times.

Cash Flow and Capital Deployment

Cash from operations of $955.6 million increased $465.0 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022 , versus the prior year period. This was driven by increased adjusted EBITDA and dividends received from equity investments, partially offset by working capital changes, that were primarily due to the increase in receivables and inventories from higher lithium pricing, and a $332.5 million settlement of a legal matter. Capital expenditures of $815.9 million increased by $163.2 million versus the prior year period as the company invests in lithium and bromine capacity to support growth.

Albemarle's primary capital allocation priorities are to invest in organic and inorganic opportunities to drive profitable growth, maintain its financial flexibility and investment grade credit rating, and fund its dividends.

Earnings Call

Date:

Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

Time:

9:00 AM Eastern time

Dial-in (U.S.):

844-200-6205

Dial-in (International):

929-526-1599

Passcode:

527598

The company's earnings presentation and supporting material are available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. Albemarle thinks beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. Albemarle actively pursues a sustainable approach to managing its diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with Albemarle's highly experienced and talented global teams, its deep-seated values, and its collaborative customer relationships, Albemarle creates value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, the presentation, the conference call and discussions that follow, including, without limitation, information related to the timing of active and proposed projects, production capacity, committed volumes, pricing, financial flexibility, expected growth, anticipated return on opportunities, earnings and demand for Albemarle's products, productivity improvements, tax rates, stock repurchases, dividends, cash flow generation, costs and cost synergies, capital projects, future acquisition and divestiture transactions including statements with respect to timing, expected benefits from proposed transactions, market and economic trends, statements with respect to Albemarle's 2022 outlook, planned re-segmenting/realignment of the company's Lithium and Bromine business units and retention of the company's Catalysts business, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause Albemarle's actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; product development; changes in financial and operating performance of its major customers and industries and markets served by it; the timing of orders received from customers; the gain or loss of significant customers; fluctuations in lithium market pricing, which could impact our revenues and profitability particularly due to our increased exposure to index-referenced and variable-priced contracts for battery grade lithium sales; changes with respect to contract renegotiations; potential production volume shortfalls; competition from other manufacturers; changes in the demand for its products or the end-user markets in which its products are sold; limitations or prohibitions on the manufacture and sale of its products; availability of raw materials; increases in the cost of raw materials and energy, and its ability to pass through such increases to its customers; technological change and development, changes in its markets in general; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation impacting its operations or its products; the occurrence of regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation (including with respect to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and foreign anti-corruption laws); the occurrence of cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents or natural disasters; the effects of climate change, including any regulatory changes to which it might be subject; hazards associated with chemicals manufacturing; the inability to maintain current levels of insurance, including product or premises liability insurance, or the denial of such coverage; political unrest affecting the global economy, including adverse effects from terrorism or hostilities; political instability affecting its manufacturing operations or joint ventures; changes in accounting standards; the inability to achieve results from its global manufacturing cost reduction initiatives as well as its ongoing continuous improvement and rationalization programs; changes in the jurisdictional mix of its earnings and changes in tax laws and rates or interpretation; changes in monetary policies, inflation or interest rates that may impact its ability to raise capital or increase its cost of funds, impact the performance of its pension fund investments and increase its pension expense and funding obligations; volatility and uncertainties in the debt and equity markets; technology or intellectual property infringement, including cyber-security breaches, and other innovation risks; decisions it may make in the future; future acquisition and divestiture transactions, including the ability to successfully execute, operate and integrate acquisitions and divestitures and incurring additional indebtedness; expected benefits from proposed transactions; timing of active and proposed projects; continuing uncertainties as to the duration and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; performance of Albemarle's partners in joint ventures and other projects; changes in credit ratings; the inability to realize the benefits of its decision to retain its Catalysts business and to realign its Lithium and Bromine global business units into a new corporate structure;and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Albemarle files with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in Albemarle's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Albemarle assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net sales

$ 2,091,805


$   830,566


$ 4,699,126


$ 2,433,753

Cost of goods sold

1,047,991


581,293


2,625,858


1,672,376

Gross profit

1,043,814


249,273


2,073,268


761,377

Selling, general and administrative expenses

134,479


103,477


375,989


318,180

Research and development expenses

18,358


13,289


51,827


41,901

Loss (gain) on sale of business/interest in properties


984


8,400


(428,424)

Operating profit

890,977


131,523


1,637,052


829,720

Interest and financing expenses

(29,691)


(5,136)


(98,934)


(56,170)

Other income (expense), net

7,974


(643,196)


32,237


(631,870)

Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in net
income of unconsolidated investments

869,260


(516,809)


1,570,355


141,680

Income tax expense (benefit)

196,938


(114,670)


366,486


14,422

Income (loss) before equity in net income of
unconsolidated investments

672,322


(402,139)


1,203,869


127,258

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of
tax)

258,884


27,706


449,476


62,215

Net income (loss)

931,206


(374,433)


1,653,345


189,473

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(33,991)


(18,348)


(95,974)


(61,977)

Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$   897,215


$  (392,781)


$ 1,557,371


$   127,496

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$         7.66


$        (3.36)


$       13.30


$         1.10

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$         7.61


$       (3.36)


