Plurilock Announces New Critical Services Customers and Account Expansions

Critical Services Pipeline Expanding with Larger Initial Opportunities

  • Signed three new PLCS customers
  • Broadened scope with two existing PLCS clients, reinforcing trusted relationships
  • Proven model of transitioning initial projects into long-term reoccurring, high-margin partnerships

Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR,OTC:PLCKF) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services provider, announces that it added three new clients to its Plurilock Critical Services ("PLCS") portfolio over the past 30 days and also expanded two existing customer relationships, reflecting continued and organic growth as customers engage Plurilock as a trusted advisor across both commercial and enterprise markets.

The new client wins represent initial Critical Services engagements across incident response, security architecture, and data protection. Consistent with Plurilock's proven land-and-expand model, these initial 5-figure engagements are designed to establish trust, demonstrate value, and serve as the foundation for multi-year, recurring project revenue. Many of the Company's largest and most profitable contracts began this way as smaller initial engagements.

In addition, Plurilock expanded work with two existing PLCS clients, broadening the scope of services delivered and reinforcing its position as a trusted partner. These expansions highlight Plurilock's ability to grow accounts over time by embedding deeply in client environments and addressing increasingly complex security requirements.

"We are seeing strong momentum in our Critical Services offerings with three new customer agreements in a single month," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "We also had two account expansions, demonstrating our ability to convert initial projects into deeper, long-term partnerships and the reoccurring nature of these projects. In the last 30 days alone, we have also added over $10 million in new Critical Services pipeline, with many of these opportunities starting as seven-figure initial bids. Thanks to our growing reputation, past performance, and key partnerships, Plurilock is now being invited into larger opportunities from the outset, including NATO-aligned defense programs."

Together with Plurilock's recently announced CloudCodes divestiture and the broader program of corporate streamlining and operational optimization, these wins and the expanding pipeline further strengthen the Company's path toward profitability.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson
Chief Executive Officer
ian@plurilock.com
416.800.1566

Ali Hakimzadeh
Executive Chairman
ali@sequoiapartners.ca
604.306.5720

Sean Peasgood
Investor Relations
sean@sophiccapital.com
647.953.5607

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Plurilock Security Inc is an identity-centric cybersecurity company that reduces or eliminates the need for passwords by measuring the pace, rhythm, and cadence of a user's keystrokes to confirm their identity. It has two operating segments, the Technology Division and the Solutions Division. The Technology division, operated under the legacy Plurilock brand, builds and operates Plurilock's own proprietary products. The Solutions division offers ASC's and INC's services and resells cybersecurity industry products and technologies to meet customer needs.

