Playtika Holding Corp. today released financial results for its fourth quarter for the period ending December 31, 2021 . Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights: Fourth quarter revenue grew to $649.0 million compared to $573.5 million in the prior year period. Net income grew to $102.3 million compared to $76.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $212.5 ...

GAMING00