$       13.23


$         1.10









Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic

117,136


116,965


117,106


115,455

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted

117,869


116,965


117,749


116,140

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



September 30,


December 31,


2022


2021

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$        1,382,803


$           439,272

Trade accounts receivable

1,035,117


556,922

Other accounts receivable

135,709


66,184

Inventories

1,614,299


798,620

Other current assets

129,043


132,683

Total current assets

4,296,971


1,993,681

Property, plant and equipment

8,713,771


8,074,746

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

2,288,664


2,165,130

Net property, plant and equipment

6,425,107


5,909,616

Investments

1,158,535


912,008

Other assets

217,057


252,239

Goodwill

1,467,848


1,597,627

Other intangibles, net of amortization

262,984


308,947

Total assets

$      13,828,502


$      10,974,118

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$        1,651,866


$           647,986

Accrued expenses

385,327


763,293

Current portion of long-term debt

251,216


389,920

Dividends payable

46,098


45,469

Income taxes payable

153,444


27,667

Total current liabilities

2,487,951


1,874,335

Long-term debt

3,118,753


2,004,319

Postretirement benefits

42,681


43,693

Pension benefits

187,498


229,187

Other noncurrent liabilities

597,980


663,698

Deferred income taxes

429,012


353,279

Commitments and contingencies




Equity:




Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity:




Common stock

1,171


1,170

Additional paid-in capital

2,933,659


2,920,007

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(717,309)


(392,450)

Retained earnings

4,515,115


3,096,539

Total Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity

6,732,636


5,625,266

Noncontrolling interests

231,991


180,341

Total equity

6,964,627


5,805,607

Total liabilities and equity

$      13,828,502


$      10,974,118

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2022


2021

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

$     439,272


$      746,724

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

1,653,345


189,473

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

215,280


185,765

Loss (gain) on sale of business/interest in properties

8,400


(428,424)

Stock-based compensation and other

24,649


14,668

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax)

(449,476)


(62,215)

Dividends received from unconsolidated investments and nonmarketable securities

350,895


43,374

Pension and postretirement benefit

(12,299)


(12,451)

Pension and postretirement contributions

(10,929)


(24,145)

Unrealized gain on investments in marketable securities

3,864


(3,912)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

19,219


28,955

Deferred income taxes

77,968


(38,924)

Working capital changes

(1,004,236)


456,405

Non-cash transfer of 40% value of construction in progress of Kemerton plant to MRL

115,969


135,928

Other, net

(37,047)


6,089

Net cash provided by operating activities

955,602


490,586

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(815,934)


(652,739)

Cash proceeds from divestitures, net


289,791

Sales of marketable securities, net

3,132


4,407

Investments in equity and other corporate investments

(507)


(286)

Net cash used in investing activities

(813,309)


(358,827)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from issuance of common stock


1,453,888

Repayments of long-term debt and credit agreements

(455,000)


(1,173,823)

Proceeds from borrowings of credit agreements

1,964,216


Other debt repayments, net

(391,067)


(327,292)

Fees related to early extinguishment of debt

(9,767)


(24,877)

Dividends paid to shareholders

(138,165)


(132,236)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests

(44,208)


(61,178)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,590


16,220

Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation award distributions

(12,150)


(7,755)

Other

(4,198)


(1,384)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

911,251


(258,437)

Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(110,013)


(24,997)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

943,531


(151,675)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$  1,382,803


$      595,049

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Summary of Segment Results
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net sales:








Lithium

$ 1,501,073


$   359,229


$ 2,942,861


$   958,539

Bromine

354,908


277,783


1,092,239


837,978

Catalysts

235,824


193,554


664,026


562,141

All Other




75,095

Total net sales

$ 2,091,805


$   830,566


$ 4,699,126


$ 2,433,753









Adjusted EBITDA:








Lithium

$ 1,111,243


$   125,416


$ 1,915,066


$   341,293

Bromine

106,958


86,012


371,875


273,298

Catalysts

4,635


33,103


31,337


79,694

All Other




29,858

Corporate

(32,870)


(26,962)


(86,173)


(81,892)

Total adjusted EBITDA

$  1,189,966


$   217,569


$  2,232,105


$   642,251

See accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Additional Information

It should be noted that adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit ("OPEB") items per diluted share, non-recurring and other unusual items per diluted share, adjusted effective income tax rates, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States , or GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings") or other comparable measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures are presented here to provide additional useful measurements to review the company's operations, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. The company's chief operating decision maker uses these measures to assess the ongoing performance of the company and its segments, as well as for business and enterprise planning purposes.

A description of other non-GAAP financial measures that Albemarle uses to evaluate its operations and financial performance, and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found on the following pages of this press release, which is also is available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com . The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the company's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation is defined as net income before the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) items as listed below. The non-recurring and unusual items may include acquisition and integration related costs, gains or losses on sales of businesses, restructuring charges, facility divestiture charges, certain litigation and arbitration costs and charges, and other significant non-recurring items. EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation before interest and financing expenses, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA plus or minus the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below.


