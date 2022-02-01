Playground Ventures Inc. is pleased to announce it has settled an aggregate of $196,252.41 of indebtedness to certain creditors of the Company through the issuance of 1,308,349 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Common Share . The Common Shares issued pursuant to the debt settlement are subject to a four-month hold period and completion of the transaction remains subject to final ...

PLAY:CNX