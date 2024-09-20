Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Porgera Mine Working with UN and Enga Provincial Government to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Violence-Stricken Province

All amounts expressed in US$

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) New Porgera Limited (NPL) said today it is working with the United Nations (UN) and Enga Provincial Government (EPG) as part of an ad hoc crisis committee to assist with humanitarian aid to the conflict-ridden Porgera Valley in Papua New Guinea's Enga Province.

Following the committee's first meeting this Tuesday, it was agreed that a donor assessment team would travel to Porgera to make a first-hand assessment of the situation and community needs. NPL is providing logistical support, including a helicopter, to make this visit possible.

According to Papua New Guinea's Mineral Resource Authority managing director Jerry Garry, the wide-spread tribal violence in the area initially started in a dispute between two illegal miners from the Kandep and Laiagam districts which quickly escalated into local villages and the wider community.

NPL has been assisting the national Papua New Guinea government and EPG with disaster relief efforts since the deadly Mulitaka landslide on May 24 this year. NPL community relations officers were among the first on the ground after the landslide struck and have been assisting the UN and other agencies since. Senior NPL executives were also seconded to the Enga Provincial Disaster Management Committee to assist with relief work.

Barrick Gold Corporation and Zijin Mining Group – the 50:50 joint venture partners in Barrick Niugini Limited, part-owner of NPL with the government owning the rest – jointly donated $1 million to the relief while NPL donated food, temporary shelter and other essential items to afflicted families.

Other relief measures undertaken by the mine include fencing the Mulitaka Health Centre; repairing and reinforcing the Mulitaka High School for the temporary accommodation of disaster relief teams; donating mattresses and bedding for police; establishing a temporary fuel pipeline, helicopter air bridge and working with the Porgera Chamber of Commerce to provide much-needed fuel and supplies to the community. NPL is also working with the Government to complete a permanent bypass road that will restore the full access for the Porgera community that was cut off by the landslide.

Barrick enquiries


Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

AGNICO EAGLE FILES TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE DETOUR LAKE MINE

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed an updated technical report for the Detour Lake mine in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Manuka Resources

Extension of TransAsia Debt Facility

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has reached an agreement with TransAsia Private Capital Limited (“TransAsia”) to extend the maturity date of its existing debt facility to 31 January 2025.

Gold bars in stacks.

Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs in 2024

The price of gold surged toward the US$2,600 mark for the first time in mid-September, following an interest rate cut in Europe and speculation the US Federal Reserve was considering a larger 50-point cut when it meets on September 17 and 18.

The news also caused gold to set a record high in Australian dollars as its momentum carried the AUD gold price to an all-time high of AU$3,852.54 on September 13.

For many investors, gold is a tool for diversification. The precious metal is known for its ability to act as a safe haven and hence operates as a protective option when building a balanced portfolio.

Copper mine worker.

Unlocking Cashflow Potential in Mining Ventures

The months and years after a significant mineral discovery can be financially complex for mining companies. Getting to mining operations requires careful cashflow strategies to keep the venture afloat.

There is a path to cashflow generation that can take an organization through the stages of discovery to production. These strategies can enable such companies to keep moving through the much-needed work of early stage mine development.

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2024 third quarter financial results after market close on October 2, 2024. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place October 3, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Adamek, will provide a summary of the company's third quarter financial results and an update on the Donlin Gold project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sarama Resources

Sarama Completes Issue of Shares for Debt and ASX Cleansing Notice

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to report that on 18 September 2024, it had completed the issue of shares in part settlement of deferred executive salaries and director fees (the “Compensation Shares” or the “Shares for Debt”) as previously announced in a news release dated 17 July 2024.

×