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,

In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts

2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$      897,215


$    (392,781)


$   1,557,371


$      127,496

Add back:








Non-operating pension and OPEB items (net of tax)

(3,936)


(4,271)


(12,021)


(12,811)

Non-recurring and other unusual items (net of tax)

(9,789)


520,392


24,023


237,157

Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$      883,490


$      123,340


$   1,569,373


$      351,842









Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$            7.50


$            1.05


$          13.33


$            3.03









Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted

117,869


117,685


117,749


116,140









Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$      897,215


$     (392,781)


$   1,557,371


$      127,496

Add back:








Interest and financing expenses

29,691


5,136


98,934


56,170

Income tax expense

196,938


(114,670)


366,486


14,422

Depreciation and amortization

77,713


62,082


215,280


185,765

EBITDA

1,201,557


(440,233)


2,238,071


383,853

Non-operating pension and OPEB items

(5,027)


(5,471)


(15,345)


(16,407)

Non-recurring and other unusual items (excluding items associated with interest expense)

(6,564)


663,273


9,379


274,805

Adjusted EBITDA

$   1,189,966


$      217,569


$   2,232,105


$      642,251









Net sales

$   2,091,805


$      830,566


$   4,699,126


$   2,433,753

EBITDA margin

57.4 %


(53.0) %


47.6 %


15.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

56.9 %


26.2 %


47.5 %


26.4 %

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).


Lithium


Bromine


Catalysts


All Other


Corporate


Consolidated Total


% of Net Sales

Three months ended September 30, 2022














Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$  1,063,426


$  93,186


$  (12,473)


$       —


$  (246,924)


$        897,215


42.9 %

Depreciation and amortization

47,758


13,772


12,689



3,494


77,713


3.7 %

Non-recurring and other unusual items

59



4,419



(11,042)


(6,564)


(0.3) %

Interest and financing expenses





29,691


29,691


1.4 %

Income tax expense





196,938


196,938


9.4 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items





(5,027)


(5,027)


(0.2) %

Adjusted EBITDA

$  1,111,243


$ 106,958


$     4,635


$       —


$    (32,870)


$     1,189,966


56.9 %















Three months ended September 30, 2021














Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$    92,449


$  73,409


$   20,039


$       —


$  (578,678)


$      (392,781)


(47.3) %

Depreciation and amortization

34,256


12,603


13,064



2,159


62,082


7.5 %

Non-recurring and other unusual items

(1,289)





664,562


663,273


79.9 %

Interest and financing expenses





5,136


5,136


0.6 %

Income tax expense





(114,670)


(114,670)


(13.8) %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items





(5,471)


(5,471)


(0.7) %

Adjusted EBITDA

$   125,416


$  86,012


$   33,103


$       —


$    (26,962)


$        217,569


26.2 %















Nine months ended September 30, 2022














Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$  1,777,214


$ 332,208


$  (11,867)


$       —


$  (540,184)


$     1,557,371


33.1 %

Depreciation and amortization

128,786


39,667


38,785



8,042


215,280


4.6 %

Non-recurring and other unusual items

9,066



4,419



(4,106)


9,379


0.2 %

Interest and financing expenses





98,934


98,934


2.1 %

Income tax expense





366,486


366,486


7.8 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items





(15,345)


(15,345)


(0.3) %

Adjusted EBITDA

$  1,915,066


$ 371,875


$   31,337


$       —


$    (86,173)


$     2,232,105


47.5 %















Nine months ended September 30, 2021














Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$   237,293


$ 235,670


$   41,401


$  27,988


$  (414,856)


$        127,496


5.2 %

Depreciation and amortization

99,559


37,628


38,293


1,870


8,415


185,765


7.6 %

Non-recurring and other unusual items (excluding items associated with interest expense)

4,441





270,364


274,805


11.3 %

Interest and financing expenses





56,170


56,170


2.3 %

Income tax expense





14,422


14,422


0.6 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items





(16,407)


(16,407)


(0.7) %

Adjusted EBITDA

$   341,293


$ 273,298


$   79,694


$  29,858


$    (81,892)


$        642,251


26.4 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items, consisting of mark-to-market actuarial gains/losses, settlements/curtailments, interest cost and expected return on assets, are not allocated to Albemarle's operating segments and are included in the Corporate category. In addition, the company believes that these components of pension cost are mainly driven by market performance, and the company manages these separately from the operational performance of the company's businesses. In accordance with GAAP, these non-operating pension and OPEB items are included in Other income (expenses), net. Non-operating pension and OPEB items were as follows (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Interest cost

$       5,857


$       5,422


$     17,683


$     16,280

Expected return on assets

(10,884)


(10,893)


(33,028)


(32,687)

Total

$      (5,027)


$      (5,471)


$    (15,345)


$    (16,407)

In addition to the non-operating pension and OPEB items disclosed above, the company has identified certain other items and excluded them from Albemarle's adjusted net income calculation for the periods presented. A listing of these items, as well as a detailed description of each follows below (per diluted share):


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Restructuring and other (1)

$            —


$            —


$            —


$         0.01

Acquisition and integration related costs (2)

0.01


0.01


0.06


0.04

Albemarle Foundation contribution (3)




0.13

Loss (gain) on sale of business/interest in properties (4)


0.01


0.07


(2.85)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt (5)



0.13


0.21

Legal accrual (6)


4.29



4.34

Other (7)

(0.06)


0.02


(0.07)


0.11

Tax related items (8)

(0.03)


0.09


0.01


0.05

Total non-recurring and other unusual items

$       (0.08)


$         4.42


$         0.20


$         2.04



(1)

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, Albemarle recorded facility closure costs related to offices in Germany, and severance expenses in Germany and Belgium, in Selling, general and administrative expenses of $0.8 million and $2.3 million ($0.5 million and $1.6 million after income taxes, or less than $0.01 and $0.01 per share), respectively.



