Plurilock Launches CPCSC Readiness Program for Canadian Defense Industrial Base

Canada's new CPCSC program mandates cybersecurity certification for defense suppliers, with enforcement beginning summer 2026
Plurilock has launched a CPCSC readiness program through its Critical Services division, building on experience with CMMC in the USA
Plurilock is already generating revenue from this CPCSC readiness program
Plurilock will host a complimentary webinar about the program on Thursday May 12th, 2026
Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR,OTC:PLCKF) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services provider, announces the launch of its Canadian Program for Cyber Security Certification (CPCSC) compliance readiness program for organizations in Canada's defense industrial base.
Established through Budget 2023, CPCSC sets mandatory cybersecurity controls for defense suppliers and is designed to ensure interoperability with allied nations' defense security frameworks. Plurilock's readiness program addresses the full compliance lifecycle, from initial Level 1 gap analysis through assessment and implementation guidance. The program serves organizations across the construction, engineering, manufacturing, and technology sectors that are the backbone of Canada's defense supply chain.
Plurilock's CPCSC program is available both direct and through the Company's alliance partners. The Company also assists U.S. commercial defense contractors with Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance readiness, providing parallel defense supply chain security readiness services across North America.
To help organizations understand their obligations and options under the new framework, Plurilock will host a complimentary webinar covering Level 1 requirements, failure points, and preparation; registration details appear below.
As with prior contracts, Plurilock expects fulfillment costs and gross margin profiles of CPCSC readiness engagements to remain consistent with historical performance as disclosed in its latest MD&A. Further details with respect to the terms of the contract are subject to confidentiality and non-disclosure.
CPCSC Webinar Registration Details
The Company's complimentary webinar for companies interested in CPCSC Level 1 compliance will occur on:
Webinar Date: Tuesday May 12, 2026
Webinar Time: 1:00 PM EDT
Register at: https://plurilock.com/cpcsc-webinar
About Plurilock
Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.
For more information, visit www.plurilock.com or contact:
Ian L. Paterson
Chief Executive Officer
ian@plurilock.com
416.800.1566
Ali Hakimzadeh
Executive Chairman
ali@sequoiapartners.ca
604.306.5720
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Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
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