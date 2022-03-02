Gaming Investing News
IPX recently signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with the blockchain service platform "PlayDapp," which drew attention for its launch of Metaverse "PlayDapp Land" on "Roblox", making it a full-fledged Metaverse and NFT-based digital IP entertainment business Joint establishment of a customer-to-customer NFT marketplace between IPX and PlayDapp and a planned collaboration where character IPs created by ...
  • IPX recently signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the blockchain service platform "PlayDapp," which drew attention for its launch of Metaverse "PlayDapp Land" on "Roblox", making it a full-fledged Metaverse and NFT-based digital IP entertainment business
  • Joint establishment of a customer-to-customer (C2C) NFT marketplace between IPX and PlayDapp and a planned collaboration where character IPs created by users in 'FRENZ,' will be integrated into PlayDapp blockchain games
  • Expansion of FRENZ business activities in the future through IPX's multilateral partnership with PlayDapp, which collaborates with various metaverse services anticipating an emergence of a user-generated digital IP ecosystem

Blockchain service platform "PlayDapp" and digital IP platform company "IPX (formerly Line Friends )" signed a strategic MOU and will be launching a multilateral collaboration around its digital IP generation platform "FRENZ" in the first half of this year.

PlayDapp is a DApp game portal that provides NFT marketplace services and operates multi-homing games that can be utilized while moving across various blockchain-based platforms such as "CryptoDozer" and "Along with the Gods." It has proven its global competitiveness by being the only Korean firm to have its native token (PLA) PlayDapp listed on Binance, the world's No. 1 virtual asset exchange, followed by Coinbase, the world's 2 nd , and other successful listings on Upbit and Bittrex Global. In addition, PlayDapp showcased the fusion of Metaverse and NFT in its recent launching of virtual play space "PlayDapp Land" in the world's leading metaverse platform "Roblox," and has also established itself as a forerunner in supporting blockchain technology through the commercialization of PlayDapp SDK (software development kit). PlayDapp is taking a leap forward as a global No. 1 blockchain platform technology company.

Through this strategic business partnership, the two firms will drive multilateral collaboration to expand IPs created in IPX's "FRENZ," which will launch in the first half of this year, to Metaverse and NFT services. "Character IPs," which were considered the exclusive property of famous artists or brands, can now be created, and owned by users in the FRENZ platform.

PlayDapp and IPX will jointly build PlayDapp's C2C NFT Marketplace in April, enabling anyone to NFT-ize and trade their character IPs through "FRENZ." Additionally, users can enjoy an "inter-usable IP" by linking their character IPs with PlayDapp-serviced blockchain games.

An IPX official noted, "Through the launching announcement of FRENZ, we expand the IP ecosystem based on user participation and declare the IP 3.0 era where anyone can create, own, and share their character IPs. This strategic partnership where users turn their IP creations into NFTs and link them to blockchain games will expand our business territory and build a new digital IP entertainment business model."

"Leveraging the blockchain know-how we have harnessed over the past four and a half years, we are happy to create a new user-centered digital IP ecosystem with IPX's digital IP creation platform 'FRENZ,'" said Sang Chung , head of business at PlayDapp. "Through this multilateral partnership with globally renowned digital IP platform company IPX and the synergy of both of our companies, we will accelerate the adoption and popularization of NFTs," he said.

Meanwhile, IPX plans to expand its partnership domains in the future with PlayDapp, which is currently collaborating with various metaverse companies such as virtual real estate platforms and social entertainment. Users can enjoy diverse experiences in these digital worlds using the IPs they have created in FRENZ.

Media Contact
PR team leader of PlayDapp
Hanna Kim
hanna@playdapp.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playdapp-signs-a-strategic-mou-with-digital-ip-platform-company-ipx-line-friends-301493593.html

SOURCE PlayDapp

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Pocket Network Powers Gnosis Chain's Play-To-Earn Game 'Dark Forest' Round 5

- Pocket Network, a Web3 relay infrastructure middleware protocol which provides abundant blockchain bandwidth from a globally-distributed network of 30k+ full nodes to applications in Web3 across 37 blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Harmony, announced successful service delivery of Remote Procedure Call (RPC) access to the Gnosis Chain (formerly xDai) for Round 5 of the widely popular real-time strategy blockchain game, Dark Forest . With this last round, the Gnosis Chain game drove nearly 60 million relays through Pockets Network's full node decentralized infrastructure in just the span of a few days.

esports players in front of a gaming computer

Gaming Monthly Highlights: US$85 Billion M&A Spree, New Consoles Gain Traction

An acquisition spree in the gaming space has resulted in a massive amount of money being used on business transactions — in just one month, the industry spent more than it did in all of 2021.

Meanwhile, the most recent gaming sales numbers in 2022 point to continued growth in the presence of new home consoles from Sony (NYSE:SONY) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of February highlights in the gaming world.

Meet TekyGo! An Interactive Game Console that Turns Screen Time to Exercise Time

UNIS Technology Ltd, a multinational developer and manufacturer of coin-operated games, announces the launch of their new consumer brand called TekyGo !— a creation that integrates arcade gaming technology with exercise toys for kids.

TekyGo! is a gaming platform designed to encourage physical activity and developmental learning for children ages 2-7. Through a unique gaming console, and enabled accessories, TekyGo! transforms a sedentary relationship with screens to an active one, filled with fun and adventures that will keep children active at home.

Damage Media Group Announces Acquisition of GamerHeadlines.com

- Damage Media Group (DMG) announced the acquisition of GamerHeadlines.com a video gaming news website that covers the latest affairs from the console and indie industry. Starting from today, the website with all its associated accounts and assets will join the company's portfolio of websites.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9016351-damage-media-group-announces-acquisition-of-gamerheadlines-com/

Unidice - A Digital Dice Revolutionizing the Market

Unidice is the next gen dice - a digital dice, individually customizable via mobile app. With its six digital sides it enhances games plus everyday situations and makes them more diverse.

SNN Network's MicroCap Review Magazine for Q1 2022 Now Online

SNN Network's MicroCap Review Magazine for Q1 2022 Now Online

Venerable Business Publication Focusing Exclusively on MicroCap Companies Resumes Publication in Digital Format

SNN Network, a global multimedia financial news and publishing company that focuses on delivering news, information, data and analytics for publicly traded microcap companies, today announced that its venerable MicroCap Review Magazine has resumed publication in digital format and has just released the Q1 2022 issue