(2)

Costs related to the acquisition, integration and divestitures for various significant projects, recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $2.1 million and $9.2 million ($1.7 million and $7.2 million after income taxes, or $0.01 and $0.06 per share), respectively, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $1.6 million and $5.6 million ($1.2 million and $4.5 million after income taxes, or $0.01 and $0.04 per share), respectively.



(3)

Included in Selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 is a charitable contribution of $20.0 million ($15.5 million after income taxes, or $0.13 per share), using a portion of the proceeds received from the divestiture of the company's fine chemistry solutions ("FCS") business, to the Albemarle Foundation, a nonprofit organization that sponsors grants, health and social projects, educational initiatives, disaster relief, matching gift programs, scholarships and other charitable initiatives in locations where Albemarle's employees live and the company operates. This contribution is in addition to the normal annual contribution made to the Albemarle Foundation by the company, and is significant in size and nature in that it is intended to provide more long-term benefits in these communities.



(4)

Included in Loss (gain) on sale of business/interest in properties for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is an expense of $8.4 million ($0.07 per share after no income tax impact) related to a post-measurement period Wodgina acquisition purchase price adjustment for a revised estimate of the obligation to construct the lithium hydroxide conversion assets in Kemerton due to anticipated cost overruns from supply chain, labor and COVID-19 pandemic related issues. The nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes a gain of $428.4 million ($330.9 million after discrete income taxes, or $2.85 per share) related to the sale of the FCS business. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the gain on sale of the FCS business was adjusted down by $1.0 million ($0.8 million after discrete income taxes, or $0.01 per share) for working capital adjustments.



(5)

Included in Interest and financing expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $19.2 million ($14.9 million after income taxes, or $0.13 per share), representing the tender premiums, fees, unamortized discounts, unamortized deferred financing costs and accelerated amortization of associated interest rate swap from the redemption of the $425 million senior notes originally due in 2024 using the proceeds from the issuance of $1.7 billion in senior notes in May 2022.




Included in Interest and financing expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 is a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $29.0 million ($23.8 million after income taxes, or $0.21 per share), representing the tender premiums, fees, unamortized discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs from the redemption of $1.5 billion in debt using the proceeds from the issuance of common stock.



(6)

Included in Other income (expense), net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 is a $657.4 million ($504.5 million after income taxes, or $4.34 per share) charge following the settlement of an arbitration ruling for a prior legal matter.



(7)

Other adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included amounts recorded in:



Cost of goods sold - $2.7 million of expense related to one-time retention payments for certain employees during the Catalysts strategic review and business unit realignment.



Selling, general and administrative expenses - $1.9 million of expense primarily related to one-time retention payments for certain employees during the Catalysts strategic review and business unit realignment and $1.3 million primarily related to facility closure expenses of offices in Germany.



Other income (expense), net - $10.6 million net gain related to the fair value adjustment of equity securities in a public company, a $3.0 million gain from the reversal of a liability related to a previous divestiture and $1.1 million of a gain resulting from the adjustment of indemnification related to previously disposed businesses.



After income taxes, these net gains totaled $7.4 million, or $0.06 per share.







Other adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 included amounts recorded in:



Cost of goods sold - $2.7 million of expense related to one-time retention payments for certain employees during the Catalysts strategic review and business unit realignment, and $0.5 million related to the settlement of a legal matter resulting from a prior acquisition.



Selling, general and administrative expenses - $3.2 million primarily related to facility closure expenses of offices in Germany, $2.8 million of charges for environmental reserves at sites not part of our operations and $1.9 million of expense primarily related to one-time retention payments for certain employees during the Catalysts strategic review, partially offset by $4.3 million of gains from the sale of legacy properties not part of our operations.



Other income (expense), net - $10.6 million net gain related to the fair value adjustment of equity securities in a public company, a $3.0 million gain from the reversal of a liability related to a previous divestiture, $1.1 million of a gain resulting from the adjustment of indemnification related to previously disposed businesses and a $0.6 million gain related to a settlement received from a legal matter in a prior period.



After income taxes, these net gains totaled $7.1 million, or $0.07 per share.







Other adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included amounts recorded in:



Selling, general and administrative expenses - $2.5 million of expenses primarily related to non-routine labor and compensation related costs that are outside normal compensation arrangements.



Other income (expense), net - $0.1 million loss resulting from the adjustment of indemnification obligations related to previously disposed businesses.



After income taxes, these charges totaled $1.9 million, or $0.02 per share.







Other adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included amounts recorded in:



Selling, general and administrative expenses - $8.6 million of expenses primarily related to non-routine labor and compensation related costs that are outside normal compensation arrangements, a $4.0 million loss resulting from the sale of property, plant and equipment and $1.6 million of charges for an environmental reserve at a site not part of the company's operations.



Other income (expense), net - $3.7 million of expenses primarily related to asset retirement obligation charges to update of an estimate at a site formerly owned by Albemarle.



After income taxes, these charges totaled $13.3 million, or $0.11 per share.




