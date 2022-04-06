GamingInvesting News

Veteran video game developer Streamline expands global offices into Japan to support local games industry growth

Today, Streamline Media Group (Streamline), a video games and digital asset developer and services company, announces its expansion into Japan. Former Third Party Relations VP of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) Japan Asia Kenji Kajiwara is now the General Manager, Head of Japan for Streamline's new office.

Kenji Kajiwara is a well-known global business leader in the video games industry with more than 20 years experience managing international human relations, software sales, and business expansions for Japan and Asia markets. During his tenure at SIE, Kenji Kajiwara initiated and contributed to many expansion and development initiatives, including handling numerous global partnerships with Japan Asia base partners like Sony's China Hero Project and the launch of the PlayStation 4 in China . At Streamline, Kenji Kajiwara will continue to support Streamline's Japan partners, develop new relationships, and build a locally based development team in Tokyo, Japan to solidify Streamline's services in the region.

"I look forward to building upon Streamline's foundations in Japan ," says Kenji Kajiwara . "With Streamline's history of providing AAA-quality digital creative and technical support for video games, entertainment, and media, we can further refine content output in the region, and meet global games industry standards. Together, we will strengthen Streamline's development partnerships in the region and support local Japanese developers and publishers."

Streamline has a long history of working with Japan and has fostered solid partnerships with leading games industry developers and publishers, including Capcom, Square Enix, Soleil Games , Kojima Productions, and From Software. In addition, the company's multi-year art collaboration on the iconic fighting franchise, Street Fighter V, and co-development for the cult-classic series, Final Fantasy XV, are critical partnerships that set the groundwork for Streamline's expansion into Japan.

" Japan has been an incredible source of opportunity and inspiration for Streamline. We've learned so much from our partners there," says Alexander Fernandez , CEO & Co-Founder of Streamline Media Group . "Investing into Japan's games industry ecosystem was the next step in cementing our commitment to the region. Kenji's experience and proven leadership will benefit Streamline and our relationships across Asia by matching world-class delivery with world-class talent."

Streamline Media Group is an independent company specializing in creative and technical R&D solutions for video games, media, entertainment, and enterprise. Established in 2001, the 20-year-old company offers five service and development business divisions that provide a unified end-to-end production pipeline for creative digital projects.

You can visit Streamline's new website , available in English and Japanese, for more information about the company and its growing talented senior leadership team .

About Streamline Media Group
Streamline Media Group provides global creative and technical solutions through video game technology for media, entertainment, business, and enterprise. The company creates original games, develops solutions that foster brand loyalty, and delivers digital excellence through its five business divisions; Streamline Studios, Streamframe, Streamline Games, All Pixels, and Day Zero. For more information, visit www.streamline-mediagroup.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

GOLF LIFESTYLE PLATFORM STICK AND HACK LAUNCHES GAME CHANGING APP

Indiana -based Stick & Hack expanding virtual global community through new app

Stick & Hack, a golf lifestyle platform, released its new app to bring the company's unique golfing lifestyle experience to its members' fingertips.

Evil Genius Productions Is Developing Cinematic Adventures based on Iconic Films; Content will be Available on Roll20, Foundry Virtual Tabletop, and Syrinscape

Evil Genius Productions LLC announced that the company is making a line of Cinematic Adventures™ to support its modern-day roleplaying game, Everyday Heroes™ . Cinematic Adventures™ will range from one-shots to multi-session adventures set within the universe of each specific movie, including new mechanics to support gameplay. The lineup of movies will be announced soon.

Official Partner Announcement

"The beauty of a Modern-day roleplaying game is that you get to re-enact the action movies that we love." Said D. Todd Scott , Owner of Evil Genius Productions. "I've often found myself in the movie theater wishing I was in the movie. Soon, we will give players the chance to revisit these iconic scenes and make their own decisions."

Cinematic Adventures™ will retail for $20 per module for these 100+ page books. Cinematic Adventures™ will also be bundled into a Season Pass of Adventure™. These Season Passes will allow customers to purchase an entire year's worth of Cinematic Adventures™ for a discounted price.

Cinematic Adventures™ and Season Pass of Adventure™ will be launched first on the Roll20 virtual tabletop. "Roll20 is the perfect tool to bring these exciting adventures to virtual players worldwide," said Ankit Lal , CEO of Roll20. "We're very excited to be partnering with Evil Genius Productions by providing virtual versions of their adventures through the platform."

The Cinematic Adventures™ and Season Pass of Adventures™ will also be available on the Foundry Virtual Tabletop – the fastest growing VTT having launched just two years ago – after the exclusive Roll20 launch window. "We're excited to add support for Everyday Heroes which revisits and improves upon on the classic d20 Modern experience and look forward to seeing gamers engage with this ruleset using Foundry VTT", said Andrew Clayton , Creator of Foundry Virtual Tabletop.

