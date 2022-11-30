Battery MetalsInvesting News

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT:OAA1) (OTCQB:PWRMF) is pleased to announce that drill holes have intersected lithium (Li), cesium (Cs) and tantalum (Ta) mineralization with 20.25 % Cs 2 O, 1.29 % Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta over 1.0 m in drill hole PWM-22-150 in the West Joe Dyke, Case Lake property, Cochrane, Ontario . High-grade Li-Ta mineralization was also intersected: 3.10 % Li 2 O, 0.09 % Cs 2 O and 841 ppm Ta over 2.0 m in drill hole PWM-22-149.

West Joe Dyke is a three-commodity pegmatite with lithium (Li), cesium (Cs) and tantalum (Ta) mineralization. The Ta mineralization occurs in the aplite border zone, the spodumene zone and the pollucite zone. The Li mineralization occurs in the spodumene zone and the pollucite zone. The spodumene ranges in colour from pale green to white to pink to purple in the spodumene zone. The Cs mineralization occurs in the pollucite zone as a pod in the center of the West Joe Dyke.

Lithium assay highlights on West Joe Dyke include (Table 1):

  • 3.10 % Li 2 O, 0.09 % Cs 2 O and 841 ppm Ta, 25.0 – 27.0 m , 2.0 m interval, PWM-22-149 (Figure 1)
  • 2.88 % Li 2 O, 1.31 % Cs 2 O and 682 ppm Ta, 20.0 – 22.0 m , 2.0 m interval, PWM-22-149
  • 2.64 % Li 2 O, 0.08 % Cs 2 O and 730.6 ppm Ta, 24.59 – 27.32 m , 2.73 m interval, PWM-22-149
  • 2.56 % Li 2 O, 0.08 % Cs 2 O and 348 ppm Ta, 26.72 – 27.0 m , 0.28 m interval, PWM-22-156

Cesium assay highlights on the West Joe Dyke include (Table 1):

  • 20.25 % Cs 2 O, 1.29 % Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta, 31.0 – 32.0 m , 1.0 interval, PWM-22-150 (Figure 2)
  • 7.93 % Cs 2 O, 0.52 % Li 2 O and 129 ppm Ta, 22.0 – 22.67 m , 0.67 m interval, PWM-22-149
  • 6.14 % Cs 2 O, 0.60 % Li 2 O and 150 ppm Ta, 18.0 – 18.70 m , 0.70 m interval, PWM-22-148
  • 5.78 % Cs 2 O, 1.86 % Li 2 O and 522 ppm Ta, 32.0 – 33.0 m , 1.0 m interval, PWM-22-156
  • 5.72 % Cs 2 O, 1.94 % Li 2 O and 862 ppm Ta, 27.76 – 32.0 m , 4.24 m interval, PWM-22-150

Tantalum assay highlights on the West Joe Dyke include (Table 1):

  • 1613 ppm Ta, 1.53 % Li 2 O and 3.69 % Cs 2 O, 29.0 – 30.0 m , 1.0 m interval, PWM-22-156
  • 1422 ppm Ta, 0.72 % Li 2 O and 0.03 % Cs 2 O, 34.53 – 35.0 m , 0.47 m interval, PWM-22-152
  • 1156 ppm Ta, 2.30 % Li 2 O and 1.33 % Cs 2 O, 28.0 – 31.0 m , 3.0 m in interval, PWM-22-150 (Figure 2)

Figure 1 Aplite and spodumene zones, including coarse-grained green spodumene, West Joe Dyke, Box 6, PWM-22-149. (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

Figure 2 Aplite, spodumene and pollucite zones, including purple spodumene, West Joe Dyke, 26.8 – 34.88 m, PWM-22-150. (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

Table 1 Assay highlights from spodumene and pollucite zones, West Joe Dyke, drill holes PWM-22-148 to 162.

Drill hole #

including

From
(m)

To
(m)

Length
(m)

Li 2 O
(%)

Cs 2 O
(%)

Ta
(ppm)

