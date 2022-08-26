GamingInvesting News

Playground Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company" or "Playground") announces that further to its press release of June 17, 2022, due to unforeseen circumstances, Ms. Kaylee Whitcroft is unable to continue her tenure as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Whitcroft will continue as the Company's Operations Accounting Manager. The Company and the board of directors have begun the search to find Ms. Whitcroft's replacement. The board of directors have approved the appointment of Mr. Jon Gill as the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer.

In addition, the Company announces that it has issued secured promissory grid notes (the "Bridge Notes") to certain lenders (the "Lenders") of the Company for available proceeds to the Company of up to $70,000 (the "Loan"). The Loan has a term until December 31, 2022 (the "Term"), and is secured against all of the assets of the Company. The Corporation may draw on the available proceeds of the Loan from time to time during the Term, and any amounts outstanding under the Bridge Note shall bear interest of 8% per annum, payable with any outstanding principal at the end of the Term.

The Loan contains certain other customary financial and other covenants, and will be used for general working capital purposes. The Bridge Notes are intended to provide immediate capital to the Company while it seeks additional sources of capital, which may include the future issuance of other debt or equity securities, including, without limitation, a formal credit facility, whether with the Lenders or otherwise, to meet the Company's long term capital needs.

One of the Lenders is a director, officer and a shareholder (the "Insider Subscription") of the Company. The Insider Subscription is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(e) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the Company is in financial hardship. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before issuing the Bridge Notes as the details of the above mentioned Insider Subscription were not settled until shortly prior to closing, and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis.

The Loan was approved by the members of the board of directors of the Company who are independent for the purposes of the Loan, being all directors other than Mr. Gill. No special committee was established in connection with the Bridge Notes, and no materially contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any director of the Company in relation thereto.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Gill, Chairman and Interim Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 416-361-1913

Email: investors@playgroundventures.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135093

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Playground VenturesCSE:PLAYEmerging Tech Investing
PLAY:CNX
digital playground

Playground Ventures

Overview

The well-established video gaming industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.33 percent to reach a worldwide market value of US$222.9 billion by 2025. The largest segment of this industry is mobile gaming, which reached a market value of US$110 billion in 2021 worldwide. The attractive revenues in this industry have led to major partnerships between video gaming companies and large television and film production studios. Ubisoft Entertainment SA (EPA:UBI) produced ‘South Park’ and ‘Avatar’ games while Insomniac Games Inc. produced ‘Spider-man’ games.

The Walt Disney Company’s 2017 deal with EA to exclusively develop ‘Star Wars’ products has reportedly generated billions of dollars in revenue for EA with the related mobile game currently being classified as a billion-dollar entity. As a result, companies in the video gaming industry and, more specifically, the mobile gaming industry with products released in partnership with large entertainment production studios may be an intriguing investment for investors seeking a significant return on investment.

Playground Ventures (CSE:PLAY) is an active management company focused on identifying, acquiring, financing and supporting private companies in the mobile game and digital media industries. The company seeks to create shareholder value by offering early-stage access to a portfolio of private companies with highly prospective products and projects.

In April 2021, Playground Ventures acquired 40 percent interest in MotionPix Game Studio as part of a joint venture with Ludare Groups Inc. The MotionPix Game Studio joint venture will launch a high-profile mobile gaming asset that has already been fully developed. The mobile game is set to be released in the second quarter of 2022 in conjunction with a highly anticipated blockbuster movie release.

In May 2021, Playground Ventures seed invested C$350,000 in TinyRex Games Inc. for the rights to certain shares in the capital of the company. Led by a management team with a history of success in the mobile gaming and social casino industry, this partnership will bring to market three exciting idle genre games over the course of the next two years. The games will be available on iOS and Android mobile platforms with the first release ready for download in early 2022.

In July 2021, Playground Ventures entered a seed investment agreement to acquire up to 60 percent interest in GG Hub SRL (“Got Game”). Got Game is an Italian media gaming corporation founded by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and broadcasting professional. The team is building a vertically integrated European based broadcast and streaming channel that will focus on the gaming, Esports and digital media world. With a targeted launch date of late Q4 2021 for their Italian platform, this channel will provide 24/7 media content that will be translated into multiple languages and available on several media platforms. They are currently in discussions with providers to expand into different European countries.

