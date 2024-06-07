Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

FTL to Acquire York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, Newfoundland, Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Premier1 Lithium

PLC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Proposed Amendment to Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Proposed Amendment to Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company") wishes to announce that its board of directors have authorized and approved an amendment to the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan (the "Plan") to change from a rolling plan to a fixed plan, and will seek approval of this amendment at the upcoming meeting of its shareholders on June 20, 2024 (the "Meeting

An amendment to the management information circular dated May 17, 2024 (the "Circular") will be filed in due course with the specific amendments. Shareholders are encouraged to review the amendment to the Circularfor more details.

The amendments to the Plan will not be effective unless all necessary approvals are received, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the Meeting and any necessary regulatory approvals.

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (formerly, Polaris Infrastructure Inc.) is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor in the energy transition.

The Company's operations are in 5 Latin American countries and include a geothermal plant (~82 MW), 3 run-of- river hydroelectric plants (33 MW), and 3 solar (photovoltaic) projects in operation (35 MW).

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Phone: +1 647-245-7199
Email: info@PolarisREI.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance, management's expectations regarding the ability of the Company to continue to pay dividends in the future. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans","expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the inability of the Company to pay or increase dividends which may be affected by such factors as general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current geothermal, solar and hydro energy production, development and/or exploration activities and the accuracy of probability simulations prepared to predict prospective geothermal resources; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; possible variations of production rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the geothermal and hydro power industries; political instability or insurrection or war; labor force availability and turnover; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or in the completion of development or construction activities, or in the commencement of operations; the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern and general economic conditions, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form. These factors should be considered carefully and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, therecan be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers shouldnot place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The information in this press release, including such forward-looking information, is made as of the date of this press release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, Polaris assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

SOURCE: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.PIF:CATSX:PIF
PIF:CA
The Conversation (0)
Polaris Renewable Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris Renewable Energy" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.15 per common share outstanding

This dividend will be paid on May 24th, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 13th , 2024. The dividend is an "eligible dividend" as designated for Canadian federal, provincial, and territorial income tax purposes.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Q1 2024 Results

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Q1 2024 Results

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris Renewable Energy" or the "Company"), is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which are available on the Company's website at www.PolarisREI.com and have been posted on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The dollar figures below are denominated in US Dollars unless noted otherwise

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

NorthStar Gaming Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

First Hydrogen's FCEV Completes Successful Trial with Amazon

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES UPSIZING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Related News

Gold Investing

Astral Resources: Gold Exploration with Highly Prospective Assets in Western Australia

Precious Metals Investing

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q1 2024

Potash Investing

Sage Potash Grants Stock Options

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD announces commencement of trading on OTCQB Market in the United States.

Oil and Gas Investing

Update on Syracuse Project and Spudding of Josephine Mack 1-18 Well

Energy Investing

Imperial providing energy security while reducing emissions

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up to C$5.0 Million

×