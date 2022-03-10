Playground Ventures Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Emma Fairhurst as a director of the Company. Ms. Fairhurst has over 20 years experience in the venture capital, financial and public company markets. Ms. Fairhurst worked at Canaccord Genuity Corp. where she administered hundreds of millions in assets, private placements and financings before becoming an investor in her own right. Ms. Fairhurst ...

