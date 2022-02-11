GamingInvesting News

PopReach Corporation is pleased to announce that it has entered into a second amendment to its US$7.5 million senior secured credit facility with a leading Canadian Schedule I Bank, to extend the maturity of the Facility from the initial two-year term, to a three-year term.

PopReach Corporation (" PopReach " or the " Company ") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a second amendment to its US$7.5 million senior secured credit facility (the " Facility ") with a leading Canadian Schedule I Bank, to extend the maturity of the Facility from the initial two-year term, to a three-year term.

As described in its prior press releases dated September 21, 2020 and October 2, 2020, the Facility provided for an initial three month interest only payment period, to be followed by up to 21 equal monthly instalments of principal (each payment calculated as 1 / 57 th of the advance) plus interest, as applicable, with the final payment of the remaining principal and interest then outstanding due 24 months from the initial drawdown date.  The second amendment now provides for up to 33 equal monthly instalments in the same amount, with the remaining principal and interest then outstanding due 36 months from the initial drawdown date.

The Facility otherwise remains unamended, including as to the available amount, the term, applicable interest rates, and ongoing reporting obligations.

About PopReach Corporation
PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven franchises. The Company has to date acquired successful game franchises enjoyed by millions of players, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), PAYDAY Crime War (IP under license), Peak - Brain Training, Kitchen Scramble , Gardens of Time , City Girl Life , War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot . PopReach, headquartered in Toronto , employs a team of over 130 experts in Toronto , Vancouver , London, UK , and Bangalore, India .

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Survey Shows 77% of Consumers Against Facebook Owning Metaverse Data

- Over 77% of those interested in joining a metaverse are worried about Facebook owning the data, according to the survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers commissioned by Advokate Group .

An overwhelming 87% would prefer a metaverse on the decentralized blockchain. This sentiment was even more pronounced among Gen Z respondents who were 10% more likely to prefer a blockchain metaverse than their Millennial counterparts.

What will they do in a metaverse? The number one activity consumers are pursuing in the metaverse is gaming, followed closely by socializing with friends. A more distant third was work-related activities and then attending concerts. More than half (55%) expect to spend 3 or more hours a day in a metaverse.

Metaverse participants all seemingly would like to make real money while there with over 93% wanting to earn money that can be transferred outside the metaverse. When questioned about preferred features, respondents ranked earning money as number one followed by socializing. The third priority was the ability to transport between games without leaving the metaverse.

Many believe metaverses will take time to become mainstream. One in five (20%) believe they will be mainstream 1-2 years, while nearly half (49%) believe it will take 3-6 years.

Play-to-earn was a major interest of those surveyed, as 93% would game more if they could make minimum wage playing. Nearly two thirds (63%) would play 3 hours more per day if they could make money. Shockingly, 11% would play 7 more hours a day and 87% would switch to full-time gaming if they could get paid.

"The future of the Internet is an immersive metaverse with a variety of thrilling, fun play-to-earn games," said Gordon Kwok , CEO and Founder of Advokate Group. "This survey illustrates that gamers and consumers are yearning for a digital space where they can play exciting games, socialize with friends and create and customize NFTs."

Today Advokate is also announcing three NFT drop dates for its first collection of Gaia Hero NFTs, which will be used with the first Solana-based metaverse MetaGaia in the play-to-earn game HexaHero . Find out more here .

About Advokate Group
Founded by MIT alumni, the Advokate leadership team brings business acumen from Blackstone, BlackRock, Sony-Ericsson and Wells Fargo. Advokate has overseen the release of multiple successful NFT drops and virtual games, and its flagship Solana-based MetaGaia metaverse is the first to allow consumers to play-to-earn game, socialize, shop brands and buy virtual real estate. Game developers from Final Fantasy, Zynga, Walt Disney and Ismole ensure the best gaming experience.

Gaming Innovation Group extends contract with Betsson Group

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed an extension to the long-term agreement with Betsson Group for the provision of Platform & Managed Services, which include Customer Service and full business operations across multiple territories. The contract extension is for an additional three years taking the term of the contract to Q4 2025. The agreement includes the brands Rizk, Guts, Kaboo and Thrills, and includes managed services to Betsson for support of operations of the brands.

GiG will also deliver several new growth market entries as part of the agreement, which is a testament to our ability to take tier one brands into multiple regulated jurisdictions outside of their core markets.