In October 2021, Playground Ventures completed the acquisition of Countervail Games Ltd., a mobile game developer with exclusive rights to a proprietary mobile game project. This game was developed alongside another high-profile game developer and is licensed with Braille Skateboarding, the largest online skateboarding community in the world. Their first project titled “Skate Video Tycoon” capitalizes on Patent Pending Proprietary IP of the integration of Live video and Digital media in an Idle genre game. This game is currently in soft launch and is getting ready for the user acquisition phase of commercialization.

Playground Ventures has a strong equity position with C$1.73 million raised in three months, for a total of C$2.53 million raised in the past year. The funds have been used to complete the strategic portfolio acquisitions and joint ventures previously mentioned.

As a new company with an active acquisition strategy, Playground Ventures boasts a tight capital structure with 55,402,237 shares outstanding with 60 to 70 percent of shares currently held by company insiders. The company also has an impressive market capitalization of $11,080,447 with a share price of $0.20.

Going forward, the company plans to bring its current assets to market and expects to be cash-flowing in the first half of 2022. As Playground Ventures continues to scale its operations, they will work towards having its own in-house user acquisition assets and will move to hire a CTO. The management team is also in the process of performing its due diligence on several local and global opportunities to expand its portfolio of assets.

The company is led by a thoroughly experienced management and advisory team with decades in the gaming and investment industries. Playground Ventures advisory board includes key industry leaders with a network of strong industry connections to facilitate deals and company progress.

Company Highlights

  • Playground Ventures is an active management company focused on identifying, acquiring, financing and supporting private companies in the mobile game and digital media industries.
  • Playground Ventures creates shareholder value by offering early-stage access to a portfolio of private companies in the digital media and mobile gaming sectors with highly prospective products and projects. The company plans to be cash flowing in the first half of 2022.
  • The company acquired 40 percent interest in MotionPix Game Studio as part of a joint venture. MotionPix Game Studio will launch a high-profile mobile gaming asset that has already been fully developed and is set to be released in the second quarter of 2022 in conjunction with a highly anticipated blockbuster movie release.
  • Playground Ventures seed invested C$350,000 into TinyRex Games Inc. for the rights to certain shares in the capital of the company. This partnership will bring to market three exciting idle genre games with the first release in 2022.
  • The company also recently acquired Countervail Games Ltd. which has exclusive rights to a proprietary mobile game project with another high-profile game developer. The mobile game project that utilizes Patent Pending Proprietary IP was soft launched in July 2021 and is licensed with Braille Skateboarding, the largest online skateboarding community in the world.
  • Playground Ventures entered into an investment agreement to acquire up to 60 percent interest in GG Hub SRL, an Italian company that is building a vertically integrated European based broadcast and streaming channel. Currently, Playground Ventures owns 20 percent in GG Hub.
  • The company is led by a highly experienced management and advisory team with decades in the gaming and investment markets industries.
  • Tight capital structure with 55,402,237 shares outstanding with 60 to 70 percent of shares currently held by company insiders.

Key Projects

Management Team

Jon Gill - Chairman

Jon Gill is a former operating partner at HSD Capital which is a merchant bank. Gill is president and CEO of Super Electric Corporation which is a consumer products company based in North America and Asia. Gill is also a managing director of SEGA Entertainment Canada. He also spent 11 years with a national brokerage firm and was the past president and chairman of the Toronto Investment Dealers Association.

Chris Irwin - CEO and Director

Chris Irwin practices securities and corporate and commercial law. Irwin is also the president of Irwin Professional Corporation. He advises a number of public companies on a variety of issues including compliances, regulatory issues, reverse-takeover transactions, initial public offerings and M&A.

Harrison Reynolds - Director

Harrison Reynolds is an entrepreneur in the tech and entertainment sectors. He has been a founding member of multiple venture-backed startups in the film and mobile gaming industries and has assisted in their concept development, corporate strategy and raising of private equity.

