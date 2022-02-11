PopReach Corporation is pleased to announce that it has entered into a second amendment to its US$7.5 million senior secured credit facility with a leading Canadian Schedule I Bank, to extend the maturity of the Facility from the initial two-year term, to a three-year term. As described in its prior press releases dated September 21, 2020 and October 2, 2020, the Facility provided for an initial three month ...

GAMING00