WARNER BROS. GAMES AND NETEASE ANNOUNCE HARRY POTTER: MAGIC AWAKENED FOR AMERICAS, EUROPE AND OCEANIA TERRITORIES

Warner Bros. Games and NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999) today announced Harry Potter: Magic Awakened a free-to-play immersive collectible card (CCG) and massively multiplayer (MMO) wizarding dueling game featuring a blend of strategy roleplay (RPG), for worldwide launch in 2022. Starting today, players in the Americas, Europe and Oceania are invited to pre-register on Google Play and the game's official website at www.MagicAwakened.com . Pre-registrants will be notified upon the game's release and receive exclusive in-game rewards at launch.

VeraEsports Appointed as Official Esports Partner for VALORANT Champions Tour APAC, Challengers 2022

VeraEsports, a competitive Esports and video streaming platform powered by Verasity, has been named Official Esports Partner and exclusive content platform for the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Asia-Pacific (APAC), Southeast Asia Challengers 2022.

VALORANT is a 5v5 character-based tactical shooter, which has rapidly gained a significant Esports following , racking up over 46 million hours of gameplay viewed worldwide to date. The VALORANT Champions Tour is now entering its second year following the climax of its 2021 tour, where over 1,200 teams participated across the APAC region.

The VALORANT Champions Tour is a year-long event that takes the best teams from across the globe and pits them against each other during three levels: Challengers, Masters, and Champions. In 2021, the Champions Tour attracted over one million peak viewers and averaged some 500,000 viewers during the course of the tournament.

The appointment of VeraEsports as official Esports broadcasting partners for the VALORANT Champions Tour APAC will make exclusive content available for VeraEsports viewers, including match highlights, special features, and access to an exclusive library of content. VeraEsports content will be available in Indonesia , Thailand , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Vietnam , Taiwan and Hong Kong . Collectively, it represents one of the largest Esports partnerships for Riot Games in the APAC region to date.

RJ Mark, Founder at VeraEsports, says:

"We are proud to renew and enhance our partnership with Riot Games and the VCT. Enabling new and breakthrough community experiences is our goal and this year we bring even more value through an exclusive VCT content hub on VeraEsports. The community will now be able to Watch and Earn across both VOD-based content and live broadcasts. We've only just scratched the surface on what we can achieve together with Riot Games and we are excited to bring more value in the future"

VeraEsports will enhance the VCT APAC tournament through its "Watch and Earn" program, which empowers Esports fans to earn points and redeem them for exclusive rewards while they watch their favorite Esports tournaments. VeraEsports will be beta testing its patented Proof of View (POV) technology, developed by its parent brand Verasity, to combat fraudulent advertising viewership during the Valorant Champions Tour APAC.

Chris Tran , Head Of Esports for Southeast Asia , Hong Kong , Taiwan , and Macau , says:

"This partnership reflects the great strength and growth potential of the VCT in the region. Despite VALORANT Esports being launched only about a year ago, we've had an amazing level of engagement and passion from our community. We look forward to working with VeraEsports on making VCT APAC even better this year by bringing the very best VCT content to our players and fans across the region."

Through this partnership, VeraEsports and Riot will continue to explore synergies and co-development initiatives throughout 2022 and beyond.

About VeraEsports - VeraEsports is a competitive esports and video streaming platform integrated with the fiat and digital asset economies. Layered on Verasity's blockchain platform, VeraEsports leverages its patented Proof of View technology to offer advertisers and sponsors an ecosystem free of fraud from bots and non-human views. VeraEsports is creating new social and economic opportunities for video gamers, teams, tournament organizers, viewers, and brands in the global esports industry. VeraEsports' revolutionary Watch and Earn program enables viewers to earn redeemable points just by watching their favourite tournament streams.

About VALORANT - VALORANT is a competitive 5v5 character-based tactical shooter for the PC developed by Riot Games. VALORANT is a precise and lethal multiplayer game with high-fidelity gunplay, a diverse arsenal of guns, agents with unique abilities, and competitively tuned maps for thousands of hours of play. VALORANT is a free-to-play game and optimized to perform on a wide variety of PC hardware, allowing for a global audience to compete. Demonstrated by the game's best-in-class game server quality, global infrastructure, and proprietary anti-cheat technology, Riot Games is committed to preserving the core tenets of the tactical shooter genre and upholding the competitive integrity of the gameplay experience.

About Riot Games - Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles. Riot is also building the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, board games, and the upcoming animated series Arcane. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill , and led by CEO Nicolo Laurent , Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California , and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide.

Catheon Gaming, Publisher of the #1 Fantasy Multiplayer P2E Game SolChicks Announces New Titles - SeoulStars and AngryMals

- Catheon Gaming, publisher of the flagship game SolChicks, the #1 leading fantasy "Play-to-Earn" (P2E) game on the Solana blockchain, today announced that it has expanded its portfolio by a further two game titles.

