Playground Ventures Announces Appointment of Director

Playground Ventures Announces Appointment of Director

Playground Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Mr. Damien Reynolds has been appointed as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Reynolds is a Canadian entrepreneur with multiple decades of experience in the small public capital markets. While his primary focus has been mineral exploration globally, he is also involved in many tech startups and investments.

In addition, the Company would like to announce the resignation of Mr. Harrison Reynolds as a director of the Company. Management and the board of directors would like to thank Mr. Reynolds for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

For further information, please contact:
Jon Gill, Chairman and Interim Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 416-361-1913
Email: jgill@playgroundventures.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289743

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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