Emma Fairhurst - Director

Ms. Fairhurst has over 20 years experience in the venture capital, financial and public company markets. Ms. Fairhurst worked at Canaccord Genuity Corp. where she administered hundreds of millions in assets, private placements and financings before becoming an investor in her own right. Ms. Fairhurst subsequently went on to be a founder and executive in the resource and tech business venture sector. Ms. Fairhurst has extensive board experience as a director and officer of publicly traded companies. Ms. Fairhurst has over 15 years experience with international development and corporate responsibility, working significantly in East Africa. Ms. Fairhurst is a director and founding member of Global Change for Children Society.

Kaylee Whitcroft - CFO

Kaylee Whitcroft most recently served as the Controller and Senior Manager of Acquisitions at an international company, where she managed a finance team in a division that had grown over 100% in one year through significant acquisition activity. She started her career at Deloitte LLP where she became a manager in the audit practice, working with multiple technology companies. Ms. Whitcroft has a Bachelor of Management and Organization Studies with an honour's specialization in accounting with distinction from Western University. She received her CA, CPA designation in 2017.

Jay Balmer - Advisor

Jay Balmer held a former leadership position at EA Games where he created the revolutionary and patented gameplay controls for the award-winning Skate franchise. Balmer joins the advisory board with 17 years of industry experience and as a founding partner of Session Games.

Ron Segev - Advisor

Ron Segev is a founding partner of Segev LLP and recognized by chambers and partners as one of the top gaming lawyers in the country. He has extensive experience in private and public M&A and finance transactions. Segev sits on the board of several publicly-traded companies.

Andrew Murphy - Advisor

Andrew Murphy has 20 years of industry experience and currently is a founding partner of Session Games. While at EA Games and Microsoft, he created the worlds for the SSX trilogy, Need for Speed and the Gears of War Franchise.

Sheldon Inwentash - Advisor

Sheldon Inwentash is the founder, chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital Inc. which is a publicly traded Venture Capital fund. Inwentash has over 30 years of investing experience and has been an early investor in several companies that have had successful exits.

Ian Verchere - Advisor

Ian Verchere was involved in the creation of over 40 games that have generated over $1 billion in retail value while working for publishers such as EA, Sony, Disney and ESPN. Verchere has over 30 years of industry experience and is a founding partner of Session Games.

Kenny Huang - Advisor

Kenny Huang is a co-founder of the Bluebat game that was acquired by Greentube. Huang is credited for his contribution with 7 Triple A titles including NHL, Fight Night, FIFA, NBA and Madden. Huang is the founder and current CEO of TinyRex Games.

Ben Stoddard - Advisor

Ben Stoddard created several number one free-to-play action sports games, shipped multiple titles for Red Bull Media House and has participated in the development of EA titles such as the Skate and SSX franchises. Stoddard has 15 years of industry experience and is a founding partner of Session Games.

Sam Chandola - Advisor

Mr. Chandola is a serial entrepreneur who was previously the founder of V2 Games (acquired by Victory Square Technologies Inc.), Pepper Esports (acquired by TGS Esports Inc.), and Openspot Technologies (private acquisition). Sam serves as an adviser to several gaming start-ups and is a recipient of the 2014 BC Business Top 30 under 30 award, the RBC Top 75 Canadian Immigrant award, and the 2017 TMX Canada's Next 150 award. In 2021, he was also named as one of the Top 24 people of Asian Descent to Watch by the Vancouver Economic Commission. Currently he is the founder of First Fund where he has invested in over 35 gaming and technology startups at the pre-seed and seed stage.


Playground Ventures Announces Appointment of CFO

Playground Ventures Announces Appointment of CFO

Playground Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company" or "Playground") announces that Nidhi Kumra has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effectively May 31, 2022. The Board of Directors and management would like to thank Ms. Kumra for her contributions to the Company and wish her every success in her future endeavors.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Kaylee Whitcroft, the Company's Operations Accounting Manager, has been appointed the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Playground Announces the Worldwide Launch of the Top Gun Legends Mobile Game in Partnership with Paramount Pictures

Playground Announces the Worldwide Launch of the Top Gun Legends Mobile Game in Partnership with Paramount Pictures

Playground Ventures Inc (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its joint venture subsidiary MotionPix Game Studio Inc ("MotionPix") and the launch of its exclusive Paramount Pictures licensed mobile game TOP GUN LEGENDS ("Legends").