PWM-22-148


15.85

18.70

2.85

1.35

1.69

195.89

PWM-22-148

including

18.00

18.70

0.70

0.60

6.14

150.00

PWM-22-148


19.41

22.82

3.41

1.36

0.28

190.25

PWM-22-149


19.65

22.67

3.02

2.11

2.63

494.88

PWM-22-149

including

20.00

22.00

2.00

2.88

1.31

682.00

PWM-22-149

including

22.00

22.67

0.67

0.52

7.93

129.00

PWM-22-149


23.26

23.89

0.63

0.68

4.23

641.00

PWM-22-149


24.59

27.32

2.73

2.64

0.08

730.60

PWM-22-149

including

25.00

27.00

2.00

3.10

0.09

841.00

PWM-22-150


27.76

32.00

4.24

1.94

5.72

862.33

PWM-22-150

including

28.00

31.00

3.00

2.30

1.33

1156.00

PWM-22-150

including

31.00

32.00

1.00

1.29

20.25

147.00

PWM-22-151


30.55

35.81

5.26

0.97

0.44

433.31

PWM-22-151

including

31.00

32.00

1.00

1.54

0.09

571.00

PWM-22-151

including

33.00

34.00

1.00

1.11

2.05

758.00

PWM-22-151


42.05

42.33

0.28

1.41

0.67

225.00

PWM-22-152


32.34

33.40

1.06

1.20

0.03

434.00

PWM-22-152


34.53

35.00

0.47

0.72

0.03

1422.00

PWM-22-153


46.20

49.20

3.00

1.24

0.06

358.91

PWM-22-153

including

47.00

48.77

1.77

1.45

0.06

354.59

PWM-22-154


49.73

50.84

1.11

1.58

0.05

195.00

PWM-22-155


62.63

63.63

1.00

0.58

0.37

2.70

PWM-22-156

including

26.72

27.00

0.28

2.56

0.08

348.00

PWM-22-156


26.72

34.07

7.35

1.44

1.87

571.61

PWM-22-156

including

29.00

30.00

1.00

1.53

3.69

1613.00

PWM-22-156

including

31.00

32.00

1.00

2.02

0.04

59.10

PWM-22-156

including

32.00

33.00

1.00

1.86

5.78

522.00

PWM-22-157


35.94

37.00

1.06

0.88

0.03

899.00

PWM-22-160

no significant values





PWM-22-161


32.81

37.00

4.19

0.84

0.02

334.65

PWM-22-161

including

32.81

34.00

1.19

1.81

0.03

361.00

PWM-22-162

no significant values











Drill holes are oriented perpendicular to the strike length of the pegmatite, so mineralization is close to true width.

Table 2 Assay highlights from aplite zones, West Joe Dyke, drill holes PWM-22-148 to 162.

BHID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Length
(m)

Li 2 O
(%)

Ta
(ppm)

PWM-22-150

32.00

34.88

3.88

0.07

331.35

PWM-22-152

35.00

36.00

1.00

0.24

294.00

PWM-22-152

44.10

44.63

0.53

0.06

532.00

PWM-22-153

31.11

32.05

0.94

0.24

518.00

PWM-22-153

34.38

34.85

0.47

0.02

221.00

PWM-22-153

51.00

52.00

1.00

0.09

190.00

PWM-22-154

31.47

31.80

0.33

0.03

255.00

PWM-22-154

53.00

54.00

1.00

0.01

161.00

PWM-22-157

35.94

40.00

4.06

0.42

469.69

PWM-22-157

53.00

54.00

1.00

0.06

326.00

PWM-22-158

60.49

60.73

0.24

0.02

231.00

PWM-22-159

69.65

70.08

0.43

0.01

164.00

PWM-22-161

35.00

36.00

1.00

0.42

612.00

PWM-22-161

37.00

37.66

0.66

0.03

168.00

PWM-22-161

48.03

50.26

2.23

0.03

267.84







Drill holes are oriented perpendicular to the strike length of the pegmatite, so mineralization is close to true width.


This press release discloses cesium mineralization in drill holes PWM-22-148, 149,150, 151 and 156. Pollucite is the only ore mineral of Cs. The West Joe pollucite zone is characterized by secondary lepidolite (Li) and muscovite along fractures in massive white pollucite. The pollucite zone is enclosed within the inner intermediate zone consisting of coarse-grained pale green spodumene (Li), coarse-grained white K-feldspar enriched in Rubidium (Rb), and Ta-oxide minerals.

In addition to the Li-Cs-Ta grades, West Joe has the advantages that the pollucite has shallow depths of less than 50 m below surface and road access to make it easy for future extraction. Another advantage of West Joe is that it has three economic commodities in the same zone: lithium, cesium and tantalum. Canadian, Ontarian and United States governments have labelled all three commodities as critical metals.

Dr. Selway is pleased to announce high grade Li-Cs-Ta mineralization as a result of additional drilling on the West Joe Dyke at Case Lake as a follow up on Power Metals press releases dated August 19 and Oct 13, 2022 . Power Metals has now intersected the pollucite zone at West Joe in 16 drill holes showing its continuity, consistency and predictability. West Joe Dyke's easy access, shallow depth and three commodities makes it ideal for future extraction. West Joe is proving to be just as valuable as the Main Dyke at Case Lake.

Power Metals 2022 summer drill program is for 5,000 m and over 2,700 m has been completed to date. This press release reports assays received to date from drill holes PWM-22-148 to 162 on the West Joe Dyke. The purpose of each drill hole was to infill on known mineralization to aid in a future resource estimate and to explore to expand known mineralization.

