Pliant Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2026

Pliant Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2026

Features FORTIFY, the ongoing Phase 1b indication expansion trial of PLN-101095 enrolling patients with ICI-refractory solid tumors

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX) today announced a presentation at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 taking place in Madrid, Spain from October 23-27, 2026. 

Poster Presentation

Title: Part 2 Cohort Expansion of a Phase I Study of PLN-101095, a Dual αvβ8/αvβ1 Integrin Inhibitor, in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor–Refractory Advanced Solid Tumours

Presenter: Timothy A. Yap, MBBS, Ph.D., University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
Session: Development Therapeutics 
Date and Time: Friday, October 23, 2026, 3:15 - 4:00 p.m. CEST
Location: Hall 5, Poster 1082TiP

FORTIFY - PLN-101095 Phase 1b Indication Expansion Trial

PLN-101095 is currently being evaluated in Phase 1a/1b open-label, dose-escalation and indication expansion trial (NCT06270706) to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary evidence of antitumor activity of PLN-101095 when administered orally in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI)-refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Pliant is currently enrolling patients in FORTIFY, a Phase 1b open-label, indication expansion trial enrolling three cohorts of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), tumors with high tumor mutational burden or clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Patients will be treated for 14 days with PLN-101095 dosed at 1,000 mg twice daily as monotherapy, after which pembrolizumab will be added as combination therapy.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of integrin-based therapeutics. Pliant's lead program is PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of ICI-refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors. PLN-101095 is being investigated in FORTIFY, a Phase 1b indication expansion trial enrolling patients with NSCLC, tumors with high tumor mutational burden or clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Pliant's preclinical research is focused on tissue-specific delivery and internalization of drug payloads utilizing integrin receptor-binding molecules with programs focused on delivering siRNAs to skeletal muscle cells, adipocytes, and renal cells. For additional information, please visit: www.PliantRx.com. Follow Pliant on social media at XLinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contact:
Christopher Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
ir@pliantrx.com


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