MotionPix, as the developer of LEGENDS, is the only official licensed mobile game for the Paramount Pictures' Top Gun franchise, with the IP under license from Paramount Pictures in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products. Top Gun was originally released in May 1986 and went on to become a huge commercial success, grossing over $357 million USD with a production budget of $15 million USD.[1] Its popularity endured, with the film setting numerous Home Media records and earning a 2013 re-release in IMAX. Top Gun's cinematic legacy was set in stone after being selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the United States Library of Congress in 2015.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TinyRex Launches in Canada and Prepares for Global Release

TinyRex Launches in Canada and Prepares for Global Release

Playground Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on a new mobile video game in our investee company TinyRex Games Inc. ("TinyRex"). The talented team at TinyRex is pleased to announce that they are on schedule for the global release of their mobile game "Wizard of OZ: Idle Merge".

With Females representing 63% of mobile gamers, the TinyRex team believes there is significant potential in this untapped female audience for idle games. With this in mind, they built their first game centered around Dorothy, from the globally recognized Wizard of Oz books to appeal to this lucrative female audience. They have introduced their own flavour of merge mechanics in the game, requiring players to combine assets to strengthen their game progress. With a modern and humorous twist on a story that was first introduced over a century ago, this unique style of gameplay offers an engaging, entertaining mobile experience.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Playground Ventures Appoints New Director and Advisor

Playground Ventures Appoints New Director and Advisor

Playground Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Emma Fairhurst as a director of the Company. Ms. Fairhurst has over 20 years experience in the venture capital, financial and public company markets. Ms. Fairhurst worked at Canaccord Genuity Corp. where she administered hundreds of millions in assets, private placements and financings before becoming an investor in her own right. Ms. Fairhurst subsequently went on to be a founder and executive in the resource and tech business venture sector. Ms. Fairhurst has extensive board experience as a director and officer of publicly traded companies. Ms. Fairhurst has over 15 years experience with international development and corporate responsibility, working significantly in East Africa. Ms. Fairhurst is a director and founding member of Global Change for Children Society.

Ms. Fairhurst beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 28,445,000 Common Share 6,025,000 Warrants and 750,000 Options, representing approximately 45.96% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis and 51.22% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Playground Ventures Announces Debt Settlement and Option Grant

Playground Ventures Announces Debt Settlement and Option Grant

Playground Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has settled an aggregate of $196,252.41 of indebtedness to certain creditors of the Company through the issuance of 1,308,349 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.15 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement"). The Common Shares issued pursuant to the debt settlement are subject to a four-month hold period and completion of the transaction remains subject to final acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has granted 2,425,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share and expiring on February 1, 2027, to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Announces New Location to Serve Chicago and Surrounding Area

Bloom Health Partners Announces New Location to Serve Chicago and Surrounding Area

New Bloom lab in the Chicago area will serve as a foothold in the midwestern United States

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D84) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces the opening of a new location in the Chicago area.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications, releases its second quarter results ending June 30, 2022. Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5 P.M. Eastern Time today to discuss the results. A second call will be held for European investors at 8:30am ET on Friday August 26 th . All interested parties are invited to join these calls.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

"We continue to record substantial year over year revenue growth," said Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis.  "With that being said, we are not satisfied with our Q2 revenue results, and a lot of focus is being given to regain our previous trajectory.  In the second quarter a lot of time, focus, and resources were given to closing the $160 million CATSA contract, which we did on May 25 th . Additionally, we underestimated certain operational challenges associated with scaling our benchtop NMR sales organization which impacted our Q2 revenue. We have redoubled our efforts in this area, which is going well, as are other important areas of our business, and are seeing improvments in the current quarter."

Financial highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2022:

  • For the three months ended June 30, 2022 , the Company reported consolidated revenue of $5,187K , an increase of $844K or 19% from the comparative period in 2021.
  • Gross margin was 62% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 67% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 .
  • (Loss) Income before other items for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $(947K) versus $1,234K compared to the same period last year.
  • Net loss for the three months ended was $(2,532K), as compared to the three month net income for June 30, 2021 of $222K.
  • The Company had cash on hand of $12,278K, an undrawn credit facility of $6,465K, working capital of $13,476K and an undrawn government contribution funding of $4,985K as of June 30, 2022.