Evil Genius Productions will also be partnering with Syrinscape to provide SoundPacks to accompany these Cinematic Adventures™. "Every great movie has a great soundtrack to amplify the intensity and emotion of the film," says Benjamin Loomes , CEO of Syrinscape, "We feel the same about great roleplaying sessions."

As previously announced, Evil Genius is creating a modern-day roleplaying game based on the Modern d20 Open Gaming License (OGL) and the 5th Edition Systems Reference Document (SRD). Working with the original designers, the company's goal is to create the spiritual successor to the d20 Modern Roleplaying game released almost 20 years ago.

About Evil Genius Productions

Evil Genius Productions, a black-owned game publisher was founded in 2021 to produce modern-day tabletop roleplaying games. With a team of deeply experienced game designers, Evil Genius is set to create games that are fun and epic in scope. Its first game, Everyday Heroes, is a tabletop roleplaying game set in the modern world. Based on the d20 Modern open gaming license, Everyday Heroes ™ is set to ship on the 20th anniversary of its original release. Everyday Heroes will be launched on Kickstarter on May 17th, 2022 . More information on Evil Genius Productions can be found online at https://www.evilgeniusgaming.com/ .

About Roll20

The Roll20 team is dedicated to enabling gamers to unite across any distance via our easy-to-use gaming tools. This means we strive to lessen the technical burden on the participants, facilitate the formation of new gaming groups, and to make barriers to entry as few as possible when gathering around a table for camaraderie. To accomplish these goals we seek to create a service that is sustainable and will be a resource to the gaming community as long as it is needed. For more information, please visit https://roll20.net/ .

About Syrinscape

Using a powerful audio engine and complex algorithms to produce ever-changing soundscapes and rich encounter-specific music, Syrinscape conjures every aural landscape imaginable, from ethereal forests and stony shorelines to dank, vermin-filled dungeons, to the spooky depths of the Underdark. Designed by accomplished composer and tabletop gamer Benjamin Loomes , along with the developers at the Interaction Consortium, Syrinscape builds on more than 8 years of prototyping and community feedback. Syrinscape is based in Australia . Syrinscape is available for a wide range of devices, including PCs, Macs, Android Tablets and phones, iPhones and iPads, and the players can be downloaded via Syrinscape for free. For more information, please visit https://syrinscape.com/ .

About Foundry Virtual Tabletop

Foundry VTT is a standalone application built for experiencing multiplayer tabletop RPGs using a feature-rich and modern self-hosted. Foundry VTT is licensed software with a one-time purchase that only one player at your table needs to purchase, everyone else can connect directly through a web browser. For more information, please visit https://foundryvtt.com .

FAZE CLAN UNVEILS NEW ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING BRINGING NEW FORMATS TO TWITCH

REVOLUTIONARY TWITCH VARIETY SERIES UNFAZED STARRING RECURRING ENSEMBLE CAST AND SPECIAL GUEST HOSTS GOES LIVE EVERY THURSDAY STARTING JUNE 2ND

FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND 24-HOUR LIVESTREAM COMPETITION REALITY SHOW FAZE1: THE WAREHOUSE GOES LIVE FOR 15 DAYS STARTING MAY 5TH ; ULTIMATE RECRUIT TO WIN $1 MILLION IN CRYPTO & OPPORTUNITY TO JOIN FAZE

MGA Entertainment Partners With Gamefam and WildBrain Spark for Landmark L.O.L. Surprise! Roblox Integration

L.O.L. Surprise!™ Dolls Reign in "Twilight Daycare"

- Yesterday, L.O.L. Surprise!™, in collaboration with leading professional Roblox developer, Gamefam, and award-winning digital media company, WildBrain Spark, launched phase two of its six week campaign in the popular "Twilight Daycare" game in Roblox . The campaign first kicked off in March and garnered over 85 million global engagements in the first 10 days. Fans were tasked with completing interactive challenges presented by the newest L.O.L. Surprise!™ dolls that hit shelves this month.

Automation Anywhere Launches Bot Games Season 2 to Prepare CIOs and their Teams for the Future of Work

Industry's only virtual event for developers aims to upskill, reskill teams a critical step in the automation journey

SAN JOSE, Calif. , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere , a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that it has opened registration for Bot Games Season 2 , the industry's only virtual event for developers of all experience backgrounds worldwide.

USTA New England and Unruly Studios Match Tennis and STEAM Education in Afterschool Programs

Unruly Studios has partnered with USTA New England to combine coding and active play in the organization's network of afterschool tennis programs. Kids in Massachusetts Rhode Island and New Hampshire are playing tennis and learning to code at the same time with the help of Unruly Splats .

Invented by Boston -based Unruly Studios, Unruly Splats are programmable floor buttons that students stomp on to make them light up, play sounds, and collect points. Using an iPad or Chromebook, students can code them to create games that promote movement and teamwork like relay races, whack-a-mole, or games of their own design. Unruly Studios collaborated with USTA New England to create a custom lesson plan combining coding concepts and tennis skills.