Drill hole collar coordinates are given in Table 3.

Table 3 West Joe, Case Lake drill hole collar coordinates. NAD 83, Zone 17. Trimble R2 GPS survey with 2 cm accuracy in the horizontal.

Drill Hole

Easting
(m)

Northing
(m)

Elevation
(m)

Azimuth
(◦)

Dip
(◦)

Length
(m)

PWM-22-148

576325.46

5431113.69

344.68

170

-45

36

PWM-22-149

576323.85

5431119

344.46

170

-45

42

PWM-22-150

576321.4

5431132.43

343.4

170

-45

51

PWM-22-151

576319.95

5431139.08

343.12

170

-45

52.5

PWM-22-152

576319.35

5431142.5

342.48

170

-45

66

PWM-22-153

576319.25

5431142.9

342.66

170

-55

66.5

PWM-22-154

576319.22

5431143.17

342.79

170

-65

81

PWM-22-155

576305.28

5431164.42

339.21

170

-45

86

PWM-22-156

576331.36

5431127.52

343.98

170

-45

48

PWM-22-157

576328.12

5431148.63

341.89

170

-45

81

PWM-22-158

576326.91

5431170.97

337.17

170

-45

90

PWM-22-159

576332.81

5431180.61

336.31

170

-45

136

PWM-22-160

576321.75

5431185.3

335.43

170

-70

161

PWM-22-161

576328.43

5431140.78

342.07

170

-45

60

PWM-22-162

576120

5431199

341

170

-45

111









Quality Control

The drill core was sampled so that 1 m of the Case Batholith tonalite host rock was sampled followed by 1 m long samples of the pegmatite dyke and 1 m of the Case Batholith. The sampling followed lithology boundaries so that only one lithology unit is within a sample, except for the Cochrane by Power Metals' geologists. The core was prepared at SGS Garson and analyzed at SGS Burnaby, British Columbia which has ISO 17025 certification. Every 20 samples included one external quartz blank, one external lithium standard and one core duplicate. The ore grade Li 2 O% was prepared by sodium peroxide fusion with analysis by ICP-OES with a detection limit of 0.002 % Li 2 O. A Quality Control review of the standards, blanks and core duplicates indicated that they all passed. The ore grade Cs 2 O% for > 10,000 ppm Cs was prepared by alkaline metal digestion with analysis by FAAS with a detection limit of 0.002 % Cs. Ore grade cesium was analyzed by SGS Lakefield, Ontario which also has ISO 17025 certification.

Case Lake Property

Case Lake Property is located 80 km east of Cochrane , northeastern Ontario close to the Ontario - Quebec border. Case Lake Property consists of 585 cell claims in Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships, Larder Lake Mining Division. The Property is 10 km x 9.5 km in size with 14 identified tonalite domes. The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of six spodumene dykes: North, Main, South, East and Northeast Dykes on the Henry Dome and the West Joe Dyke on a new tonalite dome. The Case Lake Property is owned 100% by Power Metals Corp. A National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report has been prepared on Case Lake Property and filed on July 18, 2017 .

Qualified Person

Julie Selway , Ph.D., P.Geo. supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Dr. Selway is the VP of Exploration for Power Metals and the Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Selway is supervising the exploration program at Case Lake. Dr. Selway completed a Ph.D. on granitic pegmatites in 1999 and worked for 3 years as a pegmatite geoscientist for the Ontario Geological Survey. Dr. Selway also has twenty-three scientific journal articles on pegmatites.

About Power Metals Corp.

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects.  We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More , Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States , or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering.  These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

POWER METALS CORP (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

SOURCE POWER METALS CORP

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/30/c8425.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Power MetalsPWM:CALithium Investing
PWM:CA

Livent and NTU Singapore Announce Research Partnership to Accelerate Innovation in Sustainable Lithium Battery Technologies

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) and Nanyang Technological University Singapore (NTU Singapore) announced today a research collaboration that is intended to drive new advancements in sustainable lithium battery technologies.  The joint project will be led by Professor Madhavi Srinivasan Executive Director of the Energy Research Institute at NTU ( ERI@N ) and Co-Director of NTU-Singapore CEA Alliance for Research in Circular Economy ( SCARCE ), a center for excellence in innovative solutions for recycling and recovering valuable elements from e-waste.

Professor Madhavi Srinivasan and colleague.

"Livent has played an important role in many breakthroughs in battery research and development.  By expanding our R&D partnerships, we build on our rich heritage of innovation and continue to push the boundaries of what is possible," said Walter Czarnecki , Chief Commercial Officer at Livent. "We are excited to begin this journey with a pioneering, distinguished scientist like Professor Srinivasan and the entire team at NTU, as we explore new pathways to support advancements in battery technology."