(8)

Included in Income tax expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 are discrete net tax benefits of $4.1 million, or $0.03 per share and net tax expenses of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share, respectively. The net benefit for the three months was primarily related to a tax benefit for global intangible low-taxed income and net discrete tax benefits related to excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements and foreign return to provisions. The discrete net expense for the nine months was primarily related to withholding taxes and foreign return to provisions, partially offset by a benefit for excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.





Included in Income tax expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 are discrete net tax expenses of $11.5 million, or $0.09 per share, and $4.9 million, or $0.05 per share, respectively. The net expense for the three months is primarily related to the impact of discrete tax expense related to global intangible low-taxed income and foreign uncertain tax positions, partially offset by a benefit for the excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements. The net expense for the nine months is primarily related to discrete tax expense related to global intangible low-taxed income, tax expense due to an out-of-period adjustment regarding an overstated deferred tax liability for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017 and foreign uncertain tax positions. This is partially offset by the release of a foreign valuation allowance, excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements, and the revaluation of deferred taxes due to tax rate changes.



See below for a reconciliation of the adjusted effective income tax rate, the non-GAAP financial measure, to the effective income tax rate, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).


Income before
income taxes and
equity in net income
of unconsolidated
investments


Income tax expense


Effective income tax
rate

Three months ended September 30, 2022






As reported

$                    869,260


$                    196,938


22.7 %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items

(11,592)


2,133



As adjusted

$                    857,668


$                    199,071


23.2 %







Three months ended September 30, 2021






As reported

$                   (516,809)


$                   (114,670)


22.2 %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items

657,802


141,681



As adjusted

$                    140,993


$                      27,011


19.2 %







Nine months ended September 30, 2022






As reported

$                 1,570,355


$                    366,486


23.3 %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items

13,252


1,250



As adjusted

$                 1,583,607


$                    367,736


23.2 %







Nine months ended September 30, 2021






As reported

$                    141,680


$                      14,422


10.2 %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items

287,345


62,999



As adjusted

$                    429,025


$                      77,421


18.1 %

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-reports-net-sales-increase-of-152-for-third-quarter-2022-301666863.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Power International

Chile’s Next Sustainable Lithium Producer

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Application to Scale Up Piloting Stage of HMW Project

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce the submission of an application to significantly increase the scope of the piloting stage for its 100%-owned Hombre Muerto West Project (HMW Project) in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Keep reading...Show less

Livent Releases Third Quarter 2022 Results

-

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

-- Record Financial Performance Achieved in Third Quarter --

-- Capacity Expansions Remain on Track --

-- Increasing Midpoint of 2022 Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance --

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today reported results for the third quarter of 2022.

Revenue was $231.6 million , up 6% and 124% from the second quarter of 2022 and the prior year, respectively.  Reported GAAP net income was $77.6 million , 29% higher than the previous quarter, and 37 cents per diluted share.  Adjusted EBITDA was $110.8 million , 17% above the previous quarter and over seven times higher than the prior year, and adjusted earnings per diluted share were 41 cents .  Continued strength in lithium market conditions and in customer demand throughout the third quarter supported higher sequential volumes and favorable product mix.

"Lithium demand has remained robust despite some near-term supply chain disruptions and global macro concerns," said Paul Graves , president and chief executive officer of Livent.  "Published lithium prices moved higher in the third quarter amid continued favorable market conditions.  Livent achieved higher realized prices and delivered increased volumes to customers."

Capacity Expansion

As planned, the Company's 5,000 metric ton expansion of lithium hydroxide in Bessemer City was mechanically completed in the third quarter and is in the early stages of producing and qualifying product with customers.  Livent continues to champion U.S. based lithium production and its leading domestic footprint positions the company to take advantage of incremental long-term growth opportunities available under the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which amongst other features, provides incentives to invest in localized supply chains for energy storage.

The Company remains on schedule to deliver on all its announced capacity expansions.  The first 10,000 metric tons expansion of lithium carbonate in Argentina is expected to be mechanically complete by year-end 2022 and in production by the first quarter of 2023.  Livent is also on track to add the next 10,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate capacity in Argentina by the end of 2023.  Together, this will nearly double Livent's total available LCEs (1) from 2021 levels.

Additionally, Livent has secured a location and begun work to add an additional 15,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide capacity in China.  This production asset will be located in the province of Zhejiang and is expected to be mechanically complete by the end of 2023.

Nemaska, a fully integrated hydroxide project located in Québec, Canada in which Livent is a 50% partner, has largely completed all project engineering work and begun ordering important long lead items required for construction that is slated to begin in early 2023.  Nemaska is expected to have 34,000 metric tons of nameplate capacity of battery-grade lithium hydroxide and over 30 years of mine-life.  Mechanical completion remains on track for the end of 2025, with the first meaningful production expected in 2026.

Guidance and Outlook (2)

Livent has narrowed the ranges of its guidance for 2022 financial performance and increased the midpoint of its projected results for Adjusted EBITDA, underpinned by expectations for slightly higher realized pricing.  For the full year, Livent now projects revenue to be in the range of $815 million to $845 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $350 million to $370 million .