Recent strategic and operational highlights during and subsequent to the second quarter of 2022 include:

  • Awarded $160 Million Multi Year Service and Maintenance Contract: The Company's wholly owned subsidiary K'(Prime) Technologies (KPrime) has won a six year $160 million service and maintenance contract with Canadian Air Transportation Security Authority ("CATSA"), which includes a gradual phase in period of approximately one year. Furthermore, it is common for these types of contracts to be renewed for an additional five years, making it a potential 11 year recuring revenue opportunity, with inflation-adjusted contractual price increases. The effective date of the executed contract is May 25, 2022 and it expires on May 31, 2028. Nanalysis expects to begin billing the customer in Q4 of 2022, and ramping up billing amounts in expectation of completion of the phase-in period in mid-2023.
  • Integrated K'Prime into Nanalysis and restructured sales model: The Company has restructured their internal sales force with a focus on higher quotas and smaller, more targeted territories combined internal technical support that used to be a cost center and are now being mobilized to revenue generating activities.  Additionally, the Company will also be leveraging external manufacture representatives. All in all, the changes we have made will result in roughly 25 people on the ground in the United States to scale up benchtop NMR revenue.
  • Manufacturing : Nanalysis continues to invest in incrementally increasing production capabilities for all our product lines, in anticipation of strong demand going forward. Recently, the company purchased a state of the art five axis machining center and a wire electrical discharge machine, both from Makino, a global leader in CNC machining center design and digital innovation. These machines will contribute to Nanalysis' continued innovation as well as cost reduction initiatives.
  • Quad Systems : The company continues to move towards full high-field NMR product launch with Quad System. There have been delays in the completion of the complete suite of modules, but revenue generation has begun. The company is expecting that material revenue from this acquisition will start in 2023.
  • MRI / Medical Imaging :  Nanalysis continues to be active in medical imaging which is consistent with its publicly disclosed strategy. In Q2 the Company won a C$1 million purchase order (P.O.) to deliver a full pre-clinical medical imaging system to a customer in France and was recently notified of an additional contract win of C$1.1 million for a custom MRI system from another France based customer (pending P.O.). Additionally, the previously announced European Union gamma MRI project is proceeding well.
Operating Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 , the Company reported consolidated revenue of $10,741K , an increase of $3,129K or 41% from the comparative period in 2021. The increase from Q2 prior year can be attributed to the shipment of more units of the 100MHz, coupled with revenue from the recent acquisition, K'Prime.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2022 , was $6,577K (a margin of 61%) compared to gross profit of $5,037K (a margin of 66%) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 .

The Company's net loss for the six months ended was $(4,024K) , as compared to the six-month loss June 30, 2021 , of $(253K) . The increased loss was due to higher costs, specifically sales and marketing expenses, increased general and administration expenses and increased research and development expenses, both in the Nanalysis segment and from the new acquisitions. In addition, there were business acquisition costs from the two transactions completed, increased depreciation and amortization expense, increased finance expense partially offset by no RS2D earnout in the quarter and increased revenues.

Outlook

"Our main objective through next year is to capitalize on our recent acquisitions and CATSA service contract. This means we are restructuring and refocusing our benchtop NMR salesforce; we expect to launch the full multi-module high-field NMR product at Quad Systems, and are successfully executing on a methodical rollout of coverage across Canada's airports for the CATSA project," said Sean Krakiwsky .

"We do believe that by the end of 2022, it will become clear that Nanalysis is well positioned for solid growth for years to come, with a strong economic moat, and a motivated team energized for the future. Operational excellence still remains our most important mantra, as we will continue to leverage existing customer relationships, along with our technologies, to fuel growth. So, the rest of 2022 is about consolidation, execution and capitalizing on synergies. We are confident that we will deliver the value we've created by our recent acquisitions to our shareholders," concluded Mr. Krakiwsky.

Conference Call

Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/32l7RdQB0Zw , or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE . The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback will be available for seven days after the conference call by calling 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677, conference ID # 484317.

