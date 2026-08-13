Pony.ai and Uber Expand Partnership to Deploy Over 2,000 Robotaxis in Europe

Expanded partnership builds on the partnership in Zagreb and targets four additional cities in Europe.

Pony AI Inc. ("Pony.ai") (NASDAQ: PONY; HKEX: 2026), a global leader in the large-scale commercialization of autonomous driving technology, and Uber Technologies, Inc. ("UBER") (NYSE: UBER) today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership, with plans to collaborate on the deployment of more than 2,000 Pony.ai Robotaxis across Europe.

The partnership will expand from the existing commercial service in Zagreb, coming soon to the Uber platform, to four additional cities in Europe. Additional details about the rollout will be announced in phases and the expanded partnership also includes plans to deploy in the Middle East.

The expanded agreement gives Pony.ai's joint-deployment model a clearer path to commercial scale. The model brings together three core functions required to operate Robotaxi services at scale: Level 4 (L4) autonomous driving technology, a leading mobility platform, and day-to-day fleet operations. It allows technology, platform, and fleet partners to work together in the same market, while individual partners may also take on more than one role. Vehicle funding and ownership can sit with different partners depending on the market.

Under the expanded partnership, Pony.ai will provide its L4 autonomous driving technology, rider-experience and operational expertise developed through multiple large-scale Robotaxi deployments while Uber will provide customer access through its leading global mobility platform, including booking, payment, and customer service capabilities, alongside its growing network of human drivers. Day-to-day fleet operations may be carried out by established local fleet partners selected for each market.

Pony.ai operates paid, fully driverless Robotaxi services in China's four tier-one cities, where it has achieved city-wide breakeven unit economics in multiple markets, validating its commercially sustainable model for operating Robotaxis at scale.

For Pony.ai, the expanded partnership with Uber marks a further evolution of its growth strategy, complementing continued expansion into new markets with fleet deployments at regional scale. The collaboration dates back to May 2025, when Pony.ai and Uber first announced plans to bring Pony.ai Robotaxis onto the Uber platform in international markets. In 2026, the companies worked with Croatian mobility company Verne to launch Europe's first commercial Robotaxi service in Zagreb , with Verne serving as the local fleet owner and operator.

"This expanded agreement marks an important new phase in the partnership between Pony.ai and Uber. It reflects our shared commitment to bringing safe, reliable Robotaxi services to more European cities," said Dr. James Peng, Founder and CEO of Pony.ai. "By combining Pony.ai's proven autonomous driving technology and operational know-how with Uber's global mobility platform and extensive market reach, we aim to build sustained commercial operations at scale across Europe and beyond."

"The next chapter for autonomous mobility is about moving from individual launches to repeatable commercial scale," said Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility & Delivery at Uber. "Together with Pony.ai, we're combining advanced autonomous technology with Uber's hybrid platform, on-the-ground experience, and operational excellence, to build a model that can quickly and reliably expand across cities."

About Pony AI Inc.

Pony AI Inc. is a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. Leveraging its vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology, a full-stack autonomous driving technology that seamlessly integrates Pony.ai's proprietary software, hardware and services, Pony.ai is developing a commercially viable and sustainable business model that enables the mass production and deployment of vehicles across transportation use cases. Founded in 2016, Pony.ai has expanded its presence across China, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and other regions, ensuring widespread access to its advanced technology.

About Uber Technologies, Inc.

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 79 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Pony.ai: media@pony.ai
Uber: press@uber.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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