Professor Srinivasan is a renowned academic whose research focuses on the circular economy.  She has worked extensively on research initiatives with battery industry leaders and helps advise on public policies for energy and sustainability in Singapore and around the world. She is also the Executive Director of the Sustainability Office at NTU Singapore , which oversees and integrates sustainability initiatives and innovation across the University and its campus.

"NTU Singapore has a strong track record of working closely with industry to commercialize our research into tangible and impactful outcomes.  We are excited to work with innovative leaders such as Livent, to advance sustainable lithium battery technologies," said Professor Srinivasan.  "We hope to accelerate a more sustainable approach for the lithium-ion batteries used in millions of electric vehicles and portable devices across the world."

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , India , China and Argentina . For more information, visit livent.com .

About Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

A research-intensive public university, Nanyang Technological University , Singapore (NTU Singapore) has 33,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students in the Engineering, Business, Science, Medicine, Humanities, Arts, & Social Sciences, and Graduate colleges.

NTU is also home to world-renowned autonomous institutes – the National Institute of Education, S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Earth Observatory of Singapore , and Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering – and various leading research centers such as the Nanyang Environment & Water Research Institute (NEWRI) and Energy Research Institute @ NTU (ERI@N).

Under the NTU Smart Campus vision, the University harnesses the power of digital technology and tech-enabled solutions to support better learning and living experiences, the discovery of new knowledge, and the sustainability of resources.

Ranked amongst the world's top universities, the University's main campus is also frequently listed among the world's most beautiful. Known for its sustainability, over 95% of its building projects are certified Green Mark Platinum. Apart from its main campus, NTU also has a medical campus in Novena, Singapore's healthcare district.

For more information, visit http://www.ntu.edu.sg .

Livent Forward-Looking Statements

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "will continue to," "will likely result," "is on track," "should," "expect," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "could," "forecast," "future," "is confident that," "plans," or "projects," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within Livent's 2021 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Livent cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. Livent undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

The Company's investor relations website, located at https://ir.livent.com , should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important information to the website for investors, including information that the Company may wish to disclose publicly for purposes of complying with federal securities laws.

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Livent Center for Lithium Energy Advanced Research

NTU Singapore logo

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-and-ntu-singapore-announce-research-partnership-to-accelerate-innovation-in-sustainable-lithium-battery-technologies-301689488.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade At Cloud Nine Halloysite‐Kaolin Project 33% Increase To 280MT

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the Company’s Mineral Resource update for the 100%‐owned Cloud Nine Halloysite‐Kaolin Deposit (“Cloud Nine”) in Western Australia. The Mineral Resource has been estimated and classified by a Competent Person and is reported here in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
Keep reading...Show less
Critical Resources

$6.7M In Funding For Mavis Lake 2023 Drill Program Secured At A Significant Premium

Critical Resources Limited (ASX:CRR) (“Critical Resources” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it received firm commitments for a capital raise utilising the flow-through shares provision allowed under Canadian Tax Law (“Placement”). Applications for the block trade book build were significantly scaled back.

Keep reading...Show less
Arcadia Minerals

Off-Take And Funding Letter Of Intent Swanson Tantalum/Lithium Project

Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7, FRA:8OH) (Arcadia or the Company), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimed at Tantalum, Lithium (Clays, Brines & Hard Rock), Nickel, Copper and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce that it has received a letter of intent (LOI) from HeBei Xinjian Construction CC (HeBei) to negotiate and possibly enter into an agreement with Arcadia in terms of which: a) an ever-green off-take of Tantalum Pentoxide concentrate min. 25% metal content and Li2O with min. 1% Li2O metal content will be granted to HeBei, and b) in terms of which HeBei is to provide funding to construct and commission a Tantalum Multi-Gravity-Separation concentrate plant and a Lithium concentrate plant (through Dense Media Separation or Flotation) in return for sharing in the profit of the operations.
Keep reading...Show less
graphic of a battery coming out of a circle

Top 9 Battery Metals Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2022

Click here to read the previous top battery metals stocks article.

2022 has been a breakout year for many battery metals due to the ever-strengthening electric vehicle market, a topic covered in our electric vehicle market update for the second quarter.

For those who want to get more specific, our Q3 updates on lithium, cobalt and nickel and our H1 update on graphite outline how these commodities have performed so far this year.

Companies focused on these resources are in the limelight, and many are seeing strong year-to-date gains, and below the Investing News Network has gathered the top battery metals stocks on the TSX and TSXV with year-to-date gains, including lithium, cobalt and graphite, with a special mention to nickel.

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources Logo

Recommencement of Field Work at Catamarca Lithium Project, Argentina; Drilling Commences At Mt03 Copper Project, Peru

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on recent reconnaissance exploration activities at the Company’s high-grade Catamarca Lithium Project (“Catamarca”) in Argentina (Appendix1and Figure1) and MT 03 project in Peru.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×