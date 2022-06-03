Life Science NewsInvesting News

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF)(Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce we will be presenting the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees at the Planted Expo Vancouver on June 4 and June 5, 2022, at the Vancouver Convention Center

Planted Expo is Canada's largest plant-based event of the year, focused on consumers looking to add more plant-based choices to their daily diets. Planted Expo expects more than 15,000 plant-based enthusiasts to attend this two-day event.

Naturally Splendid will be featuring eight (8) PlanteinTM plant-based entrees, including a plant-based; Burger; Crispy Burger; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Nuggets; Schnitzel (cutlet); Garlic Kiev; and a Phishy Fillet.

In June, Naturally Splendid presented the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees at the CHFA NOW tradeshow, Western Canada's largest natural, health and organics trade event and the Grocery & Specialty Food West (GSFW) trade show, Canada's leading western grocery trade fair, bringing together manufacturers and retailers from all over the country.

Building on the momentum gained from these twoprevious trade shows, Naturally Splendid is pleased to present the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees to the ever-growing consumer base choosing plant-based products.

A 2021 study conducted by Leger Research found that consumer demand for plant-based foods is growing in Canada and around the world. Recent data shows that two-thirds (67%) of Canadians consume plant-based foods frequently, and 31% of Canadians plan to eat more plant-based foods within the next year. https://www.plantbasedfoodscanada.ca/.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. Craig Goodwin states, "Canadians are choosing plant-based foods for a number of reasons. Consumer preferences demonstrate there are many factors culminating to encourage people to incorporate alternative protein options into their everyday diets including environmental sustainability, human health as well as animal welfare. Consumers are aware how simple, plant-based choices can have a positive impact on the well-being of our global community. However, we believe that a major driver growing plant-based sales is taste and consumer experience. In that regard, we believe our plant-based entrees are amongst the best tasting choices in the market today. We look forward to sharing our PlanteinTM entrees with thousands of consumers at the Planted Expo this upcoming weekend."

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labeling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods™, CHII™, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™. The Company launched Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid maintains a relationship Plasm Pharmaceutical, a company that has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for the treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

For more information e-mail info@naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-673-9573.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin
CEO, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N Frankfurt)
#108-19100 Airport Way
Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2
Office: (604) 570-0902
Fax: (604) 465-1128
E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com
Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Naturally Splendid Provides Default Status Report

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company" ) (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) today is providing a status update in accordance with its obligations under the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), which require the Company to provide bi-weekly updates until such time as the Company is current with its filing obligations under Canadian securities laws. As previously announced, the Company is subject to a management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The MCTO prohibits the directors and executive officers of the Company from trading in or acquiring securities of the Company until two full business days after the Company files its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the related management's discussion and analysis and certifications. The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company

The Company advises that aside from the British Columbia Securities Commission granting the MCTO: (i) there have been no material changes to the information contained in the Company's April 14, 2022 news release; (ii) it intends to continue to comply with the alternative information guidelines of NP 12-203; and (iii) except as previously disclosed, there are no subsequent specified defaults (actual or anticipated) within the meaning of NP 12-203.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Naturally Splendid Announces National Food Service Broker Agreement With Tri-Elite Marketing

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF)(Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce the Company has executed a National Food Service Broker Agreement with Vancouver based Tri-Elite Marketing Ltd. (Tri-Elite), to market the Company's plant-based entrees, PlanteinTM, across Canada

Tri-Elite will focus on securing food service listings across Canada for the Company's extensive line of plant-based, meat alternative entrees. Tri-Elite will be participating with Naturally Splendid at the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) trade show this weekend, April 23rd and 24th, promoting the PlanteinTM line to its many existing clients and looking to make connections with new opportunities. Industry experts consider the CHFA trade shows the number one source of presenting new products to retailers doing business in Canada.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

George Ragogna Appointed CFO

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Mr. George Ragogna has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Bryan Carson

Mr. Ragogna has over 30 years of experience in the Canadian financial services industry with over 20 years in a progressive leadership role specializing in; strategic planning, corporate sales, workforce optimization and regulatory compliance for the Co-operators Group Limited, a leading Canadian multi-line insurance and financial services co-operative with $56.4 billion in assets under management.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Naturally Splendid Closes Second Tranche of $1,120,456 for a Total Raise of $3,270,971

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company" ) (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") (see news release dated November 23, 2021 and December 23, 2021) by issuing 37,348,532 Units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,120,455.96 (the "Second Tranche"). In total, the Company has issued 109,032,378 Units for gross proceeds of $3,270,971.34 under the entire private placement financing. The Financing has been oversubscribed by $270,971.34

Each Unit in the Second Tranche consists of one common share of Naturally Splendid and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years from the date of the issue at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Naturally Splendid Closes First Tranche of $2,150,515

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company" ) (FRA:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (see news release dated November 23, 2021) by issuing 71,683,846 Units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,150,515 (the "First Tranche

Each Unit in the First Tranche consists of one common share of Naturally Splendid and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years from the date of the issue at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aurinia Presents Data Demonstrating LUPKYNIS® is Effective in Achieving Proteinuria Treatment Targets in Lupus Nephritis Defined by EULAR/ERA Recommendations

-The post-hoc analysis based on the updated treatment recommendations was presented at the EULAR 2022 European Congress of Rheumatology

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering therapeutics that change the course of autoimmune disease, presented data demonstrating the efficacy of LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin) for the treatment of people with lupus nephritis (LN), a serious complication of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), in achieving the proteinuria treatment targets recommended by the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) and the European Renal Association (ERA). A post-hoc analysis of pooled data from the similarly designed 48-week AURA-LV and 52-week AURORA 1 studies were presented in an oral session at the EULAR 2022 European Congress of Rheumatology by Hans-Joachim Anders, M.D., Professor of Nephrology at the University of Munich (LMU).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire Turning Point Therapeutics, a Leading Precision Oncology Company

Acquisition Brings Repotrectinib, a Potential Best-in-Class, Next-Generation ROS1/NTRK Inhibitor with Differentiated Duration of Response for Patients with ROS1-positive First-Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; Expected to Launch in 2023

Bristol Myers Squibb to Commence All-Cash Tender Offer to Acquire All Outstanding Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics for $76.00 per Share

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Announces CEO Succession

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Announces CEO Succession

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brands in the in health food sector, announces today changes to its leadership team. Connie Marples, founder and president of Boosh Plant Based Brands Inc has been named interim CEO. Jim Pakulis has stepped down from the position and as a member of the board. Boosh wants to thank Mr. Pakulis for his entrepreneurial leadership and guidance, and a bonus of 500,000 shares will be issued to Mr. Pakulis, each share having a deemed value of $0.25 per share and subject to a four month and one day hold period ending on October 3, 2022 in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

This weekend Boosh Plant-Based Brands will be exhibiting at Canada's largest Vegan show, Planted Expo June 4 and 5th at the Vancouver Trade and Convention Centre and will be selling and sampling a variety of Beanfields Chips as well as Boosh Chili, Sloppy Joes and Mushroom Soup.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