Special collaboration - AngryMals characters wearing SolChicks skins

The first of the two titles - SeoulStars, is the world's first "Sing-to-Earn" (S2E) game, and aims to capture the incredible interest around Korean popular music "K-Pop" which has become a worldwide phenomenon. K-Pop covers a broad range of singers and groups, including names such as BTS, Blackpink, and Jung Kook , has grown 37% in the last year, and not just in Korea and Japan . There is a new generation of fans in the US and Europe increasingly jumping on to the K-Pop train.

David Kim , Co-CEO of SeoulStars and Partner at Catheon Gaming said , "K-Pop is very much a popular culture juggernaut. It has broken out of Asia and is going global. What started with Psy's Gangnam Style in 2013 won't be contained. We understood that there is a real demand for content and games saluting this trend, and with the popularity of casual game titles like Rock Band and Dance Dance Revolution, we wanted to bring K-Pop to the world. We wanted the game to be as authentic as possible, so we've partnered with Korean Talent Agency HuMap , who helped immensely. We are also working on Web 3.0's first virtual idol, Yuna, who will exist in the game's Metaverse - she's on track to release her first single around the time of the game Alpha."

Tommy Lee , CEO of HUMAP said , "I'm so proud to be a part of this game - K-Pop is a Korean institution, and because it was nurtured here, it has real value. The world is starting to recognise this value. At HUMAP we hope this game will excite global fans of K-Pop and Korea."

The second title announced by Catheon Gaming is AngryMals - which is live currently, with the "P2E" version launching in a month. The game is designed by Daniele Benovaz, CEO of AngryMals, who said , "I've been working on the game with a small team for quite a while, and was really proud of the direction. I wanted to partner with someone with the reach and skillset to take the game as far as it can go - after speaking to dozens of publishers, that was Catheon Gaming. Now that we have upskilled, we are working hard to make the game the best that it can be."

Speaking about the addition of the new titles, Thomas Seymour , Head of Strategy at Catheon Gaming said , "Catheon Gaming was conceived post the launch of our flagship game, SolChicks. The baptism of fire taught the team a lot about growing and scaling a community and turning a great idea into a real product. The company's DNA is focused on impactful execution. For Catheon, gaming is our passion. Our team is highly skilled, and we cover blockchain tech, crypto, capital markets, private equity and top tier brands. What unites us is that we are super passionate about getting the most innovative games to the widest possible audience. We pride ourselves on excellence of execution, faster than other players. If you have a game vision, or an unfinished product, contact us, and we will take that vision seriously."

Catheon Gaming is scaling fast - created in December 2021 as little more than the core management team of SolChicks, the full team and it's game development team now numbers 130+ staff in 30 countries. The group also includes an investment arm, Catheon Capital, which is staffed by a small team of veteran capital markets professionals. They identify and undertake rigorous due diligence before deciding to invest. Catheon Gaming and Catheon Capital, as well as SolChicks and Seoulstars will be in Dubai for the Global Blockchain Conference and Superverse conferences.

Catheon Gaming's portfolio is growing rapidly, with the three existing titles soon to be joined by a number of others in development. The company is focused on working with both new games to ensure they reach the largest possible audience, or partnering with existing games to assist them to build out the value for players via "a Play-to-Earn" model or NFT's or a blockchain layer.

About Catheon Gaming

Catheon Gaming is the fastest growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company. The company's flagship game, SolChicks, has raised over US$55 million from various venture capitals, institutions and launchpad partners. Enabled by blockchain technology and a team of diverse global talent from companies such as Google, Meta, McKinsey, Goldman Sachs, Equinex, Binance, and NVIDIA, Catheon Gaming revolutionizes the gaming ecosystem by providing gamers with possibilities to monetize their time and efforts and interoperability of earned assets.

Acer Reports January Consolidated Revenues of NT$25.16 Billion, Reaching an Eight-year High

- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for January 2022 at NT$25.16 billion to reach an eight-year high for the same period. The January revenues grew by 7.1% year-on-year (YoY), and declined by 14.8% month-on-month due to seasonality. Logistics issues continue to be a bottleneck, while semi-conductor shortages are easing.

Business highlights for January include:

  • Gaming line [1] : revenues grew 28.7% YoY
  • Desktops: revenues grew 40.7% YoY
  • Commercial PCs (desktop and notebooks): revenues grew 18.6% YoY
  • Displays: revenues grew 15.3% YoY

Acer's strategy to build multiple business engines continues to gain momentum. Meanwhile, businesses other than PCs and displays contributed to 19.0% of total revenues, compared to 16.1% contribution in January 2021 .

Among the Acer Group subsidiaries, the publicly- listed companies have all announced their January revenues, while Acer Gaming's revenues grew by 29.3% YoY and Acer Gadget's revenues grew by 24.9% YoY.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