($ million)

Revised FY 2022
Guidance

Prior FY 2022
Guidance

Actual

FY 2021

Revised

YoY Growth
(midpoint)

Revenue

815 – 845

800 - 860

420

Up 97%

Adj. EBITDA

350 – 370

325 - 375

70

Up 418%

Supplemental Information

In this press release, Livent uses the financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per diluted share.  These terms are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  Definitions of these terms, as well as a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are provided on our website: ir.livent.com.  Such reconciliations are also set forth in the financial tables that accompany this press release.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , India , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Livent, may include projections of Livent's future financial performance, Livent's anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in Livent's business, including without limitation, our capital expansion plans and development of the Nemaska project. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the Company based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Livent's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The continuing effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic, supply chain shortages and logistics disruptions, inflation, rising interest rates, increased energy costs, shortages and energy rationing in China , economic and political instability in Argentina , and the conflict in Ukraine are factors that are impacting the Company. Restrictions in China intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 have led to and may continue to cause business and supply chain disruptions . Additional factors that could cause Livent's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include a decline in the growth in demand for electric vehicles using high performance lithium compounds; constraints for EV assemblies and lithium-ion battery manufacturing such as restrictions on access to semiconductor chips and availability of other raw materials could indirectly impact lithium demand; increased supply chain disruptions in the electric vehicle manufacturing industry; volatility in the price for performance lithium compounds or other battery materials, and the risk that increasing prices become demand destructive in our key end markets (as the principal driver of our higher guidance range is higher expected realized pricing); adverse global economic and weather conditions that may result in adverse impact on supply chains and customer demand, including a global recession or regional recessions; competition; quarterly and annual fluctuations of our operating results; risks relating to Livent's capacity expansion efforts and current production; the potential development and adoption of battery technologies that do not rely on performance lithium compounds as an input or that require a lesser amount of performance lithium compounds; liquidity and access to credit; the conditional conversion feature of the 2025 Notes; the lack of sufficient cash flow from our business to pay our debt; reduced customer demand, or delays in growth of customer demand, for higher performance lithium compounds; the success of Livent's research and development efforts; difficulty integrating future acquisitions; risks inherent in international operations and sales, including political, financial and operational risks specific to Argentina , China and other countries where Livent has active operations; the effects of war, such as the conflict in Ukraine ; customer concentration and the delay or loss of, or significant reduction in orders from, large customers; failure to satisfy customer and government quality standards; increases in the price of energy and raw materials or broader global inflationary pressures; employee attraction and retention; union relations; cybersecurity breaches; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; not having established proven or probable mineral reserves, as defined by the SEC; legal and regulatory proceedings; including any shareholder lawsuits; compliance with environmental, health and safety laws; changes in tax laws; risks related to ownership of our common stock, including price fluctuations and lack of dividends; ESG risks, including events outside our control that could prevent us from achieving our sustainability goals; as well as the other factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Livent's 2021 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2022 and our subsequent Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although Livent believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Livent cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Livent nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Livent is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

  1. Lithium Carbonate Equivalents.
  2. Although we provide a forecast for Adjusted EBITDA, we are not able to forecast the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amount are not predictable, making it impractical for us to forecast such GAAP measure or to reconcile corresponding non-GAAP financial measure to such GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts.  For the same reason, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.  Such elements include, but are not limited to, restructuring, transaction related charges, and related cash activity.  As a result, no GAAP outlook is provided for these metrics.

LIVENT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenue

$           231.6


$           103.6


$           593.8


$           297.5

Costs of sales

112.2


85.3


312.0


245.5

Gross margin

119.4


18.3


281.8


52.0

Selling, general and administrative expenses

15.0


11.8


40.6


34.2

Research and development expenses

0.9


0.8


2.6


2.2

Restructuring and other charges

0.7


1.1


4.6


3.4

Separation-related costs

0.1


0.8


0.5


1.3

Total costs and expenses

128.9


99.8


360.3


286.6

Income from operations before equity in net loss of unconsolidated
affiliate, interest expense, net, loss on debt extinguishment and other gain

102.7


3.8


233.5


10.9

Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliate

3.5


1.0


8.4


3.7

Interest expense, net




0.3

Loss on debt extinguishment

0.1



0.1


Other gain



(22.2)


Income from operations before income taxes

99.1


2.8


247.2


6.9

Income tax expense

21.5


15.4


56.4


13.8

Net income/(loss)

$              77.6


$            (12.6)


$           190.8


$              (6.9)

Net income/(loss) per weighted average share - basic

$              0.43


$            (0.08)


$              1.13


$            (0.05)

Net income/(loss) per weighted average share - diluted

$              0.37


$            (0.08)


$              0.96


$            (0.05)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

179.3


161.6


169.3


152.3

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

209.4


161.6


199.2


152.3

LIVENT CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME/(LOSS) (GAAP) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in Millions)

2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income/(loss)

$                   77.6


$                 (12.6)


$                 190.8


$                   (6.9)

Add back:








Interest expense, net




0.3

Income tax expense

21.5


15.4


56.4


13.8

Depreciation and amortization

6.6


6.2


19.4


18.7

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

105.7


9.0


266.6


25.9

Add back:








Argentina remeasurement losses (a)

1.2


0.9


3.0


4.2

Restructuring and other charges (b)

0.7


1.1


4.6


3.4

Separation-related costs (c)

0.1


0.8


0.5


1.3

COVID-19 related costs (d)

0.6


1.9


2.1


4.2

Loss on debt extinguishment (e)

0.1



0.1


Other loss (f)

2.4


1.2


5.9


3.0

Subtract:








Blue Chip Swap gain (g)



(22.2)


Argentina interest income (h)



(1.5)


Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                 110.8


$                   14.9


$                259.1


$                  42.0

__________________

1.

