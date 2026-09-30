Post-Quantum Security Market Forecast to Grow 46% a Year to 2030

.com" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">americannewsgroup.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">.com" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">americannewsgroup.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">.com" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">americannewsgroup.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">.com" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">americannewsgroup.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">American News Group News Commentary - The encryption protecting today's data has a shelf life, and the market for replacing it is starting from a small base. .com/PressReleases/post-quantum-cryptography.asp" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">MarketsandMarkets projects the global post-quantum cryptography market will grow from $0.42 billion in 2025 to $2.84 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 46.2%. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80), Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), IONQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKAM) and Okta, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA).
The concern behind that growth is simple. Data captured and stored today could be decrypted later by a sufficiently powerful quantum computer, which is why security teams are being asked to plan the migration now, before such machines exist. Standards work has moved from theory to product: the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology has published FIPS 203, the module-lattice key encapsulation standard that hybrid key exchanges in current browsers and networks build on.
The forecast is a third-party projection, not a guarantee, and timelines for quantum capability remain debated. What is not debated is that large infrastructure vendors have started publishing migration dates, and that quantum hardware companies are reporting rapid revenue growth off small bases, which together put post-quantum readiness on more enterprise agendas.
Smaller companies are positioning for the same buyers. This week Vancouver-based QSE, which describes itself as a post-quantum data security company, added a threat intelligence executive to its leadership team.
Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) Appoints Threat Intelligence Veteran Joseph Hall as Chief Intelligence Officer
- More than 20 years of frontline cybersecurity and threat intelligence experience joins the leadership team
- Prior roles include Director of Threat Intel R&D at Infoblox and Principal Security Consultant at Fortinet
- Mr. Hall will work closely with Chief Technology Officer Michael Massing, who previously led Dell SonicWall's Unified Threat Management business unit
- The mandate covers customer deployments, solution validation, partner technology integrations and tailoring QSE capabilities to enterprise and government requirements
- QSE also announced grants of 350,000 stock options and 350,000 restricted share units to employees
On Sept. 30, 2026, QSE announced the appointment of Joseph Hall as Chief Intelligence Officer. The Company describes itself as a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage and cryptographic migration readiness, and says the appointment adds more than 20 years of frontline cybersecurity and threat intelligence experience as it strengthens commercial execution and customer deployment support.
Mr. Hall has held senior cybersecurity roles across threat research, security services, network defence and enterprise security. According to QSE, his experience includes Director of Threat Intel R&D at Infoblox, Head of Security Services at Nile, Principal Security Consultant at Fortinet and Chief Information Security Officer at HEROIC Cybersecurity, as well as earlier security engineering roles with Dell SonicWall, Sophos, Symantec PGP, American Express and Solera Networks. His work has included security support for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, large-scale Google Cloud security infrastructure and threat-intelligence initiatives involving billions of compromised credentials.
"Threat intelligence is most valuable when it helps organizations make better security decisions and respond more effectively to changing risks," said Mr. Hall. "QSE already has a strong technology platform in market. I look forward to working with Mike and the broader team to help tailor its capabilities to real-world customer environments and ensure organizations can deploy the right solutions against the threats they are facing."
Mr. Hall will work with QSE Chief Technology Officer Michael Massing, whose background includes leading Dell SonicWall's Unified Threat Management business unit and helping scale enterprise cybersecurity product lines to approximately $400 million in annual sales. In his role, Mr. Hall will help QSE apply real-world threat intelligence to customer deployments and solution validation, refine customer use cases, support partner technology integrations and contribute technical thought leadership.
QSE's Chief Executive Officer, Ted Carefoot, said the Company is building a leadership team that can connect threat intelligence, commercial execution and customer requirements as it pursues larger and more demanding opportunities. Separately, the Company announced the grant of 350,000 stock options to its employees, exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant and subject to certain vesting requirements, along with 350,000 restricted share units that are subject to vesting requirements and expire three years from the date of grant.
Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption and secure data infrastructure. The Company says its solutions are built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture and are designed to help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks, serving commercial, enterprise and public-sector organizations that require long-term data confidentiality. More at www.qse-corp.com.
There are several risks associated with the Company's plans. An executive appointment does not by itself produce customer contracts or revenue, post-quantum adoption timelines and market forecasts are uncertain, and vesting and other terms attach to the options and restricted share units the Company announced. Investors should review the risks described in QSE's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in the cautionary language in its news release.
CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) at: americannewsgroup.com
In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:
Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET)
On Sept. 29, Cloudflare announced plans to become a public certificate authority that will issue both traditional certificates and post-quantum Merkle Tree Certificates, with production issuance of the post-quantum certificates scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.
In an April post-quantum roadmap, Cloudflare set 2029 as its target for full post-quantum security across its products and said that over 65% of human traffic on its network already uses post-quantum encryption. It also said the upgrades will remain free on all customer plans.
IonQ reported second quarter 2026 revenue of $80.1 million, up 287% year over year, with $3.0 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of June 30. Its quantum security highlights included ClavisXG Multiplex, designed for high-performance key distribution on existing network infrastructure.
On Sept. 8, IonQ raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $450 million to $460 million following its acquisition of SkyWater Technology. "We are now executing on a shared roadmap that accelerates our timeline and capabilities to achieve commercial-scale, fault tolerant quantum computing," said Chairman and CEO Niccolo de Masi.
Akamai Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKAM)
On Sept. 24, Akamai announced an $11.6 billion multi-year agreement with Anthropic to supply distributed AI infrastructure and cloud computing services over seven years. The company said the agreement has no impact on its 2026 revenue guidance and comes with approximately $1.7 billion of additional 2026 capital expenditures.
Akamai has also enabled post-quantum cryptography on its edge network, supporting the X25519MLKEM768 hybrid key group based on NIST's FIPS 203 standard at no additional cost for eligible customers, and said it planned to make the feature the default for Enhanced TLS customers in the first quarter of 2026.
Okta, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA)
Okta reported second quarter fiscal 2027 results on Aug. 26, with total revenue of $805 million, up 11%, and subscription revenue of $793 million, up 12%. Remaining performance obligations were $4.858 billion, up 17%.
Okta guided to fiscal 2027 revenue of $3.216 billion to $3.226 billion. "As AI agents transform every layer of technology, every agent needs a trusted identity," said CEO Todd McKinnon. Identity security is also one of the areas QSE lists in its own description of its focus.
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Referenced Companies. References to Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), IONQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKAM) and Okta, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA) are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of QSE, are not involved in the preparation of this article, and their results are not indicative of QSE's prospects. No partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied. Market-size figures are third-party projections, not addressable revenue.
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