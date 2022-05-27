Biotech Investing News

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval and final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for its previously announced change of business (the "COB") from an issuer operating in the cannabis sector to an issuer focused on the branded gummy and wellness space. The Company has changed its name to "The Gummy Project Inc.", but will continue to trade under its current stock symbol "POT" until it receives its new CUSIP and ISIN reflecting the name change. Following receipt of the CUSIP and ISIN, the Company will issue a press release advising of same and after that time the Company's common shares will trade under the stock symbol "GUMY". No action is required by shareholder as a result of the name and CUSIP change.

"We are extremely pleased to have completed the Change of Business and look forward to executing our business plan in the coming months. The name and ticker change are necessary as part of the overall proposed rebranding process and to accurately reflect our primary business strategy moving forward," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of the Company.

The transaction was considered a Fundamental Change pursuant to the policies of the CSE and was subject to shareholder approval and CSE review. A listing statement containing more details of the transaction has been filed with the CSE on its website as well as on www.sedar.com. The Company expects its shares will commence trading under the symbol GUMY on the CSE on or before Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the COB and name and ticker symbol change, growth of the low sugar and plant-based gummy market, business strategy, corporate vision, proposed expansion, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