We evaluate operating performance using certain Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA, which we define as net income/(loss) plus interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; and Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as EBITDA adjusted for restructuring and other charges, separation-related costs and certain other losses. Management believes the use of these Non-GAAP measures allows management and investors to compare more easily the financial performance of its underlying business from period to period. The Non-GAAP information provided may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because of differing methods used by other companies in calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. This measure should not be considered as a substitute for net income/(loss) or other measures of performance or liquidity reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The above table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from net income/(loss).

a.

Represents impact of currency fluctuations on tax assets and liabilities and long-term monetary assets associated with our capital expansion as well as foreign currency devaluations. The remeasurement losses are included within "Cost of sales" in our condensed consolidated statement of operations but are excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of: i.) their nature as income tax related; ii.) their association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods; or iii.) the severity of the devaluations and their immediate impact on our operations in the country.

b.

We continually perform strategic reviews and assess the return on our business. This sometimes results in management changes or in a plan to restructure the operations of our business. As part of these restructuring plans, demolition costs and write-downs of long-lived assets may occur. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes $0.2 million and $0.7 million, respectively, of severance costs, for management changes at certain administrative facilities and $0.1 million and $1.0 million, respectively, for miscellaneous nonrecurring costs. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 includes transaction related legal fees.

c.

Represents legal and professional fees and other separation-related activity.

d.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

e.

Represents the partial write off of deferred financing costs for the amendments to our Revolving Credit Facility excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because the loss is nonrecurring.

f.

The three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 represents our ownership interest (which was 25% prior to June 6, 2022) in certain project-related costs, interest expense and transaction costs incurred for the Nemaska Project, all included in Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliate in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. The Company accounts for its equity method investment in the Nemaska Project on a one-quarter lag basis.

g.

Represents the gain from the sale in Argentina pesos of Argentina Sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is nonrecurring.

h.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME/(LOSS) (GAAP) TO

ADJUSTED AFTER-TAX EARNINGS (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)


(in Millions, Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income/(loss)

$                 77.6


$               (12.6)


$               190.8


$                 (6.9)

Special charges:








Argentina remeasurement losses (a)

1.2


0.9


3.0


4.2

Restructuring and other charges (b)

0.7


1.1


4.6


3.4

Separation-related costs (c)

0.1


0.8


0.5


1.3

COVID-19 related costs (d)

0.6


1.9


2.1


4.2

Loss on debt extinguishment (e)

0.1



0.1


Other loss (f)

2.4


1.2


5.9


3.0

Blue Chip Swap gain (g)



(22.2)


Argentina interest income (h)



(1.5)


Non-GAAP tax adjustments (j)

2.4


13.4


15.1


8.7

Adjustment for interest, net of tax, on 2025 Notes
assumed converted (Non-GAAP) (i)




0.2

Adjusted after-tax earnings (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                 85.1


$                   6.7


$               198.4


$                18.1









Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share (GAAP)

$                 0.37


$               (0.08)


$                 0.96


$              (0.05)

Special charges per diluted share, before tax:








Argentina remeasurement losses, per diluted share

0.01



0.02


0.02

Restructuring and other charges, per diluted share


0.02


0.02


0.02

Separation-related costs, per diluted share




0.01

COVID-19 related costs, per diluted share


0.01


0.01


0.02

Other loss, per diluted share

0.01


0.02


0.03


0.02

Blue Chip Swap gain, per diluted share



(0.12)


Non-GAAP tax adjustments, per diluted share

0.02


0.07


0.08


0.06

Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                 0.41


$                 0.04


$                 1.00


$                0.10

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (Non-GAAP)
used in diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share computations

209.4


191.2


199.2


181.8

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted after-tax earnings" and "Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share" provide useful information about the Company's operating results to management, investors and securities analysts. Adjusted after-tax earnings excludes the effects of special charges and tax-related adjustments. The Company also believes that excluding the effects of these items from operating results allows management and investors to compare more easily the financial performance of its underlying business from period to period. Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share (Non-GAAP) is calculated using weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted.

a.

Represents impact of currency fluctuations on tax assets and liabilities and long-term monetary assets associated with our capital expansion as well as foreign currency devaluations. The remeasurement losses are included within "Cost of sales" in our condensed consolidated statement of operations but are excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of: i.) their nature as income tax related; ii.) their association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods; or iii.) the severity of the devaluations and their immediate impact on our operations in the country.

b.

We continually perform strategic reviews and assess the return on our business. This sometimes results in management changes or in a plan to restructure the operations of our business. As part of these restructuring plans, demolition costs and write-downs of long-lived assets may occur. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes $0.2 million and $0.7 million, respectively, of severance costs, for management changes at certain administrative facilities and $0.1 million and $1.0 million, respectively, for miscellaneous nonrecurring costs. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 includes transaction related legal fees.

c.

Represents legal and professional fees and other separation-related activity.

d.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

e.