Additionally, the Company will be hosting a Q&A session for it's European investors tomorrow, Friday, August 26 th at 8:30am ET which can be accessed by the following link: Click here to join the meeting ,or call in (audio only) +1 437-703-4522, Phone Conference ID: 636 080 139#.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'Prime, the company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

Additionally, the Company has a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), with an option to purchase the remaining shares.  Quad Systems is a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-reports-second-quarter-2022-results-301612793.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/25/c8993.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Conceptual Design of Low-Cost Fuel Cell Generator and Updated Timeline for Development

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Conceptual Design of Low-Cost Fuel Cell Generator and Updated Timeline for Development

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to update investors on the development of its low-cost fuel cell technology, including a conceptual image of its recently announced 10 kW fuel cell generator, timing for deployment of six fuel cell units for pilot projects globally, and update of the Company's webpage and investor presentation. www.fuelcellpower.com

"AFCP is looking forward to deploying its four additional CE-certified low-cost fuel cell generator prototype units in 2024 and 2025, on top of the two 4kW combined heat and power ("CHP") prototypes that were already scheduled for the end of 2023," c ommented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. " Since our technology does not require precious metals, costs are substantially lower relative to other fuel cells in the market, and is driving excitement within AFCP about bringing our line of fuel cells to market more quickly."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
dynaCERT Advances its Verified Carbon Standard Application with Verra

dynaCERT Advances its Verified Carbon Standard Application with Verra

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Chief Program Development and Innovation Officer of Verra signed an agreement engaging Earthood Services Private Limited (Earthood") to provide independent third-party verification services related to dynaCERT's application under Verra's Verified Carbon Standard ("VCS") programme.

In summary, dynaCERT and Verra have achieved the following steps in regard to dynaCERT's Carbon Credit initiatives:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Conceptual Design of Low-Cost Fuel Cell Generator and Updated Timeline for Development

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Conceptual Design of Low-Cost Fuel Cell Generator and Updated Timeline for Development

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to update investors on the development of its low-cost fuel cell technology, including a conceptual image of its recently announced 10 kW fuel cell generator, timing for deployment of six fuel cell units for pilot projects globally, and update of the Company's webpage and investor presentation. www.fuelcellpower.com

"AFCP is looking forward to deploying its four additional CE-certified low-cost fuel cell generator prototype units in 2024 and 2025, on top of the two 4kW combined heat and power ("CHP") prototypes that were already scheduled for the end of 2023," c ommented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. " Since our technology does not require precious metals, costs are substantially lower relative to other fuel cells in the market, and is driving excitement within AFCP about bringing our line of fuel cells to market more quickly."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Board Additions - Director and Company Secretary

GMG Board Additions - Director and Company Secretary

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the composition of the Company's board of directors and company secretary roles which will support the Company as it proceeds into its next phase of development.

  • Mr. Frederick Kotzee recently joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer and will now join the board of directors. Frederick is a chartered accountant with more than 20 years of public company experience leading financial operations and strategic planning for multinational companies. Through his career, Frederick has held various positions in the Anglo American Group where his roles included General Manager of Corporate Finance, Head of Business Development at Anglo Platinum and then Chief Financial Officer of Kumba Iron Ore Limited, listed on the Johannesburg stock exchange. Frederick was the CFO of the Australian listed Kidman Resources Limited, a lithium project developer, where he successfully secured financing and offtake agreements with large battery purchasing companies as well as supporting the company's ultimate acquisition by Wesfarmers Limited for more than $750m.
  • Anjana Reddy is the current General Manager Business Services of the Company, she oversees legal, commercial and HR functions, and has been appointed as a Company Secretary. Anj has broad experience across a number of industries, previously holding senior Commercial roles for Coca-Cola Amatil, Queensland Government owned Electricity Generator Stanwell and Middle East construction JV Habtoor Leighton Group. Most recently Anj was the Manager Commercial and Contracts for IOR Petroleum. Anj has a Bachelor of Science and Law with First Class Honours from James Cook University, a Masters in Commercial and Contracts Law from University of Melbourne, a Masters of Business Administration from University of Queensland, Principles of International Law from Harvard Extension School.

GMG's CEO Craig Nicol stated, "I'm looking forward to Frederick's and Anj's additional contributions following their displays of high quality leadership and professionalism in their roles."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×