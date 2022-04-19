Playground Ventures Inc. is pleased to announce an update on a new mobile video game in our investee company TinyRex Games Inc. . The talented team at TinyRex is pleased to announce that they are on schedule for the global release of their mobile game "Wizard of OZ: Idle Merge".With Females representing 63% of mobile gamers, the TinyRex team believes there is significant potential in this untapped female audience ...

PLAY:CNX