Represents the partial write off of deferred financing costs for the amendments to our Revolving Credit Facility excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because the loss is nonrecurring.

f.

The three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 represents our ownership interest (which was 25% prior to June 6, 2022) in certain project-related costs, interest expense and transaction costs incurred for the Nemaska Project, all included in Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliate in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. The Company accounts for its equity method investment in the Nemaska Project on a one-quarter lag basis.

g.

Represents the gain from the sale in Argentina pesos of Argentina Sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is nonrecurring.

h.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

i.

For the three and nine  months ended September 30, 2022 and the three months ended September 30, 2021, all of the interest was capitalized on the 2025 Notes. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, $8.5 million of the interest on the 2025 Notes was capitalized.

j.

The Company excludes the GAAP tax provision, including discrete items, from the Non-GAAP measure of income, and instead includes a Non-GAAP tax provision based upon the projected annual Non-GAAP effective tax rate. The GAAP tax provision includes certain discrete tax items including, but not limited to: income tax expenses or benefits that are not related to operating results in the current year; tax adjustments associated with fluctuations in foreign currency remeasurement of certain foreign operations; certain changes in estimates of tax matters related to prior fiscal years; certain changes in the realizability of deferred tax assets and related interim accounting impacts; and, changes in tax law. Management believes excluding these discrete tax items assists investors and securities analysts in understanding the tax provision and the effective tax rate related to operating results thereby providing investors with useful supplemental information about the Company's operational performance. The income tax expense/(benefit) on special charges/(income) is determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the special charge or income occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax expense/(benefit) based on the nature of the Non-GAAP performance measure.


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in Millions)

2022


2021


2022


2021

Non-GAAP tax adjustments:








Income tax benefit on restructuring, separation-related and other
corporate costs

$             (0.4)


$             (0.9)


$            (1.3)


$            (2.0)

Revisions to our tax liabilities due to finalization of prior year tax
returns




0.4

Foreign currency remeasurement and other discrete items (1)

2.8


12.9


14.7


11.7

Blue Chip Swap gain



2.3


Other discrete items


1.4


(0.6)


(1.4)

Total Non-GAAP tax adjustments

$               2.4


$             13.4


$            15.1


$             8.7

__________________________

1.

Three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes $2.5 million and $7.7 million income tax expense, respectively, relating to an adjustment for inflation and foreign currency remeasurements in Argentina.

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) TO

ADJUSTED CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATIONS (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in Millions)

2022


2021

Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$                  328.2


$                    41.0

Restructuring and other (income)/charges

(0.1)


4.2

Separation-related costs

0.9


1.4

COVID-19 related costs (a)

2.1


4.2

Argentina interest income (b)

(1.5)


Adjusted cash provided by operations (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                  329.6


$                    50.8

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted cash provided by operations" provides useful information about the Company's cash flows to investors and securities analysts. Adjusted cash provided by operations excludes the effects of transaction-related cash flows. The Company also believes that excluding the effects of these items from cash provided by operating activities allows management and investors to compare more easily the cash flows from period to period.

a.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

b.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted cash provided by operations because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

RECONCILIATION OF LONG-TERM DEBT (GAAP) AND CURRENT PORTION OF LONG-TERM DEBT (GAAP)
AND CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (GAAP) TO

NET DEBT (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)


(in Millions)

September 30, 2022


December 31, 2021

Long-term debt (GAAP)

$                       241.6


$                    240.4

Current portion of long-term debt (GAAP)

13.5


Less: Cash and cash equivalents (GAAP)

(211.6)


(113.0)

Net debt (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                         43.5


$                    127.4

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measure "Net debt" provides useful information about the Company's cash flows and liquidity to investors and securities analysts.

LIVENT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)


(in Millions)

September 30, 2022


December 31, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents

$                        211.6


$                      113.0

Trade receivables, net of allowance of approximately $0.3 in 2022 and $0.3 in 2021

164.0


96.4

Inventories

141.8


134.6

Other current assets

56.5


55.3

Total current assets

573.9


399.3

Investments

433.9


27.2

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $248.3 in 2022
and $243.0 in 2021

882.2


677.9

Right of use assets - operating leases, net

4.9


6.3

Deferred income taxes

0.5


0.9

Other assets

111.9


90.9

Total assets

$                     2,007.3


$                  1,202.5





Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$                          13.5


$                           —

Accounts payable, trade and other

72.2


65.4

Other current liabilities

69.9


62.9

Income taxes

7.4


3.0

Total current liabilities

163.0


131.3

Long-term debt

241.6


240.4

Operating lease liabilities - long-term

4.1


5.4

Contract liability - long-term

198.0


Other long-term liabilities

46.0


30.0

Equity

1,354.6


795.4

Total liabilities and equity

$                     2,007.3


$                  1,202.5

LIVENT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in Millions)

2022


2021

Cash provided by operating activities

$                  328.2


$                    41.0

Cash used in investing activities

(225.7)


(74.3)

Cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(1.0)


216.9

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(2.9)


0.1

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

98.6


183.7

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

113.0


11.6

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                  211.6


$                  195.3

Media Contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6725
Juan.Carlos.Cruz@livent.com
Investor Contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
Daniel.Rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-releases-third-quarter-2022-results-301665303.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×